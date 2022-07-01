Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to complete his move to Saudi club Al-Nassr by the end of the year - a two-and-a-half-year deal worth 200m euros (£174m). (MARCA)

Amid interest from Bayern Munich, Emi Martinez's agent has hinted that the goalkeeper's future may lie away from Aston Villa. (The Sun)

Tottenham's look set to fail with attempts to tie down Antonio Conte before the Premier League resumes, despite offering their Italian manager a £1m-a-year pay rise. (Daily Mail)

After shining at the World Cup, Manchester United could be set to swoop in for Cody Gakpo in January (Daily Star). United are also in talks with David de Gea over a new short-term deal. (The Times)

Enzo Fernandez's preference for a move would reportedly be to Liverpool as clubs line up to sign the Benfica star. (Daily Mirror)

Leicester centre-back Caglar Soyuncu is edging closer to a move to Atletico Madrid. (Daily Mail)

If Didier Deschamps stays on French national team boss, Zinedine Zidane will return to club football reports suggest. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have emerged as favourites to sign 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos. (The Times)

In a deal that will see him become one of the Arsenal's top earners, Gabriel Martinelli is close to agreeing a new contract with the club. (Daily Mail)

According to reports, Mexican World Cup hero Gulliermo Ochoa looks set to move to Italian side Salernitana. (The Sun)

Just four months after signing for Sevilla, Isco is set to leave the club. (Daily Mail)