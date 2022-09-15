Sporting Life
Tuesday's Paper Talk

Transfer rumours and football gossip: Matheus Cunha, Diogo Costa, N'Golo Kante

By Sporting Life
09:17 · TUE December 20, 2022

The latest rumours and gossip from Tuesday's back pages, including Arsenal's interest in a short term Gabriel Jesus replacement.

LISTEN: Premier League RESTART analysis and best bets
Spreaker | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Arsenal are interested in signing Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha as a temporary replacement for Gabriel Jesus in January (Daily Mail).

Manchester United might have to pay Diogo Costa's £65m release clause to land the Porto 'keeper (The Sun).

United defender Raphael Varane is expected to return to club action soon after a report emerged that his injury suffered in the World Cup final isn't serious (Daily Mail).

He was involved at the tournament with France, and their manager Didier Deschamps has suggested he could continue in the role until after Euro 2024 (Daily Mail).

Another United defender in focus, and West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan in the January transfer window (The Sun).

One final one from Old Trafford, where Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly been approached by Chelsea, who are keen to take the teenage sensation to Stamford Bridge (Daily Express).

N'Golo Kante wants a pre-contract deal with Barcelona in January as he eyes a free transfer in summer, reports in Spain say (The Sun).

Everton are looking to finalise new deals for Anthony Gordon and Alex Iwobi which will secure the long-term futures of two of Frank Lampard's key players (The Times).

Emiliano Martinez's starring role as Argentina won the World Cup has not gone unnoticed, with Bayern Munich reportedly eyeing a move for the goalkeeper (Daily Mirror).

