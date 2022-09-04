Manchester United will consider a move for Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus in January even though they remain interested in adding Jude Bellingham to an already crowded engine-room roster next summer (The Times).

The Old Trafford club are also reportedly looking to sign Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram during the January transfer window (The Sun).

One potential outgoing from Erik ten Hag's squad, with West Ham keen on a loan deal for full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has played only four minutes under this season (Manchester Evening News).

Over to the Premier League leaders, and Mikel Arteta says Arsenal's January transfer plans will not be changed by Reiss Nelson's apparent hamstring injury suffered against Juventus on Saturday (Daily Mail).

Chelsea are looking to beat both Real Madrid and Manchester City to the signing of Josko Gvardiol by launching a £45m move next month (The Sun).

Liverpool and Everton are set to do battle over Birmingham teenager George Hall who has been compared to Jude Bellingham (The Sun).