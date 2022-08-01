Manchester City are reportedly willing to increase their offer for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol to £110 million (Daily Mirror).

Manchester United and Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, according to reports (The Sun).

Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid are among those eyeing developments on the future of Sofyan Amrabat (Daily Mail).

Portugal great Maniche says Jose Mourinho would be the ideal candidate to take over from Fernando Santos as the country's national team manager (The Sun).

Everton are keen on a move for Villarreal and Senegal forward Boulaye Dia after he impressed at the Qatar World Cup (Daily Mirror).

Arsenal are on red alert after being informed that Sevilla are keen to get rid of playmaker Isco after he was reduced to a fringe role with the Liga side (The Sun).

Cody Gakpo remains Manchester United's prime target for January if they can agree a fee but PSV want a club record of over £40million (Daily Mail).

Real Madrid will reportedly not stand in the way of Karim Benzema flying to Qatar to feature for France in the 2022 World Cup final amid speculation he could still be called upon (Daily Mail).