The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including reports that Manchester City will have to stump up a huge fee for Josko Gvardiol.
Manchester City are reportedly willing to increase their offer for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol to £110 million (Daily Mirror).
Manchester United and Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, according to reports (The Sun).
Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid are among those eyeing developments on the future of Sofyan Amrabat (Daily Mail).
Portugal great Maniche says Jose Mourinho would be the ideal candidate to take over from Fernando Santos as the country's national team manager (The Sun).
Everton are keen on a move for Villarreal and Senegal forward Boulaye Dia after he impressed at the Qatar World Cup (Daily Mirror).
Arsenal are on red alert after being informed that Sevilla are keen to get rid of playmaker Isco after he was reduced to a fringe role with the Liga side (The Sun).
Cody Gakpo remains Manchester United's prime target for January if they can agree a fee but PSV want a club record of over £40million (Daily Mail).
Real Madrid will reportedly not stand in the way of Karim Benzema flying to Qatar to feature for France in the 2022 World Cup final amid speculation he could still be called upon (Daily Mail).
Dele Alli's time in Turkey is showing no signs of improving as he is performing "below expectations" at Besiktas (The Sun).
Leicester, Wolves and West Ham are interested in Azzedine Ounahi after he caught the eye for Morocco (Daily Mail).
Manchester United, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Brighton might be cheering on France in Sunday's World Cup final with Argentina's players expected to head to Buenos Aires for celebrations if they secure the Jules Rimet trophy and possibly not back to recover in time for the Premier League's restart (The Sun).
Sevilla have reportedly placed a £26 million price tag on goalkeeper Yassine Bounou following his heroic performances at the World Cup for semi-finalists Morocco (Daily Mail).
Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne have reunited in training, in what will be a sight that sparks fears into their Premier League rivals (Daily Mail).