Manchester United are set to enquire about Goncalo Ramos' availability after the 2022 World Cup, reports suggest (The Sun). They're on the lookout for a forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, with Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia revealing he would be "delighted" to coach him ahead of an expected move to Saudi Arabia. (The Sun). However, Ronaldo could be on for an instant return to the Premier League with Chelsea reportedly set to perform a transfer U-turn (Daily Star).

While he's waiting to find a new club, Ronaldo has begun training at his former club Real Madrid after making a personal plea for help to the president, Florentino Pérez (The Times). Paper Talk: Wednesday's gossip

Sky Bet's latest transfer odds Back to Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea will not be able to recall Romelu Lukaku in the January transfer window despite their current injury crisis (The Sun). They've been linked alongside Tottenham with Weston McKennie, with the duo eyeing a raid on cash-strapped Italian giants Juventus for the USA World Cup star (The Sun). Chelsea also face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund's latest attacking talent, Youssoufa Moukoko, but interested clubs will have to convince the 18-year-old German that he will not be signed to sit on the bench (The Times). New signings are on the agenda at Old Trafford, and Manchester United have told manager Erik ten Hag that a takeover would give him greater spending power to put the club back at the top of English football (Daily Mail).

He's set to be involved in the signings, as ten Hag has 'directly asked' for the signing of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, according to reports in Italy (Daily Express). Staying in the Premier League, and Arsenal are in a bidding war with Newcastle and a number of other English top-flight clubs over top target Mykhaylo Mudryk (The Sun). The Gunners and North London rivals Spurs are on red alert with summer transfer target Isco put up for sale by Sevilla after just six months, a report claims (The Sun). Alongside all that, it's reported that Arsenal are preparing a 'final attempt' to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester this January (Daily Mail). Portugal star Joao Felix is being offered to Premier League clubs as he seeks an escape route from Atletico Madrid in January (Daily Mail). Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Sevilla and Morocco keeper Bono following his sensational World Cup displays (The Sun).