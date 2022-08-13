Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says the Red Devils will offer contract extensions to five players whose deals are set to expire in the next few months - David de Gea, Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Fred (Daily Star).

Ten Hag is also targeting moves for Benfica starlet Cher Ndour, who is out of contract next year (Daily Mirror) and Porto's Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa (Daily Express).

But the Dutchman has no idea when Jadon Sancho will return to action at Old Trafford despite a series of heart-to-heart talks with the former Borussia Dortmund winger (The Sun).

Portugal are ready to ask former United boss Jose Mourinho to lead them into Euro 2024 and are happy for him to combine the international role with his current job at AS Roma, according to reports in Italy (The Sun).

Mourinho would have his former Real Madrid charge Cristiano Ronaldo available to him as the 37-year-old is determined to continue playing for Portugal until at least Euro 2024 (Daily Mail).

Ronaldo's relationship with long-time agent Jorge Mendes is deteriorating according to reports in Spain, with potential suitors contacting the high-profile free agent directly over his next move (The Sun).

Those suitors include Al Nassr, whose boss Rudi Garcia has spoken of his excitement at the possibility of linking up with the Portuguese star after the Saudi Arabian club were strongly linked with a move (Daily Mirror).

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to match any offer from another club for midfield target and Argentina World Cup star Enzo Fernandez, with a 'pre-agreement' said to be in place (Daily Mirror).