The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including a raft of new deals and January moves for Manchester United.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says the Red Devils will offer contract extensions to five players whose deals are set to expire in the next few months - David de Gea, Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Fred (Daily Star).
Ten Hag is also targeting moves for Benfica starlet Cher Ndour, who is out of contract next year (Daily Mirror) and Porto's Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa (Daily Express).
But the Dutchman has no idea when Jadon Sancho will return to action at Old Trafford despite a series of heart-to-heart talks with the former Borussia Dortmund winger (The Sun).
Portugal are ready to ask former United boss Jose Mourinho to lead them into Euro 2024 and are happy for him to combine the international role with his current job at AS Roma, according to reports in Italy (The Sun).
Mourinho would have his former Real Madrid charge Cristiano Ronaldo available to him as the 37-year-old is determined to continue playing for Portugal until at least Euro 2024 (Daily Mail).
Ronaldo's relationship with long-time agent Jorge Mendes is deteriorating according to reports in Spain, with potential suitors contacting the high-profile free agent directly over his next move (The Sun).
Those suitors include Al Nassr, whose boss Rudi Garcia has spoken of his excitement at the possibility of linking up with the Portuguese star after the Saudi Arabian club were strongly linked with a move (Daily Mirror).
Liverpool are reportedly prepared to match any offer from another club for midfield target and Argentina World Cup star Enzo Fernandez, with a 'pre-agreement' said to be in place (Daily Mirror).
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has urged Rafael Leao to stay at AC Milan amid increasingly strong links with a move to Chelsea for the Portugal midfielder (Daily Mail).
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, ranked the 10th richest man in the world, would rather buy Arsenal than either of the current Premier League giants up for sale, Liverpool and Manchester United (Daily Mirror).
Karim Benzema looks set to be available for the return of La Liga games after being spotted at Real Madrid's training session on Tuesday, one day before his France team-mates attempt to reach the World Cup final without him (Daily Mail).
Leicester City are ready to make an offer which could be more than £40m for Morocco midfielder and World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi, who currently plays in France for Angers and has been linked with Barcelona (L'Equipe).
Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has been forced to temporarily stop playing football due to a heart problem (The Sun).
Eden Hazard is reported to be "very interested" in continuing his career in the United States but will not look to leave Real Madrid until the summer of 2023 (L'Equipe).
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis could be offered a life-changing move to Saudi Arabia after contract talks stalled (Scottish Sun).
St Johnstone are plotting a January move for Queen of the South striker Ruari Paton, whose contract comes to an end in the summer (Scottish Sun).
Peter Leven is keen on a return to MK Dons to become their next manager - the Scotsman was a player at the League One club from 2008 to 2011 and most recently helped Orenburg secure promotion to the Russian Premier League (Daily Record).