Why do Chelsea want Fernandez?

Enzo Fernandez has had quite a meteoric rise since making his debut.

A product of the River Plate academy, the midfield maestro was loaned to Argentine Primera División side Defensa y Justicia for the 2020/21 campaign.

Having initially impressed as a squad player, Fernandez forced his way into Hernan Crespo’s plans and became an integral member of the team. It was a team that went on to win the Copa Sudamericana and the Recopa Sudamericana.

He returned to El Monumental at the request of manager Marcelo Gallardo in July 2021. He helped River Plate claim their first title since 2013/14 before agreeing to move to Benfica.

His goals against FC Midtjylland helped secure the Portuguese side’s place in the group stages of the Champions League this season. They went on to top a group containing PSG and Juventus.

Roger Schmidt’s side are also seven points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga and are favourites to secure a title that they haven’t won since 2018/19.

Everything Fernandez is involved in seems to turn to success and that cannot be a coincidence.

Even Argentina benefitted from his Midas touch after Lionel Scaloni introduced him mid-tournament only for the youngster to become a mainstay in the Argentine midfield.

Fernandez went on to win the World Cup with his country, and scoop the Young Player of the Tournament award.