Chelsea look set to break the British transfer record to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. But what will they be getting?
Enzo Fernandez has had quite a meteoric rise since making his debut.
A product of the River Plate academy, the midfield maestro was loaned to Argentine Primera División side Defensa y Justicia for the 2020/21 campaign.
Having initially impressed as a squad player, Fernandez forced his way into Hernan Crespo’s plans and became an integral member of the team. It was a team that went on to win the Copa Sudamericana and the Recopa Sudamericana.
He returned to El Monumental at the request of manager Marcelo Gallardo in July 2021. He helped River Plate claim their first title since 2013/14 before agreeing to move to Benfica.
His goals against FC Midtjylland helped secure the Portuguese side’s place in the group stages of the Champions League this season. They went on to top a group containing PSG and Juventus.
Roger Schmidt’s side are also seven points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga and are favourites to secure a title that they haven’t won since 2018/19.
Everything Fernandez is involved in seems to turn to success and that cannot be a coincidence.
Even Argentina benefitted from his Midas touch after Lionel Scaloni introduced him mid-tournament only for the youngster to become a mainstay in the Argentine midfield.
Fernandez went on to win the World Cup with his country, and scoop the Young Player of the Tournament award.
Fernandez is something of a chameleon as a player.
While turning out for River Plate, he was primarily deployed on the right side of a midfield three. For Benfica, he has operated on the left side of a double pivot, striking up an impressive partnership with a resurgent Florentino Luis.
Then, for Argentina against the Netherlands, he played in the middle of a trio alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul.
Against Croatia he played as part of a two-man midfield in a narrow 4-2-2-2.
His performances are consistent, no matter what position he finds himself playing. But what is he best at?
Well, being the tempo-setter and risk taker in midfield. He has thrived in this role for Benfica this season.
Since the switch to Europe, Fernandez has averaged 99 passes per 95 across the Primeira Liga and the Champions League, finding a teammate 85% of the time.
Per FBRef, he is in the 99th percentile for progressive passes per 95, averaging 9.5.
What makes these passing figures even more impressive is that he isn’t just playing it safe.
In fact, he ranks in the 96th percentile for Expected Assists (0.28 per 95) and is often looking for that killer pass.
He is a controller and a dictator in the middle third, but also a creator.