Arsenal have announced the signing of midfielder Jorginho from rivals Chelsea.

The 31-year-old has moved across London to join the Premier League leaders, signing an 18-month deal at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners had been keen to strengthen their midfield options after Mohamed Elneny suffered a serious knee injury earlier in the month. Jorginho told Arsenal.com: “I’m very excited for this new challenge, and I just can’t wait to be on the pitch to be honest. Everything has happened so fast. “I was a bit surprised, but I took the opportunity of this amazing challenge. “It’s an important shirt. It’s an amazing club, a big one, and I’m really excited and happy to be here.

“I’ll try to just bring positive energy, hard work and my experience to help the team. It’s what I always bring with me. “I try just to help with the experience I’ve had in my time with the other clubs and anything I can do just to help the team to achieve more and more, that’s my target. “All I can promise is that I’m going to give my all to represent this club.” On his new manager Mikel Arteta, the Italy international added: “He was a big influence because I know that he tried a few times to get me before and it didn’t happen due to other reasons, not because of my wishes. So of course, he had a big influence.” Arteta said: “Jorginho is a midfield player with intelligence, deep leadership skills and a huge amount of Premier League and international experience. “Jorginho has won in his career, but he still has the hunger and huge willingness to contribute here. “We are so pleased to sign Jorginho and welcome him and his family to the club.”