Real Sociedad have told Arsenal they will have to pay Martín Zubimendi's €60m (about £52.8m) release clause if they want to sign the midfielder this month (The Times).

Tottenham are close to completing the signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting in a deal worth €45m (£39.6m). Porro has agreed personal terms with Spurs over a five-year contract, with the final details of the transfer fee the only part left to be agreed (The Times).

That could allow Djed Spence to leave on loan, and Ligue 1 side Lyon have made an enquiry about taking the right-back on temporary terms until the end of the season (Daily Mail).

Chelsea have suffered a double setback in their bid to fill two key positions before the transfer window shuts next week (Daily Telegraph).

One of those players is Moises Caicedo. The Blues have cooled their interest in the midfielder as Arsenal prepare for battle with Brighton over a fee (Evening Standard).

The Stamford Bridge club could make a new bid for midfielder Enzo Fernandez, despite already seeing an offer turned down by Benfica (Daily Telegraph).

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has claimed right-back Malo Gusto, who Chelsea this week made a bid for, will not be sold this month, while an opening proposal over Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has been knocked back (Daily Telegraph).

The Toffees are expected to drop their asking price for Anthony Gordon after the forward missed training for a third day. Newcastle have been confident of signing Gordon after holding talks with Everton over the England U21 international this week (Daily Telegraph).