The latest rumours and gossip from Friday's back pages, including league leaders Arsenal hoping to get business done before the deadline.
Real Sociedad have told Arsenal they will have to pay Martín Zubimendi's €60m (about £52.8m) release clause if they want to sign the midfielder this month (The Times).
Tottenham are close to completing the signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting in a deal worth €45m (£39.6m). Porro has agreed personal terms with Spurs over a five-year contract, with the final details of the transfer fee the only part left to be agreed (The Times).
That could allow Djed Spence to leave on loan, and Ligue 1 side Lyon have made an enquiry about taking the right-back on temporary terms until the end of the season (Daily Mail).
Chelsea have suffered a double setback in their bid to fill two key positions before the transfer window shuts next week (Daily Telegraph).
One of those players is Moises Caicedo. The Blues have cooled their interest in the midfielder as Arsenal prepare for battle with Brighton over a fee (Evening Standard).
The Stamford Bridge club could make a new bid for midfielder Enzo Fernandez, despite already seeing an offer turned down by Benfica (Daily Telegraph).
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has claimed right-back Malo Gusto, who Chelsea this week made a bid for, will not be sold this month, while an opening proposal over Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has been knocked back (Daily Telegraph).
The Toffees are expected to drop their asking price for Anthony Gordon after the forward missed training for a third day. Newcastle have been confident of signing Gordon after holding talks with Everton over the England U21 international this week (Daily Telegraph).
Everton had been hoping to agree a deal worth up to £60m for Gordon, however, which threatened to force Newcastle to walk away and pursue other targets (Daily Telegraph).
The club, who are currently without a manager, are considering a move for Dnipro striker Artem Dovbyk in a bid to boost their survival hopes (The Sun).
Marcelo Bielsa has been linked, and his old club Leeds are haggling with Juventus over a fee to sign USA star Weston McKennie. The Whites' offer of £20m plus add-ons is short of Juve's £30m valuation (The Sun).
Despite that, the West Yorkshire club are 'convinced' they are leading the race to sign the midfielder, with Arsenal and Tottenham also interested in acquiring his services (Daily Express).
Over to West Ham, who welcomed striker Danny Ings this month, and Michail Antonio has been linked with a late January move to the MLS (The Sun).
Wolves have agreed a deal to land Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes from Flamengo. The Premier League club had a £15m offer for the 21-year-old accepted earlier in the month before the move was called off when Lyon approached the Brazilian side (The Times).
Manchester United have set their sights on a surprise move for Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias, according to reports in Spain (Daily Express).
It comes as the Old Trafford club are open to letting four more players leave before Tuesday's transfer deadline - plus Charlie Savage. Robbie Savage's son will join Forest Green Rovers on loan for the remainder of the season (The Sun).
We'll finish with Southampton, and they have asked about Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana (Daily Mail).