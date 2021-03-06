Horse Racing
English Premier League
12:30
Burnley
v
Arsenal
9/2
29/10
8/13
15:00
Sheffield United
v
Southampton
13/5
12/5
21/20
17:30
Aston Villa
v
Wolverhampton Wanderers
11/8
9/4
2/1
20:00
Brighton and Hove Albion
v
Leicester City
8/5
11/5
9/5
Sky Bet Championship
12:30
Watford
v
Nottingham Forest
17/20
12/5
7/2
15:00
Barnsley
v
Birmingham City
17/20
12/5
7/2
15:00
Bristol City
v
Queens Park Rangers
9/4
12/5
6/5
15:00
Coventry City
v
Derby County
6/4
21/10
2/1
15:00
Millwall
v
Blackburn Rovers
7/5
11/5
2/1
15:00
Norwich City
v
Luton Town
4/11
15/4
7/1
15:00
Preston North End
v
Bournemouth
13/5
5/2
1/1
15:00
Reading
v
Sheffield Wednesday
10/11
23/10
100/30
15:00
Stoke City
v
Wycombe Wanderers
4/7
29/10
5/1
15:00
Swansea City
v
Middlesbrough
6/4
11/5
19/10
Sky Bet League One
13:00
Gillingham
v
Ipswich Town
2/1
9/4
13/10
15:00
Accrington Stanley
v
Swindon Town
4/5
13/5
3/1
15:00
Blackpool
v
AFC Wimbledon
4/7
29/10
17/4
15:00
Burton Albion
v
Peterborough United
3/1
5/2
17/20
15:00
Doncaster Rovers
v
Plymouth Argyle
19/20
13/5
5/2
15:00
Hull City
v
Bristol Rovers
8/15
3/1
19/4
15:00
Lincoln City
v
Crewe Alexandra
13/10
12/5
9/5
15:00
Northampton Town
v
Portsmouth
29/10
5/2
17/20
15:00
Oxford United
v
Charlton Athletic
13/10
23/10
19/10
15:00
Shrewsbury Town
v
Fleetwood Town
8/5
11/5
13/8
15:00
Sunderland
v
Rochdale
2/5
18/5
6/1
15:00
Wigan Athletic
v
MK Dons
5/2
5/2
19/20
Sky Bet League Two
13:00
Exeter City
v
Leyton Orient
10/11
5/2
14/5
15:00
Barrow
v
Mansfield Town
7/4
11/5
6/4
15:00
Bradford City
v
Bolton Wanderers
17/10
21/10
8/5
15:00
Cambridge United
v
Walsall
19/20
23/10
14/5
15:00
Cheltenham Town
v
Port Vale
4/6
13/5
4/1
15:00
Colchester United
v
Newport County
12/5
11/5
11/10
15:00
Grimsby Town
v
Forest Green Rovers
3/1
12/5
17/20
15:00
Morecambe
v
Carlisle United
8/5
9/4
13/8
15:00
Oldham Athletic
v
Southend United
11/10
9/4
12/5
15:00
Salford City
v
Scunthorpe United
-
-
-
15:00
Stevenage
v
Harrogate Town
-
-
-
15:00
Tranmere Rovers
v
Crawley Town
17/20
13/5
11/4
English National League
15:00
Chesterfield
v
Yeovil Town
11/10
12/5
9/4
15:00
Dagenham and Redbridge
v
Boreham Wood
7/4
9/4
29/20
15:00
Eastleigh
v
Bromley
9/5
12/5
13/10
15:00
Solihull Moors
v
Maidenhead United
5/6
5/2
3/1
15:00
Torquay United
v
Hartlepool United
23/20
23/10
11/5
15:00
Wealdstone
v
FC Halifax Town
5/2
14/5
17/20
15:00
Weymouth
v
Stockport County
6/1
100/30
2/5
15:00
Woking
v
Kings Lynn Town
-
-
-
17:20
Sutton United
v
Wrexham
5/4
23/10
2/1
Scottish Premiership
15:00
Aberdeen
v
Hamilton Academical
4/9
29/10
6/1
15:00
Motherwell
v
Livingston
11/5
21/10
5/4
15:00
Rangers
v
St. Mirren
4/11
19/5
8/1
15:00
Ross County
v
Kilmarnock
2/1
11/5
13/10
15:00
St. Johnstone
v
Hibernian
8/5
2/1
7/4
Spanish La Liga
13:00
Real Valladolid
v
Getafe
-
-
-
15:15
Elche
v
Sevilla
11/2
11/4
4/7
17:30
Cádiz
v
Eibar
5/2
2/1
5/4
20:00
Osasuna
v
Barcelona
6/1
7/2
4/9
German Bundesliga
14:30
Borussia Mönchengladbach
v
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
6/4
13/5
8/5
14:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
v
VfB Stuttgart
17/20
3/1
13/5
14:30
Hertha BSC
v
FC Augsburg
19/20
12/5
3/1
14:30
Sport-Club Freiburg
v
RB Leipzig
17/4
3/1
8/13
14:30
TSG Hoffenheim
v
VfL Wolfsburg
9/5
13/5
11/8
17:30
FC Bayern München
v
Borussia Dortmund
8/15
15/4
4/1
Italian Serie A
14:00
Spezia
v
Benevento
11/10
5/2
12/5
17:00
Udinese
v
Sassuolo
11/8
12/5
19/10
19:45
Juventus
v
Lazio
4/5
29/10
3/1
Dutch Eredivisie
15:30
Feyenoord
v
VVV-Venlo
1/6
13/2
11/1
17:45
FC Twente
v
Willem II
4/6
29/10
7/2
19:00
sc Heerenveen
v
ADO Den Haag
1/2
100/30
19/4
20:00
RKC Waalwijk
v
FC Utrecht
19/4
7/2
4/9
Scottish Championship
15:00
Alloa Athletic
v
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
14/5
5/2
4/5
15:00
Arbroath
v
Queen of the South
5/4
11/5
19/10
15:00
Heart of Midlothian
v
Dundee
4/7
29/10
19/5
15:00
Morton
v
Ayr United
17/10
9/4
11/8
Welsh Premier League
14:30
Caernarfon Town
v
Aberystwyth Town
-
-
-
14:30
Cefn Druids
v
Barry Town United
-
-
-
14:30
Connah's Quay Nomads
v
Newtown AFC
-
-
-
14:30
Flint Town United
v
Penybont
-
-
-
14:30
Haverfordwest County
v
Cardiff MU
-
-
-
17:00
The New Saints
v
Bala Town
-
-
-
Coupe de France
Round of 32
13:15
Olympique d'Alès
v
Montpellier
-
-
-
13:15
Red Star FC
v
Lens
5/1
14/5
4/7
13:15
Rumilly Vallières
v
FCD Annecy
-
-
-
13:15
Saint-Louis Neuweg
v
Sedan
-
-
-
15:30
Le Puy Foot 43
v
Lorient
-
-
-
15:30
Saumur
v
US Montagnarde
-
-
-
15:30
Valenciennes
v
Metz
3/1
23/10
19/20
17:45
Lyon
v
Sochaux
-
-
-
20:10
Brest
v
Paris Saint-Germain
10/1
9/2
1/4
Portuguese Primeira Liga
15:30
Portimonense
v
Tondela
10/11
23/10
16/5
18:00
Gil Vicente
v
FC Porto
6/1
3/1
1/2
20:30
Boavista
v
FC Famalicão
-
-
-
Turkish Super Lig
13:00
Denizlispor
v
Yeni Malatyaspor
-
-
-
16:00
Besiktas
v
Gaziantep
-
-
-
Belgian Jupiler Pro League
15:15
KAS Eupen
v
Oud-Heverlee Leuven
5/6
13/5
13/5
17:30
Waasland-Beveren
v
Beerschot
2/1
12/5
11/10
19:45
Royal Antwerp
v
KV Kortrijk
17/20
12/5
14/5
Greek Super League
13:00
OFI
v
Larissa
-
-
-
15:15
Atromitos Athens
v
Asteras Tripolis
9/5
7/4
6/4
17:30
PAS Giannina
v
Panathinaikos
15/8
9/5
7/5
Swiss Super League
17:15
Young Boys
v
FC Vaduz
1/3
15/4
7/1
19:30
Servette
v
Basel
10/11
13/5
13/5
Austrian Bundesliga
16:00
CASHPOINT SCR Altach
v
LASK
-
-
-
16:00
TSV Prolactal Hartberg
v
FC Flyeralarm Admira
-
-
-
16:00
WSG Swarovski Tirol
v
SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz
-
-
-
Polish Ekstraklasa
14:00
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala
v
Lechia Gdansk
17/10
2/1
6/4
16:30
Zaglebie Lubin
v
Jagiellonia Bialystok
4/5
5/2
29/10
19:00
Raków Czestochowa
v
Cracovia
-
-
-
Italian Serie B
13:00
Cosenza
v
Frosinone
19/10
2/1
11/8
13:00
Cremonese
v
Salernitana
19/20
9/4
5/2
13:00
Pescara
v
SPAL
15/8
2/1
7/5
13:00
Pisa
v
Reggina
6/4
2/1
17/10
13:00
Virtus Entella
v
Ascoli
6/4
2/1
17/10
15:00
Venezia
v
Brescia
19/20
9/4
13/5
17:00
Monza
v
Pordenone
3/5
5/2
17/4
Australian A-League
06:05
Brisbane Roar FC
v
Sydney FC
-
-
-
48'
Brisbane Roar FC
1 - 0
Sydney FC
1/2
5/2
6/1
08:10
Melbourne Victory
v
Melbourne City FC
18/5
16/5
3/5
08:10
Melbourne Victory
v
Melbourne City FC
-
-
-
Japanese J1 League
FT
FC Tokyo
3 - 2
Cerezo Osaka
FT
Shimizu S-Pulse
2 - 2
Avispa Fukuoka
FT
Tokushima Vortis
1 - 1
Vissel Kobe
FT
Vegalta Sendai
1 - 5
Kawasaki Frontale
46'
Sagan Tosu
0 - 0
Urawa Red Diamonds
13/8
11/8
5/2
49'
Yokohama FC
1 - 2
Oita Trinita
5/1
9/4
8/13
6'
Kashiwa Reysol
0 - 0
Shonan Bellmare
5/6
5/2
3/1
6'
Nagoya Grampus
0 - 0
Consadole Sapporo
-
-
-
