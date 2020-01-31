Sporting Life betting tips: Current available previews

Racing

Oli Bell (Feb 1)

  • 2pts win Latest Exhibition in 12.50 Leopardstown at 11/4 (William Hill, Unibet)
  • 2pts win Notebook in 2.00 Leopardstown at 15/8 (Unibet)
  • 1pt e.w. Ask Dillon in 3.00 Sandown at 15/2 (General)
  • 1pt e.w. Mister Malarkey in 3.35 Sandown at 8/1 (General)
  • 1pt win Unexcepted in 3.45 Leopardstown at 4/1 (General)

Oli Bell (Feb 2)

  • 1pt e.w Ena Baie in 12.55 Leipardstown at 14.1 (General - 1/4 1-2-3-4)
  • 1pt win Asterion Forlonge in 1.55 Leopardstown at 5/1 (General)
  • 1pt win Battleoverdoyen in 3.00 Leopardstown at 2/1 (General)
  • 1pt win Presenting Percy in 3.30 Leopardstown 9/2 (General)

Antepost Angle: Cheltenham Festival

  • 1pt win Cilaos Emery in Queen Mother Champion Chase at 10/1 (General)
  • 1pt win Fakir D'Oudairies in Marsh Novices' Chase at 14/1 (Ladbrokes)

Football

Saturday's Premier League (Feb 1)

  • 1pt Willian to score anytime at 17/4 (Unibet)
  • 1pt Over 1.5 second half goals in Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd at 19/10 (BetVictor)
  • 1pt Wolves to beat Man Utd at 13/5 (Unibet)

Sky Bet EFL (Feb 1)

  • 2pts 13+ corners in Charlton v Barnsley at 12/5 (Unibet)
  • 1pt Peterborough (-1 handicap) to beat Ipswich at 13/2 (Boyle Sports)

Six Nations

Round One games (Feb 1-2)

  • 2pts Italy +12 on first-half handicap at 19/20 (BetVictor)
  • 2pts Ireland -13 at evens (Betfair).

Darts

PDC Masters (Jan 31-Feb 2)

  • 2pts Gerwyn Price to win the Masters at 13/2 (Boylesports, Ladbrokes)
  • 1pt e.w. Nathan Aspinall to win the Masters at 22/1 (BetVictor, 1/2 1,2)
  • 0.5pts Dave Chisnall at 25/1 (Sporting Bet)
  • 0.5pts Aspinall v Price final at 40/1 (Sky Bet)
  • 0.5pts Aspinall v Chisnall final at 80/1 (Sky Bet).

Rugby union

Six Nations outright

  • 3pts France at 13/2 (Betfair and Sportingbet)
  • 6pts France at 10/3 without England (BetVictor)
  • 6pts No Grand Slam at 11/10 (general)

Tennis

Australian Open: Women's final tips (Feb 1)

  • 1.5pts Sofia Kenin to win at 6/4 (General)

Cricket

SA v England ODI Series (Feb 4-9)

  • 2pts England to win the series 3-0 at 10/3 (Sky Bet)
  • 2pts Tom Curran top England series bowler at 3/1 (Bet365 Paddy Power)

Our fully transparent tipping record can be found by clicking here

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

