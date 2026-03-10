Cheltenham Festival - Value Bet Timings

The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

This week, Matt Brocklebank will be providing a day-of-racing update with additional tips and rationale in light of the latest market movers, going changes and non-runners.

The Value Bet Late Play will be available from 11:00 each day of the Cheltenham Festival, with the main tipping column live at 16:00 before the next day's action.

Check out the full Tuesday preview right here.