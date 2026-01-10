NFL betting tips: Playoffs Wildcard Weekend player props January 10-11

Los Angeles Rams @ Carolina Panthers

Blake Corum 50+ rushing yards

The Panthers have allowed the eighth-most rushing yards this season to running backs, alongside a huge 16 touchdowns to the position which ranks as joint-fifth most. When these sides met earlier this season, Corum carried the ball seven times for 81 yards and he’s averaged over 11 carries through his last five games, at just under 65 rush yards per game.

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

Christian Watson anytime touchdown

Watson 70+ receiving yards

It took a while for Watson to get back up to speed this season after he returned from an ACL injury he suffered last year – but he’s shown huge flashes and clear chemistry with QB Jordan Love. With Tucker Kraft sidelined for the year, he is the most dangerous weapon the Packers have in their passing attack, and he’s in a plus spot against Chicago. The Bears have allowed the seventh-most yards to wide receivers this season, plus a massive 20 touchdowns – the third most in the NFL. Earlier this season Watson had a four-catch, 89-yard and two-touchdown game vs Chicago. Plus, the Packers are set to welcome Zach Tom back to the lineup – arguably their most crucial offensive lineman. With Tom on the field their team pass blocking PFF grade increases by nearly 20 points.

Buffalo Bills @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence anytime touchdown

The Bills have shown all season long they are porous to the rush. They’ve conceded more rushing touchdowns than any team in the league, alongside the sixth-most rush yards to running backs and the fifth most to quarterbacks. Lawrence has shown his proficiency as a red zone rusher as of late, with four touchdowns in his last four games. He ranks ninth in the entire NFL for most red zone rushing touchdowns and leads the Jaguars in this regard.

San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley 100+ rushing yards

Saquon Barkley to score a brace

The injuries just keep on piling up for the 49ers, with linebacker Dee Winters (Fred Warner’s backup’s backup’s backup) questionable for this game after suffering an ankle injury against the Seahawks (he has so far failed to practice this week, not a good sign for Sunday’s contest). The Seahawks took full advantage of this, with running backs Walker and Charbonnet combining for 171 rushing yards, completely bullying their defence and owning time of possession. With Lane Johnson (their key offensive lineman) back for the Eagles, they can look to firmly establish their rushing attack – something they’ve put more of an emphasis on as of late. Barkley has averaged 100 rushing yards per game of his last four, and if the Eagles are to go deep into the playoffs, they will need their home-run hitter at his best.

Los Angeles Chargers @ New England Patriots

Justin Herbert over 29.5 rushing yards

The Chargers rank as the 32nd team in pass-block win rate. Their offensive line is banged up and ranks dead last in the league. They face the New England Patriots, who thankfully have a below-average pass rush – so we can expect a higher rate of blitz packages. Herbert has showed his ability to rush (rushed for 66 yards, 42 yards and 37 yards in three of his last four games) and with the expected pressure he’ll navigate the pocket and pick up yards in the open space in the second and third levels.

Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Dalton Schultz 50+ receiving yards

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a weakness to tight ends. They have conceded the fifth-most yards to the position, on top of the joint fourth-most touchdowns. Dalton Schultz saw more targets than any other Texan this season and paired that with 777 yards. He’s cleared 50+ receiving yards eight times this season, including twice in his last four games. Take advantage of a plus matchup here.

