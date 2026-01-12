Big Bash cricket betting tips: Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers match preview and best bets

The Big Bash returns to the MCG on Tuesday as Melbourne Stars host Adelaide Strikers – Richard Mann previews the action.

Cricket tips: Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers 1.5pts Marcus Stoinis over 41.5 player performance points at 5/6 (bet365) 0.5pt Marcus Stoinis top Melbourne Renegades bowler at 5/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Adelaide Strikers’ batsmen finally came to the party on Sunday, but it still wasn’t enough to stop them from slipping to their fifth loss of the Big Bash season at home to Perth Scorchers. The return of Australia Test star Alex Carey is clearly a huge boost for the Strikers, and he made 71 from 39 balls at the top of the order on Sunday, before his side suffered another dreadful collapse in the middle order. That would be a concern when they take on Melbourne Stars at the MCG on Tuesday, with the Stars looking a solid outfit this year – currently sat with five wins from eight games.

Key for the Stars has been the form of skipper MARCUS STOINIS who has taken to captaincy very well, making 186 runs at an average of 62.00 with the bat, and also picking up 12 wickets at 16.33. Crucially, Stoinis is getting through plenty of overs, and key ones, too. He continues to go under the radar, however, chalked up at 5/1 for top MELBOURNE STARS bowler honours despite winning the market the last twice. Let’s back Stoinis for the hat-trick, while his PLAYER PERFORMANCE line of 41.5 (bet365) looks too low. Stoinis has beaten the current line in seven out of eight Big Bash fixtures this season, so makes strong appeal on the numbers. Posted at 10:50 GMT on 12/01/26