Stu Williams with his best bets for Sandown and Leopardstown including Good Boy Bobby

There's fantastic action on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday and while the Dublin Racing Festival is undoubtedly a must-watch for any ardent racing enthusiast, I have stronger views regarding Sandown where I hope GOOD BOY BOBBY can land the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies trained six-year-old has impressed over fences and the form of his narrow defeat at the hooves of Mister Fisher, who received 5lbs, at Cheltenham looks solid after Nicky Henderson's inmate landed the Grade Two Lightning Novices' Chase at Doncaster last Saturday.

Good Boy Bobby attempted to make all from the third fence that day and he did display a tendency to jump out to the right. Naturally, that won't be an issue going this way around and he could put the Willie Mullins-trained Laurina in difficulty if jumping soundly at the head of affairs.

The Paul and Clare Rooney-owned gelding had subsequent Grade Two scorers Midnight Shadow and Global Citizen well behind when narrowly being denied by the unbeaten novice Brewin'upastorm on his chasing debut at Carlisle in October while Ravenhill Road, who followed Good Boy Bobby home at Wetherby, has also been victorious since.

Good Boy Bobby already has two heavy ground victories to his name and he hails from a yard in form. Therefore, he boasts very sound claims in this Grade 1 contest.

The following handicap hurdle will be a true test of stamina and I am particularly interested in the Phil Middleton-trained GOLAN FORTUNE, who hasn't been sighted since justifying strong market support at Cheltenham in November.

The lightly-raced eight-year-old will compete from a 4lbs higher mark here, which means that he is 2lbs higher than when chasing home subsequent Coral Cup runner-up - and last season's RSA Chase hero - Topofthegame in the corresponding contest in 2017.

Clearly the Golan gelding bumped into a very well handicapped rival on that occasion. However, it did confirm his liking for the track and he does boast form-figures of 12301 on ground officially soft or heavy, which is important given both the current going and latest weather forecast in Esher.

Golan Fortune has held many entries since his success in the Cotswolds, including some over fences. Therefore the fact that he remains over hurdles is either due to unconvincing schooling or a belief that he has more to offer over timber. Naturally, I hope it's the latter and Tommie O'Brien's 5lbs claim can only aid his prospects.

The Betway Masters Chase is next up and I have to side with last year's winner CLASSIC BEN given how well that race has worked out.

The re-opposing runner-up Ami Debois is now rated 10lbs higher while the third placed Kimberlite Candy and fourth placed Give Me A Copper are up 13lbs and 4lbs respectively after plundering the Classic Chase at Warwick and Badger Beers Silver Trophy at Wincanton.

Clearly last year's renewal was above average and Classic Ben will line up off just a pound higher on Saturday, which looks extremely exploitable given how those who filled the places last year have fared since.

Classic Ben fell at the eighth fence in the voided London National at Sandown in November and he bumped into a clearly well handicapped rival when placing third at Haydock last time out. I was a touch disappointed that Stuart Edmunds' charge didn't finish second that day. However, I am of the opinion that he is marginally better going right-handed and two of his three career victories have been achieved going clockwise.

Saturday's field is packed with potential improvers and Classic Ben will need to be equally as good this year in order to prevail. However, he will compete off a featherweight of 10st 3lb and his prominent style of racing is well suited to Sandown. Therefore he looks sure to run a big race if jumping proficiently.

Gary Moore has his string in fine form at present and the West Sussex handler boasts a healthy 16% strike-rate at Sandown over the last five years - which is only bettered by Nicky Henderson (26%). Therefore, I am always minded to take an interest when I see a him with a handicap debutant lining up at the track, which makes ICONIC MUDDLE an intriguing proposition on Saturday.

The son of Sixties Icon is a half-brother to the stable's Not Another Muddle, who placed third on this card 12 months ago before going two places better next time out. The seven-year-old has only amassed five career outings thus far but displayed distinct promise on his last three visits to the racetrack. The form of his latest runner-up effort at Plumpton, when stepping-up to two-and-a-half-miles for the first time, received a boost when the winner, Cat Tiger, returned to the East Sussex track to record an effortless 31 lengths success on Monday.

Iconic Muddle was beaten three-and-a-half-lengths that day and his victor, who boasts form-figures of 21211 since arriving from France, is currently rated 135 (will go up on Tuesday). Therefore it's fair to presume that Iconic Muddle could be fairly treated off a mark of 115.

I can't resist a competitive two mile handicap and therefore felt obliged to dive deep into the Ladbrokes Hurdle at Leopardstown where the promising Unexpected tops the betting for Willie Mullins and JP McManus.

A mark of 137 could easily underestimate Great Field's half-brother. However, I have a suspicion that the Gordon Elliott trained THATSY has been brought along with handicaps in mind and he will have learnt plenty from his debut that sphere when placing fourth over this course and distance at Christmas.

The promising grey beat Ben Pauling's dual novice hurdle scorer The Captains Inn, who cost connections £220,000, on his debut between the flags and he has been gaining valuable hurdling experience following a smooth bumper success at Navan.

He chased home Noel Meade's solid performer Battle Of Midway on his hurdling debut at Galway before bumping into subsequent Grade Two scorer Latest Exhibition at the same venue three weeks later. His only subsequent outing saw him defeat the solid yardstick Entoucas by a neck and a mark of 133 could prove lenient in the fullness of time.

I do have a suspicion that the Martaline gelding may be seen to best effect over further, and I wonder if connections may already have one eye on the Coral Cup in March. However, they're going to go a real good gallop in this contest and he may be able to strike late when his stamina comes into play.

Posted at 1510 GMT on 31/01/2020