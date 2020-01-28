Cheltenham Festival 2020: Schedule, betting tips, odds, racecards, records and live TV coverage details

The 2020 Cheltenham Festival gets under way on March 10 and we've got all the information you need ahead of the four-day spectacular.

Right here, we have a full schedule of the biggest week in horse racing, as well as exclusive free tips from our team of experts, plus all the latest Sky Bet odds and offers. Contents Schedule, racecards and times Tips & features Sky Bet odds and offers Stable tours, videos and podcasts Dress code, tickets and travel Facts, records and statistics TV coverage 1. Cheltenham Festival 2020: Schedule CHELTENHAM DAY 1 - TUESDAY MARCH 10 (OLD COURSE) Officially billed as Champion Day, the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival is packed with top quality and starts with a bang as the best young hurdlers clash in the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.The Racing Post Arkle crowns the champion two-mile novice chaser and the headline race on day one is the Unibet Champion Hurdle, won by some legends of the sport over the years including magnificent mare Dawn Run, the popular Brave Inca and three-time winners Hatton's Grace, Persian War, See You Then and Istabraq. 1.30pm Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y £125,000

2.10pm Racing Post Arkle Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y £175,000

2.50pm Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 3m 1f £110,000

3.30pm Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y £450,000

4.10pm David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y £120,000

4.50pm Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase (Listed) 2m 4f 44y £70,000

5.30pm National Hunt Chase (Amateur Riders' Novices' Chase) (Grade 2) 3m 7f 147y £125,000 CHELTENHAM DAY 2 - WEDNESDAY MARCH 11 (OLD COURSE & CROSS COUNTRY) Ladies Day consists of a fine blend of speed and stamina, with the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase one of the most exhilarating races of the entire week as the fastest two-milers wing around Prestbury Park's demanding chase course. The RSA Insurance Novices' Chase is a severe examination for burgeoning staying talent and the Cross Country Chase gets better by the year, with dual hero Tiger Roll famously going on to claim Grand National glory at Aintree on both occasions. 1.30pm Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 5f £125,000

2.10pm RSA Insurance Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 3m 80y £175,000

2.50pm Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 5f £100,000

3.30pm Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 99y £400,000

4.10pm Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 6f 37y £65,000

4.50pm Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 87y £80,000

5.30pm Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1) 2m 87y £75,000 CHELTENHAM DAY 3 - THURSDAY MARCH 12 (NEW COURSE) The St Patrick's Thursday crowd has every reason to celebrate with a couple of cracking Grade One contests in the Stayers' Hurdle and the Ryanair Chase. The newly-backed Marsh Novices' Chase (formerly the JLT) also carries top-class status while the Pertemps Network Final provides a fantastic puzzle for punters to solve as a huge field scrap for hurdling honours over three miles. 1.30pm MARSH Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 2m 3f 166y £150,000

2.10pm Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle) (Grade 3) 2m 7f 213y £100,000

2.50pm Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f 127y £350,000

3.30pm Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y £325,000

4.10pm Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate (Handicap Chase) (Grade 3) 2m 4f 166y £110,000

4.50pm Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m 179y £90,000

5.30pm Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase 3m 2f £70,000 CHELTENHAM DAY 4 - FRIDAY MARCH 13 (NEW COURSE) Gold Cup Day barely needs introduction. One of the most sought-after titles in racing is decided on the final day of the Festival and always promises to provide the greatest spectacle. The Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup is a race associated with the elite of the sport and nothing can rival the Cheltenham roar as the horses charge up the famous hill - last year saw Al Boum Photo break Willie Mullins' duck in the great race and Ireland's champion trainer has another couple of live contenders this season. The JCB Triumph Hurdle and Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle also crown top-class talents, while a recent tweak to the programme now means the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle is the 28th and final race of the Festival. 1.30pm JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 179y £125,000

2.10pm Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 179y £100,000

2.50pm Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 7f 213y £125,000

3.30pm Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) 3m 2f 70y £625,000

4.10pm St James's Place Foxhunter Chase 3m 2f 70y £45,000

4.50pm Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 62y £110,000

5.30pm Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (0-145) 2m 4f 56y £70,000

2. Cheltenham Festival 2020: Tips & Features Our tipping and preview package will continue to build ahead of the Festival so don't forget to bookmark this page and keep track of all our tips and recommended bets along the way... Antepost Angle: Champion Chase & Marsh Novices' Chase - Matt Brocklebank is keen to get a couple of horses on side for Cheltenham before they potentially enhance their credentials at Leopardstown and Sandown.

Cilaos Emery still has bags of potential over fences

Trials Day: Horses to follow - Matt Brocklebank rates the action following Cheltenham Trials Day and nominates horses to follow from each race.

Harry Senior looked a class act on Trials Day

Cheltenham Trials Day trends - Cheltenham plays host to Trials Day, but which – if any – are the key races, when looking for winners at the Festival in March? Paul Ferguson looks at the recent trends.

Imperial Aura (left) is set to appear this weekend

Willie Mullins' rising stars - Matt Brocklebank looks at a handful of Willie Mullins’ novice hurdlers who should be worth following for the remainder of the season.

Janidil in action

Gordon Elliott's rising stars - Matt Brocklebank assesses Elliott’s five star novice hurdlers and considers their Cheltenham Festival prospects.

Gordon Elliott commands a huge team of top-class prospects

Antepost Angle: Racing Post Arkle Trophy - The Arkle comes under the spotlight as Matt Brocklebank recommends backing one for the home team at 25/1.

Al Dancer is highly effective in the hood

Antepost Angle: Cheltenham Gold Cup & Ryanair Chase - Matt Brocklebank looks ahead to two of the major chases at the Festival.

Gold Cup & Ryanair Chase tips

3. Cheltenham Festival 2020: Odds & Offers Click here to place your bets on the 2020 Cheltenham Festival . Sky Bet, who sponsor the first event of the Festival, have priced up all 28 races well in advance and to give punters the opportunity to bet in confidence prior to the meeting, they'll soon be offering Non-Runner, No Bet - which means you'll be refunded in full if your selection does not take part in the race. On top of that, the online firm are offering their standard Best Odds Guaranteed price promise, which means if the Starting Price is greater than the antepost price you take, you'll get paid out at the longer odds. So whether you think Al Boum Photo is a good thing to go back-to-back in the Gold Cup, or you have a dark horse for the Ultima Handicap Chase, head to the Sky Bet antepost racing pages to place your bets on the Cheltenham Festival. There will also be plenty of offers in the run-up, including Festival Fever and Money Back promotions on each day's first race. 4. Cheltenham Festival 2020: Stable tours, videos & podcasts Stable tours We'll be visiting some of the biggest and best yards in Britain and Ireland to get the very latest insight from key players ahead of the Festival. So keep this page saved for news from Willie Mullins, Paul Nicholls, Nicky Henderson, Colin Tizzard, Phillip Hobbs, Alan King, Gordon Elliott and many more. Sporting Life Racing Podcast Head to our soundcloud index right here for the latest podcast as the racing team looks ahead to the biggest week of the year. Sporting Life Racing Videos Ben Linfoot and David Ord on the latest hot topics building up to the Festival...

5. Cheltenham Festival 2019: Raceday Details What is the dress code at the Cheltenham Festival? Luckily for some, the dress code for Cheltenham is significantly more relaxed than at Royal Ascot. That's also a blessing given the Festival has occasionally been held in unseasonably wintry conditions, with the 2018 edition notable for heavy rain and strong winds throughout most of the week.Many ladies wear hats, but we recommend you keep the weather firmly in mind. Gentlemen usually wear a suit or similar in the Club Enclosure and in restaurants and hospitality facilities. Two-thirds of the Cheltenham Racecourse car parks are on grass, including most public car parks, so do bear this in mind and wear suitable footwear for the conditions. Fancy dress is NOT permitted in the Club Enclosure during the Festival but is allowed in Tattersalls as long as the outfit is not offensive and Cheltenham reserve the right to decline entry should the need arise. Follow this link on the Jockey Club website for more on dress code, tickets and travel to and from the Festival.

Details of the Preview Evening at Doncaster Racecourse

6. Facts, records and statistics Cheltenham Festival Fun Facts There are over 3,000 catering staff alone, including 350 chefs and managers at the Festival - around 40,000 hospitality guests are served over the four days of racing.

Apart from World War II, the only time Cheltenham has closed was 2001 due to the outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

250,000 people attend the Cheltenham Festival during the week. The maximum capacity at Cheltenham Racecourse on Gold Cup day is 67,500.

Over £600,000 is expected to be bet on the 28 Cheltenham Festival races.

Kauto Star is the only horse in history to re-gain the Cheltenham Gold Cup, winning the coveted prize in 2007 and 2009, after losing it when second to Denman in 2008. The Paul Nicholls-trained great also fell in 2010, was third to Long Run the following year in 2011 and was pulled-up on his final ever appearance in the 2012 edition, won by Synchronised under Sir Anthony McCoy. Cheltenham Festival - Top Jockeys The top jockey for the Festival is the jockey who wins the most races over the four days. The winners since 1980, with wins in brackets, are: 2019 Nico de Boinville (3)

2018 Davy Russell (4)

2017 Ruby Walsh (4)

2016 Ruby Walsh (7)

2015 Ruby Walsh (4)

2014 Ruby Walsh (3)

2013 Ruby Walsh (4)

2012 Barry Geraghty (5)

2011 Ruby Walsh (5)

2010 Ruby Walsh (3)

2009 Ruby Walsh (7)

2008 Ruby Walsh (3)

2007 Robert Thornton (4)

2006 Ruby Walsh (3)

2005 Graham Lee (3)

2004 Ruby Walsh (3)

2003 Barry Geraghty (5)

2002 Richard Johnson (2)

2001: Festival cancelled

2000 Mick Fitzgerald (4)

1999 Mick Fitzgerald (4)

1998 Tony McCoy (5)

1997 Tony McCoy (3)

1996 Richard Dunwoody (2)

1995 Norman Williamson (4)

1994 Charlie Swan (3)

1993 Charlie Swan (4)

1992 Jamie Osborne (5)

1991 Peter Scudamore (2)

1990 Richard Dunwoody (2)

1989 Tom Morgan (2)

1988 Simon Sherwood (2)

1987 Peter Scudamore (2)

1986 Peter Scudamore (2)

1985 Steve Smith Eccles (3)

1984 Jonjo O'Neill (2)

1983 Graham Bradley (2)

1982 Jonjo O'Neill (1)

1981 John Francome (3)

1980 Jim Wilson (3) Cheltenham Festival - Top Trainers The leading trainer for the Festival is the trainer who trains the most winners in the races over the four days. The winners since 1997, with wins in brackets, are: 2019 Willie Mullins (4)

2018 Gordon Elliott (8)

2017 Gordon Elliott (6)

2016 Willie Mullins (7)

2015 Willie Mullins (8)

2014 Willie Mullins (4)

2013 Willie Mullins (5)

2012 Nicky Henderson (7)

2011 Willie Mullins (4)

2010 Nicky Henderson (3)

2009 Paul Nicholls (5)

2008 Paul Nicholls (3)

2007 Paul Nicholls (4)

2006 Paul Nicholls (3)

2005 Howard Johnson (3)

2004 Paul Nicholls (4)

2003 Jonjo O'Neill (3)

2002 Martin Pipe (3)

2000 Nicky Henderson (4)

1999 Paul Nicholls (3)

1998 Martin Pipe (4)

1997 Martin Pipe (4) Most successful trainers in the Cheltenham Gold Cup 5 - Tom Dreaper IRE (1946 Prince Regent, 1964, 1965 & 1966 Arkle, 1968 Fort Leney)

4 - Basil Briscoe (1932, 1933, 1934 & 1935 Golden Miller), Paul Nicholls (1999 See More Business, 2007 & 2009 Kauto Star, 2008 Denman), Vincent O'Brien IRE (1948, 1949 & 1950 Cottage Rake, 1953 Knock Hard), Fulke Walwyn (1952 Mont Tremblant, 1962 Mandarin, 1963 Mill House, 1973 The Dikler)

3 - Owen Anthony (1927 Thrown In, 1936 Golden Miller, 1940 Roman Hackle), Henrietta Knight (2002, 2003 & 2004 Best Mate)

2 - Ivor Anthony (1938 Morse Code, 1941 Poet Prince), Jack Anthony (1929 & 1930 Easter Hero), George Beeby (1939 Brendan's Cottage, 1951 Silver Fame), Noel Chance (1997 Mr Mulligan, 2000 Looks Like Trouble), Michael Dickinson (1982 Silver Buck, 1983 Bregawn), Peter Easterby (1979 Alverton, 1981 Little Owl), Nicky Henderson (2011 Long Run, 2013 Bobs Worth), Dan Moore IRE (1970 & 1971 L'Escargot) Most successful trainers in the Champion Hurdle 7 - Nicky Henderson (1985, 1986 & 1987 See You Then, 2009 Punjabi, 2010 Binocular, 2017 & 2018 Buveur D'Air)

5 - Peter Easterby (1967 Saucy Kit, 1976 & 1977 Night Nurse, 1980 & 1981 Sea Pigeon)

4 - Willie Mullins (2011 & 2013 Hurricane Fly, 2015 Faugheen, 2016 Annie Power), Vic Smyth (1941 Seneca, 1942 Forestation, 1947 and 1948 National Spirit), Fred Winter (1971 & 1972 Bula, 1974 Lanzarote, 1988 Celtic Shot)

3 - Colin Davies (1968, 1969 and 1970 Persian War), Aidan O'Brien IRE (1998, 1999 & 2000 Istabraq), Ryan Price (1955 Clair Soleil, 1959 Fare Time, 1961 Eborneezer), Willie Stephenson (1952, 1953 & 1954 Sir Ken) Most successful trainers in the Queen Mother Champion Chase 6 - Tom Dreaper IRE (1960 & 1961 Fortria, 1964 Ben Stack, 1966 Flyingbolt, 1969 Muir, 1970 Straight Fort), Nicky Henderson (1992 Remittance Man, 2012 Finian's Rainbow, 2013 & 2016 Sprinter Sacre, 2018 & 2019 Altior)

5 - Paul Nicholls (1999 Call Equiname, 2004 Azertyuiop, 2008 & 2009 Master Minded, 2015 Dodging Bullets)

3 - Michael Dickinson (1982 Rathgorman, 1983 & 1984 Badsworth Boy) Most successful trainers in the Ryanair Chase 3 - Paul Nicholls (2005 Thisthatandtother, 2007 Taranis, 2019 Frodon) Most successful trainers in the Stayers' Hurdle 4 - Paul Nicholls (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 Big Buck's)

3 - Howard Johnson (2005, 2007 & 2008 Inglis Drever), Fulke Walwyn (1982 & 1986 Crimson Embers, 1985 Rose Ravine)

2 - Francois Doumen FR (2002, 2003 Baracouda), Nicky Henderson (1989 Rustle, 2000 Bacchanal), Willie Mullins (2017 & 2018 Penhill), John Mulhern IRE (1987 & 1988 Galmoy), Edward O'Grady IRE (1978 Flame Gun, 1980 Mountrivers), Jonjo O'Neill (2004 Iris's Gift, 2014 More Of That), Martin Pipe (1994 Balasani, 1996 Cyborgo) 7. TV coverage Every race of the 2020 Cheltenham Festival will be live in HD on Racing TV - Sky Bet channel 426, while all the main races will be shown on ITV1 in a three-and-a-half hour live show. The coverage starts at 1pm and is on until 4.30pm. It will be presented by Ed Chamberlain, with Richard Hoiles commentating and expert analysis from Ruby Walsh and Sir Anthony McCoy among others.