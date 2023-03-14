Follow all the build-up to the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival live right here with us.

1247 All the big names are all in da house apparently....

AP McCoy & Clare Balding are ready for Cheltenham 🐎 pic.twitter.com/okNr3K42ai — Football Accumulator (@footballacca) March 14, 2023

1241 Just over 45 minutes to go until we hear the famous Roar. Still searching for punting inspiration? Then we've got you covered. https://www.youtube.com/@SportingLifeVideo/videos 1234 Like several other layers, Star Sports are reporting some brisk trading this morning. Facile Vega in the Supreme is the best backed horse of the day with them, but their biggest loser is El Fabiolo in the Arkle. 1214 Now we're getting stuck into a proper betting race on RTV. It's Boodles time! Hard to believe that with a record 88 Festival wins on his CV, Willie Mullins has still to win the Boodles/Fred Winter in its 18-year history. He has the favourite Tekao and my own personal fancy Risk Belle, both of whom are owned by JP McManus, out to finally hammer the hoodoo. 1207 Meanwhile, Niall and Rachel have moved on to the Shopping Village. Niall's trying on an overpriced pair of slippers. Maybe he's feeling flush after that Guinness. Surely it's time for the racing? 1203 The best seat in the house to watch Cheltenham is your favourite cosy armchair. Or so my editor told me. Anyway if like me you're not able to make it to Prestbury Park today, here's a reminder of what the view from the stands looks like.

1157: And just in case you need a little more insight before making your mind up...

"He's nicely treated, and has a great record on the ground" | Cheltenham Festival: Day One Preview

1153: Anyway, enough of what others think. Here's some expert insight from a selection of Sporting Life's very own shrewdies...

First Edition - Graham Cunningham's Cheltenham Day One Thoughts

1146: On to the Mares, Chris DIxon on Racing TV likes Brandy Love. Gary O'Brien thinks Echoes In Rain will "run well without being confident". And Lisa O'Neil is backing Honeysuckle to bow out in a blaze of glory. 1128: Betfair's PR man Barry Orr reporting positives for Facile Vega and Inthepocket in the Supreme. Weak is Marine Nationale. BO reports El Fabiolo to be strong at the top of the mark in the Arkle, Jonbon less so. And Constitution Hill is 2-1 on the Sportsbook to win by 10 lengths or more. Sorted. 1125: Barry's here... 1117: Fresh from quaffing champagne, Niall Hannity and Rachel Casey have made their way to the Guinness Village. Good job Racing TV have an afternoon team to take over for the live action. Niall's ordering a pint of the black stuff, Rachel's having a half...except Niall's just ordered her a pint. "I don't do halves," he says.

Marie's Rock: one of three fancies today for The Wine Tipster

1059: The Wine Tipster is going for Oscar Elite (2.50) to go two places better than in last year's Ultima. He wants Harry Cobden to hold on to him a bit longer this time before making his move. Marie's Rock (4.10) and Sir Allen (4.50) are TWT's other fancies. 1051: It's taken 51 minutes, but it's the moment we've all been waiting for on Racing TV. The Wine Tipster is uncorking a British bubbly called Nyetimber for a sample. "Come on, we're going in" implores Neil Phillips to his guests. Ooft! 1050: On Racing TV, Chris Dixon is keeping the faith with Marine Nationale in the Supreme. Gary O'Brien fancies Il Etait Temps. Lisa O'Neil gives Doctor Bravo a decent each-way chance. 1046: Just the two non-runners to report so far. They are Midnight Ginger (4.10) and Morning Soldier (4.50). 1040: Paddy Power are reporting some hot horses. Supreme: Facile Vega (7-4 from 2-1) Arkle: Dysart Dynamo (6-1 from 13-2) Ultima: The Goffer (12-1 from 14) Champion Hurdle: Zanahiyr (50-1 from 66) Mares' Hurdle: Honeysuckle (2-1 from 3) Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle: Perseus Way (10-1 from 11) NH Chase: Tanzing (8-1 from 12) 1030: Speaking in a Racing TV feature, Nicky Henderson says Constitution Hill jumps, travels and has a change of gear. But his best assets are his "brain" and his "temperament". Sounds bombproof to me. Buying money at 4-11? 1018: Clerk of the course Jon Pullin confirming soft ground and a dry day ahead, but says "it will ride testing". Bad news for Barry Connell and all Marine Nationale fans? We'll find out around 1.35pm.

Ashroe Diamond: out of Thursday's Grade 2 Mares' Novices' Hurdle

1009: Thursday seems a long way away just now, but one key non-runner to score off the list for the Jack De Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle. Second favourite Ashroe Diamond hasn't been declared. Willie Mullins wasn't happy with her this morning and has taken the decision not to run.

