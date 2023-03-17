Winners at 9/1 and 13/2 for our team on Thursday - now check out their best bets for the final day of the Cheltenam Festival.

1.30 Gala Marceau (David Johnson)

Willie Mullins has already had a clean sweep in the Ballymore earlier in the week and his domination of the Triumph market suggests he could easily repeat the feat here but I don’t think Gala Marceaux got the credit she deserved for winning the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the DRF and I think she’s overpriced to hold up that form with Lossiemouth and get the better of her other stablemate Blood Destiny. The case for her doesn’t solely rest on that DRF form though, she won a Listed hurdle in France last spring which has had several boosts since and was entitled to need the run on her debut for Mullins when not running up to that level behind Lossiemouth at Christmas. That last run was much more in keeping with her French form and though Lossiemouth obviously wasn’t seen to best effect there, I thought Gala Marceau was holding her off comfortably enough from the last. At around 4/1 she looks overpriced to confirm that and also see off Blood Destiny in receipt of her sex allowance.

2.10 Hunters Yarn (Kieran Clark)

When it comes to the County Hurdle look no further than Willie Mullins, who’s landed this prize on six occasions since 2010, including twice in the last 3 seasons with novices and the one that fits that bill this year is Hunters Yarn. The son of Fame and Glory has won the last two of his 3 starts this campaign and barely had to come off the bridle in doing so. The latest of those was in a listed race at Navan when scooting clear of Imagine (well fancied for the Martin Pipe later on the card) and connections were surely tempted to let him take his chance in the Supreme on the back of that. However, he lines up here off a mark of 147 which still looks on the lenient side and he can hopefully emulate the stable’s State Man by scoring and then going on to much better things.

2.50 Dawn Rising each-way (Billy Nash)

He's been crying out for this step up to three miles and Dawn Rising is an interesting each-way bet in what is a strong renewal of the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle. Joseph O'Brien's charge was a useful winner on the flat and won at Listowel and Navan before coming home strongly when third behind Champ Kiely in the Lawlor's of Naas last time. Friday's stamina test is going to play to his strengths and he looks ready to post another career-best effort. 3.30 A Plus Tard (Graeme North)

When deciding upon a bet, for most of us price is the determining factor and with Henry de Bromhead’s team running hotter than it has all season reigning champion A Plus Tard to retain his crown at 11/2 looks a very appealing bet. There is a reason that A Plus Tard is trading at 11/2, of course – he has only run once since, when pulled up in the Betfair Chase at Haydock - but that run was just one blip in an otherwise blemish-free career and put that run aside then his credentials are second to none. Twice in the last three years he’s put fifteen lengths between himself and his rivals from the final fence and those are very tall heights for Galopin des Champs to scale no matter how promising he might be. 15/8 about last year’s Turners winner makes no appeal with stamina to prove and his supporters would no doubt have been hoping for a far bolder showing from Fury Road, who would have been second to him at the Dublin Racing Festival had he jumped the last better, in Thursday’s Ryanair.

4.10 Vaucelet (David Ord)

David Christie holds all the aces in the hunter chase division and can land this prestigious prize with Vaucelet. The eight-year-old looked set to beat Billaway at Punchestown in April only to make a bad mistake at the last and went on to win at Stratford in May. Three from four in point-to-points he rallied to beat the idling Dorking Cork at Down Royal on Boxing Day and will relish the stiffer stamina test at Cheltenham. 4.50 Jeremys Flame (Ben Linfoot)

Allegorie De Vassy looks the one horse who could blow the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase apart but she does jump to her right and that has to be a concern at short prices. Impervious is respected but she’s very short and Jeremys Flame has similar form claims at a bigger price. Gavin Cromwell’s mare looks better than ever at the age of nine and there was no fluke about her career-best win over Zambella at Huntingdon last time where she bolted up off a good gallop. She won’t mind the ground and she could be the party pooper in what is being billed as a match.

5.30 Imagine (Phil Turner)