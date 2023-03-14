Check out the thoughts of our star columnist Willie Mullins as he looks to get the 2023 Cheltenham Festival off to the best possible start.

Sky Bet Cheltenham Festival 2023 Specials - Number of Willie Mullins-trained winners Under 6 winners - 7/1

6-7 winners inclusive - 4/1

8-9 winners inclusive - 5/2

Over 9 winners - 5/6

Cheltenham Festival - Tuesday 13:30 Dark Raven

Dark Raven is a horse who has a chance, he was third to Il Etait Temps at the Dublin Racing Festival. If he finished in the first six I think it'd be a very good run from him. 13:30 Diverge

Patrick [Mullins] put his hand up to ride him and he was very impressive winning his maiden by a wide margin in Punchestown. Being by Frankel, this horse could be anything. I'm not sure how good he is but he's certainly good enough to take his chance here and he's a good each-way prospect.

13:30 Facile Vega

Facile Vega comes here in tremendous form, doing everything right at home. It's a little disappointing we got the tactics wrong at Leopardstown, but we can't change that now. While once again High Definition will probably be ridden prominently in this race, Paul [Townend] doesn't have to take him on so early and I'd imagine we will change our tactics and hopefully get a better result. He jumps very well and is a course winner so I'm hopeful. 13:30 Il Etait Temps

He has a lot of experience running in Grade 1 hurdles for the past couple of years, he's a second-season novice. That's going to stand hugely to him in what will be a gruelling race. He's improving all the time and Danny got him jumping much better than he'd jumped before when winning at the Dublin Racing Festival. I feel there's more improvement jumping-wise and that puts him in this race with a strong chance. I hope these white hurdles don't inconvenience him. 14:10 Dysart Dynamo

Dysart Dynamo will probably be at the head of affairs here and will set a strong gallop, as he did in last year's Sky Bet Supreme. I think he races much better over fences as he has more respect for them than he had over hurdles and I doubt Jonbon will take him on as he did last year. We'd give this horse a real chance.

14:10 El Fabiolo

El Fabiolo was very impressive the last day and he comes into the Sporting Life Arkle with a great chance on the evidence of his run against Jonbon in a novice hurdle at Aintree last year.

14:10 Ha D'or

He is probably more a social runner here than anything else and I'll be happy to see him put in a safe round of jumping. 14:10 Saint Roi

There is going to be a lot of pace up front in this race, as is normal for a competitive Arkle, and I think that's where Saint Roi will have his chance on this rain-softened ground. He will be doing his best work at the end, especially if the ones in front gets their fractions wrong and go too fast.

15:30 State Man

He goes to Cheltenham in great order and has won there before, although the County Hurdle was on the New Course and the Champion Hurdle is on the Old Course. He's improving all the time and I don't think we could have him any better. I hope he'll be competitive against Constitution Hill. 15:30 Vauban

He is another course winner, albeit on the New Course. He's doing everything right at home. If the principals hold their form, Vauban has every chance of being third which will be a great result for a five-year-old I feel at this stage of his career. 16:10 Brandy Love

She had a setback late last season, early this season, which means we only got one slightly rushed run into her a few weeks ago. It's less than an ideal preparation but her run was good considering the conditions of the race, and her form at home is great. We missed Cheltenham last year but I think this trip, the ground and going left-handed will really suit her. She has every chance of upsetting the odds against Honeysuckle and Epatante. 16:10 Echoes In Rain

She was a little disappointing here last year though Patrick thinks she possibly wasn't quite herself on the day and he's elected to ride her again this year. She's in great form at home, we've changed a few things this year and she comes on the back of an impressive win at Naas. In what looks to be one of the best races of the Festival, she is a proper each-way chance. 16:10 Shewearsitwell

She won the Pertemps at Christmas and qualified for the Final but it also meant she would have had to carry a big weight so we've elected to come here and take our chance. It's a step up in class but that's the position we're in and we'll hope for the best.

16:50 Tekao

Tekao has been running well all season and I think he's a horse who will keep improving as his jumping is very good. He comes here in great form and with an excellent chance of justifying favouritism. 16:50 Risk Belle

She fell last time but is a good jumper and I think we haven't seen the best of this mare yet. I could easily see her having a nice mark and being competitive in this race. I wouldn't discount her and she has a chance. 17:30 Gaillard Du Mesnil

He's probably one of Patrick's best rides of the whole week and will come in here as the favourite. He's a second-season novice which I think might be a huge advantage in a race like this where experience is key. He's in form and everything will suit him including the ground - he ticks all the boxes so with a clear round would be hard to oppose. 17:30 Tenzing

He surprised us in his last couple of runs and he's improving all the time. With the benefit of Noel McParlan - who has a couple of wins around Cheltenham to his name - Tenzing could run another career best.