A review of the action from Friday at the Cheltenham Festival where Faivoir landed another County Hurdle for Bridget Andrews and Dan Skelton.

Lossiemouth lands Triumph Hurdle Lossiemouth (11/8 favourite) ran out an impressive winner of the JCB Triumph Hurdle with trainer Willie Mullins saddling the first four home in the juvenile Grade One. A seemingly unlucky loser at the Dublin Racing Festival when hampered by a stablemate there were no such concerns for jockey Paul Townend or favourite backers on this occasion despite a false start and some errant jumping from outsider Hypotenus who raced near the pace. Lossiemouth travelled ominously well racing down the hill but Townend was able to hold on to his filly before asking her to go and win the race approaching the last. She quickened up in fine style, readily seeing off the challenges of Gala Marceau (the beneficiary at the DRF) and Zenda. Stablemate Gust Of Wind was a long way back in fourth with Ascending fifth. Mullins didn't have it all his own way with Blood Destiny, favourite or joint-favourite in the ante-post markets, failing to fire with jockey Patrick Mullins saying he was beaten at halfway and that the run was 'too bad to be true'.

Delighted owner Rich Ricci, celebrating his 20th Festival winner, said: “I felt unlucky on the day after her last run and I’m delighted the one who beat us that day was second as it franks the form. She’s a lovely filly with a lot of scope, she’s National Hunt bred and is very nice. “Paul said coming down the hill she wanted to crack on, he held on to her just enough, she filled up and she responded to him which is great as it shows maturity. He said when he let him go she was great. “I am glad for Paul as Willie hammered him the last day. For the record I didn’t think it was Paul’s fault I thought the tactics were wrong so it’s Willie’s fault actually! Willie had his best Jose Mourinho moment and found someone else to blame, but on the day Paul was gutted. Sport is about redemption, I always say that. “It’s great to be a part of this, Tuesday was such a special day with Honeysuckle and Constitution Hill Hill, then yesterday with Henry (de Bromhead) winning on the day there was a race named after Jack (de Bromhead), it’s a very special week. “To have a winner is special, it’s our 20th winner but you never take it for granted, we’ve had enough losers.”

It was the Closutton handler’s third win in the race in four years, having previously struck with Burning Victory in 2020 and Vauban last year. Mullins said: “She travelled into the race at maybe the five-furlong marker and rather than fighting her Paul just let her gallop and held onto her as much as he could for a long as he could. “He thought she was actually idling come up the straight and thinks there is a little bit more in the tank – she looks a star mare. “But for the traffic problems in Leopardstown she’d be unbeaten for us. I’m very happy with how they all ran, bar Blood Destiny (finished ninth) who was disappointing. I don’t know what happened to him, but all the rest ran their race. “It’s a nice start to the day.” Asked whether Lossiemouth could be a candidate for next year’s Champion Hurdle, Mullins added: “She’s a possibility the way she came up that hill there anyway. There’s every possibility that she’ll go down that route.”

Lossiemouth leads the Mullins batallion home

Skelton lands another County Hurdle Dan Skelton had saddled three of the last seven winners of the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle and was expected to mount a bold bid to make it four with Pembroke sent off the 9/2 favourite. However, it was 33/1 chance Faivoir who took the spoils, coming through with a well-timed challenge under Bridget Andrews and edging out Pied Piper in a thrilling finish. The pair pulled clear of Filey Bay in third with Sharjah and Ballyadam finishing fourth and fifth. Skelton and Andrews had combined to win the 2018 renewal with another 33/1 chance in Mohaayed. Prairie Dancer and Highway One O Two cut out much of the running and were still in front at the top of the hill. The latter went for home after the second last with the prominently ridden Anna Bunina sent in pursuit but they were soon swamped by the closers and there were half a dozen spread across the track at the last. Faivoir had the stands' side rail to help and quickly pulled clear with Pied Piper and the pair were separated by just a head at the line.

