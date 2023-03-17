Check out our star columnist on his final-day team for the Cheltenham Festival including Galopin Des Champs and Stattler in the Boodles Gold Cup.

13:30 Blood Destiny

A horse I have huge respect for. He was very impressive in his two runs, and I think he’s going to improve again. His form has worked out well and he has a very big engine. 13:30 Gust Of Wind

Ran a lot better than his finishing position suggests when fifth behind Gala Marceau on his first run for us at Leopardstown. He’s spot on for this and we’ll find out how good he is but he’s a horse for the future. 13:30 Cinsa

A lovely big mare who would need a career best to get involved but the experience will stand her in good stead in time.

13:30 Gala Marceau

Was very good the last day in Leopardstown, winning her Grade One albeit possibly a little fortunate as Lossiemouth encountered traffic problems. However, it was just her second run in Ireland, she’s improving and has improved again since that race. The faster pace in this race will suit her. 13:30 Je Garde

Another nice filly we got from France. I think there’s a future in her but she’s probably not one for Friday. 13:30 Lossiemouth

Has been good since her run in the Spring Juvenile when she looked very unlucky. You’d think she should be able to reverse that form, she’s a cool customer, unlike Gala Marceau, nothing much fazes her. We’re very happy with how she’s working and she’ll handle the ground. 13:30 Zenta

She missed the last two hurdles in Fairyhouse when winning on her debut for us but again the faster pace will suit this one and she has an engine. How good she is we don’t know but she’s certainly good enough to take her chance and could be each-way value.

14:10 Hunters Yarn

Fits the profile of a novice coming into a Cheltenham handicap. He was very good in Navan the last time but that didn’t help him with the handicapper. However, he’s an improving horse with a lot of speed. 14:10 Saint Sam

The stronger pace will suit this fellow as will the ground but his last run at Navan was very disappointing. We’ll change tactics and hope he can maybe stay on into the money. 14:10 Sharjah

He takes a big drop in class going back into handicap company having competed in Grade One events over the last four years. It’s been done before to win a County Hurdle coming down in grade, but he faces a big task and I’m not sure the recent rain and forecast for more will help him. 14:10 Winter Fog

An interesting runner. He ran well here last year in the Pertemps Final for Emmett and comes here off the back of a win for us at Leopardstown. He has improvement in him, likes the track and looks each-way value in a hot race. 14:50 Embassy Gardens

Was very impressive at Thurles. I was hoping he’d win but the manner of the performance screamed Albert Bartlett. We’re here in good form and will handle the ground and the track. He has every chance. 14:50 Seabank Bistro

Has a good run around here in the bumper last year and his pedigree suggests he will come into his own under these testing conditions. He too comes here with a good chance. 14:50 Shanbally Kid

I think he’ll relish the step up in trip but needs to improve his jumping. Going that bit slower over this longer trip should help and there’s a lot of improvement left in him. 15:30 Galopin Des Champs

He’s had a tremendous preparation for the Boodles Gold Cup. Fingers crossed nothing will go wrong and I think he’ll stay the trip. At this point I’m not worried about the ground, he goes here off the back of a good build-up and just needs a bit more luck than he had last year jumping the last fence. 15:30 Stattler

Won the National Hunt Chase here last year on good ground and jumps well, but I’m a little worried about the ground for this fellow. 16:10 Billaway

Has three good runs in this race, finishing second twice and winning it last year. He’s a horse that takes a lot of riding and the new whip rules won’t be an advantage to Patrick, this fellow takes a lot of cajoling. He’ll be there or thereabouts but might just have to give away to the younger brigade. 16:50 Allegorie De Vassy

Comes here after two spectacular wins, she’s in good form and shows she handles the ground at Limerick. A lack of experience is our only negative, but she has the ability. 16:50 Elimay

Won the race last year but hasn’t had the greatest preparation this time around. She has the experience which will count for a lot and she needed the runs we’ve given her. She could get into the money.

16:50 Dolcita

Has good experience around Cheltenham but on the face of it might not have the class to win this but jumps well and has a chance of picking up some money. 17:30 Haxo

Finished sixth in the Ballymore last year so handles the track and the ground will be fine. He’s a tough horse and Kieran’s ridden him before. He’s a lively each-way horse. 17:30 Saylavee

An interesting one. She has up and down form and probably needs things to go right and might need a longer trip. Testing conditions could bring her into the race though. 17:30 Spanish Harlem