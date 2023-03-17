Timeform highlight a big improver, a Flag of note and a handicap hotshot on day four of the Cheltenham Festival.

The Big Improver Corbetts Cross – 14:50 Cheltenham

There are plenty of progressive types in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle but Corbetts Cross looks all set to continue on an upward curve for his new trainer Emmet Mullins. He'd already been going very much the right way for his previous handler Eugene O'Sullivan, graduating from bumpers, in which sphere he won at Cork in October, and taking well to hurdles given an increasing test of stamina. He got off the mark over hurdles when beating Willie Mullins’ odds-on shot Seabank Bistro, who reopposes here, at Limerick just after Christmas and on his final start for O’Sullivan followed up under top weight in a three-mile handicap at Fairyhouse when making a mockery of his opening mark. It was therefore a surprise that his new trainer took a totally different approach with Corbetts Cross, dropping him right back to two miles, and under much less testing conditions at that, for the Grade 3 Johnstown Novice Hurdle at Naas late last month. But it was stamina that won the day for Corbetts Cross as he stayed on to head the Gordon Elliott-trained favourite Found A Fifty in the dying strides. There’ s no doubt, though, that the return to three miles is sure to suit Corbetts Cross much better and is likely to see him improve again in what will be his first race in the colours of J. P. McManus.

The Timeform Flag Galopin des Champs – 15:30 Cheltenham Top Rated, Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer

Galopin des Champs looks a worthy favourite to give Willie Mullins a third Cheltenham Gold Cup to go with the two editions of that race won by Al Boum Photo. Already a Festival winner two years ago in the Martin Pipe, Galopin des Champs ought to have won the Turners Novices’ Chase here last year but fell at the last when holding a clear lead over Bob Olinger. That’s been the only blip in an otherwise hard-to-fault chasing career for Galopin des Champs who had some outstanding form for a novice last season with impressive Grade 1 wins at Leopardstown and Fairyhouse, characterised by accurate jumping in the main, either side of that mishap. This season Galopin des Champs has confirmed that he’s potentially the best chaser in training by landing the odds in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase in December and last month’s Irish Gold Cup. He was stepping up to three miles for the first time over fences at Leopardstown where his performance went a long way to allaying any fears about his stamina for a Gold Cup, settling well and readily putting distance between himself and stablemate Stattler from the final fence to win by eight lengths. Galopin des Champs already has form which makes him the one to beat but, having had just the six starts over fences, it’s unlikely we’ve seen the best of him yet.

The Handicap Hotshot Sharjah – 14:10 Cheltenham