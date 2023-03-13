We get the latest from more of the Sporting Life and Betfair columnists Daryl Jacob, Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore.

Daryl Jacob (Tuesday) DARK RAVEN – 1.30 Cheltenham Three rides for me at Cheltenham on day one and my best chance is Dark Raven who could outrun his odds in the Sky Bet Supreme. He’s a beautiful horse and ran a really nice race when third in the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown. He has to reverse the form with Il Etait Temps but the slower ground can help him close the gap and if they go hard, which they should with High Definition in there, it will play to his advantage. He’s a 2m4f horse in my eyes really, so the way this is run is crucial to his chance. GOOD BOY BOBBY – 2.50 Cheltenham He had a great year in 2021 but struggled a bit when he got to a mark of 150. He’s 10lb lower now so he’s edging towards being well handicapped and he hasn’t really had his ideal conditions of three miles and soft ground this season. He gets it here and if I can get him into a rhythm that he enjoys I might just get a good spin out of him at a big price. THEATRE GLORY – 4.10 Cheltenham She’s a really good spare to pick up for Nicky Henderson in what looks a red-hot renewal of the Mares’ Hurdle. She’s done nothing wrong, is a good traveller and a lovely fast jumper, but her big price indicates the strength of the race. I’d say she’s a lively outsider given her progression but the ground might not be ideal for her. Hopefully she’s another who can outrun her price and put it up to the big guns.

Paul Nicholls (Tuesday) TAHMURAS - 1.30 Cheltenham I’m really pleased with Tahmuras who is unbeaten in three starts over hurdles and has progressed all season. Soft ground will be in his favour because he stays well and won a Point-to-Point in Ireland on his debut. He has plenty of ability, schooled nicely on Thursday morning and probably wants two and a half miles already. Tahmuras kept on in determined style to land the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown and the form of that race has been very well advertised. The faster they go on in the Supreme the better he will run. I see him in the mould of Noland and Al Ferof, two strong stayers who won this race for us. He is in top shape. Decent chance. THREEUNDERTHRUFIVE - 2.50 Cheltenham He was smart as a novice, winning four chases on the bounce, but has found life tougher this season and his handicap mark is probably still at least 5lbs too high. He got no further than the first fence in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and last time he didn’t quite stay the marathon trip at Warwick where he carried top weight in testing ground and was still bang there jumping the second last. Threeundertheufive has won at Cheltenham before and will handle the ground so I’m hopeful of a good run in a first time tongue tie. AFADIL - 4.50 Cheltenham He’s a decent prospect who twice won tidily for us over hurdles before a below par effort at Haydock which came too soon after his previous start. I had to run Afadil there to qualify him for this race. His blood was wrong when we got him home from Haydock but it was back to 100% when we tested him a few days ago and he is pleasing in his work again. If he hadn’t run at Haydock he’d be shorter in the Boodles betting and I’d say he has a lively each way chance.

Best chance: Tahmuras (13:30 Cheltenham) - He is improving all the time and has solid claims in a competitive race.

Rachael Blackmore (Tuesday) INTHEPOCKET - 1.30 Cheltenham The rain and the changing ground means that Inthepocket now goes for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. He is a very nice horse, he kept on well to win a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Naas just before Christmas, when he probably wasn’t helped by the omission of the last two flights of hurdles, and he ran a solid race in the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival last time to finish second behind Il Etait Temps. He is a horse who has a big future, and hopefully he can run well here and get the week off to a good start. HONEYSUCKLE - 4.10 Cheltenham She’s in great form, she still feels like she is very well, she still feels like she has plenty of fight in her. She showed that when she battled to hold off Vauban for second place behind State Man in the Irish Champion Hurdle last month. It’s a very strong race, but Honeysuckle is in great order at home, she’s showing us all the right signs, everyone is happy with her. It’s great that she is going to Cheltenham again, and it’s great that I am going to get to ride her again. Regardless of what happens on Tuesday, she has been phenomenal mare, and it will be brilliant if she can go out on a high. BAD - 4.50 Cheltenham It was nice to pick up the ride on Bad for Ben Pauling in the Boodles Hurdle. Spare rides are very difficult to get at Cheltenham, and I have never ridden for Ben before, so it was nice to pick this one up. I don’t know very much about Bad, but he looks like a nice horse. I watched his runs there in France the other night, and he looks very straightforward, it looks like he jumps well. He finished second in his first two hurdle races for Didier Guillemin at Bordeaux in April last year, and he was impressive in winning there in November. Ben and his team are positive about him, and his handicap rating of 126 looks fair, it is lower than the rating he was given in France. All his form in France is on soft or heavy ground, so the rain shouldn’t do him any harm, and I am looking forward to riding him.

Daryl Jacob (Wednesday) BRONN – 2.10 Cheltenham I rode him in the middle of the course at Cheltenham on Monday morning and he whipped round and nearly buried me, so he must be in good nick! He travelled over well and he’s well in himself, clearly, but he’ll have to step up on his Fairyhouse win if he’s to play a part. He could do, as going up in trip to three miles and getting a lead should suit him much better than the small-field race over 2m5f last time out. He’s a proper stayer. CALL ME LORD – 2.50 Cheltenham Call Me Lord goes for the Coral Cup and I’m looking forward to riding him. He looks competitive enough off 146 as he’s been holding his form well this season and this looks a good spot for him on softer ground. He’s much better racing left-handed than he used to be and he comes into this on the back of a really good run at Sandown so I’d say he has an each-way chance. FUN FUN FUN – 5.30 Cheltenham I ride Fun Fun Fun in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper and she was mighty impressive at Leopardstown last time out. She can be keen so my job will be to try and get her settled early, get her switched off and hopefully she can come through horses. The faster they go the better she will be and I’ve been speaking to Patrick about her. Willie Mullins runs 10 in the race but the report is they are very happy with this mare and she’s an interesting one with the sex allowance.