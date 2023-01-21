Our man looks ahead to the 2023 Sporting Life Arkle and argues the case for last year's Martin Pipe winner.

Antepost Value Bet tips: Cheltenham Festival 2023 1pt win Banbridge in Sporting Life Arkle at 25/1 (Sky Bet, Unibet, bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The entries were made for the novice chase events at Cheltenham this week and the one who really stands out with the spring festivals in mind is BANBRIDGE. He's been entered for the Sporting Life Arkle and the Turners Novices' Chase and we can’t pretend to know which race is the priority, but the state of the ground could obviously play a part in the final decision, as might the Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival – should he even run there. That's looking like a red-hot race in itself, but I wouldn’t be at all shocked if Joseph O’Brien's horse ended up being the pick of the bunch in Ireland this year and that alone makes him must-bet material at 20/1-plus for the big two-miler in March. Last sighted finishing third in the Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse over a more demanding distance in early-December, that race is looking like one of the hottest novice chases run anyway so far this season, impressive winner Mighty Potter now favourite for the Turners and runner-up Gaillard Du Mesnil (a Grade 1 winner since) favourite for the Brown Advisory – and even shorter for the National Hunt Chase. The fourth and fifth (Authorized Art and Adamantly Chosen) went on to finish a lot closer to winner Gerri Colombe in the Grade 1 at Limerick on Boxing Day than they did Mighty Potter in the Drinmore, as if any further confirmation were required that we’re dealing with red-hot form.

On top of this, I don't think we saw anything like the best of Banbridge on testing ground at Fairyhouse. He was prominent enough early on but appeared to be getting stuck in the mud which hindered his jumping quite markedly, and he was eventually looked after by JJ Slevin once his chance of winning was clearly up. He’s better than that by a long way and the ratings back it up, Banbridge posting an impressive performance figure on good ground over the Arkle course and distance at Cheltenham's International meeting back in November (replay below).

