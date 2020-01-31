Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets have performed

Points system explained

We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org .

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (January 2020) is +3045.77pts

January fixed-odds running total = +51.39pts

January ante-post running total = +0.00pts

January overall running total = +51.39pts

Racing:

Stu Williams (Feb 1) - 2pts win Good Boy Bobby in 2.25 Sandown at 4/1 (William Hill); 1pt win Golan Fortune in 3.00 Sandown at 7/1 (General); 1pt win Classic Ben in 3.35 Sandown at 5/1 (General); 2pt win Iconic Muddle in 4.10 Sandown at 3/1 (General); 1pt win Thatsy in 3.45 Leopardstown at 11/1 (General). Result pending

Oli Bell (Feb 2) - 1pt e.w Ena Baie in 12.55 Leipardstown at 14.1 (General - 1/4 1-2-3-4). 1pt win Asterion Forlonge in 1.55 Leopardstown at 5/1 (General). 1pt win Battleoverdoyen in 3.00 Leopardstown at 2/1 (General). 1pt win Presenting Percy in 3.30 Leopardstown 9/2 (General). Result pending

Oli Bell (Feb 1) - 2pts win Latest Exhibition in 12.50 Leopardstown at 11/4 (William Hill, Unibet); 2pts win Notebook in 2.00 Leopardstown at 15/8 (Unibet); 1pt e.w. Ask Dillon in 3.00 Sandown at 15/2 (General); 1pt e.w. Mister Malarkey in 3.35 Sandown at 8/1 (General); 1pt win Unexcepted in 3.45 Leopardstown at 4/1 (General). Result pending

Ben Linfoot Value Bet (Jan 25) - 1pt win Cloudy Glen in 1.15 Cheltenham at 15/2 (General), 1pt win Garde La Victoire in 1.50 Cheltenham at 14/1 (bet365, 888sport), 1pt win Litterale Ci in 2.40 Doncaster at 2.40 at 10/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral), 1pt win Solomon Grey in 3.15 Doncaster at 16/1 (bet365), 1pt win Monbeg River in 3.15 Doncaster at 20/1 (General). LOSS=5pts

Stu Williams - Sky Bet Chase (Jan 25) - 1pt win Champagne Court in 1.15 Cheltenham at 15/2 (General). 1pt win Highway One O One in 1.50 Cheltenham at 5/1 (General). 2pt win Champagne Well in 2.05 Doncaster at 11/4 (General). 1pt win Harry Senior in 3.00 Cheltenham at 11/2 (Bet365). PROFIT=1.5pts

Oli Bell (Jan 25) - 1pt win Simply The Betts in 1.15 Cheltenham at 6/1 (General); 2pts win Highway One O One in 1.50 Cheltenham at 4/1 (General); 1pt win Slate House in 2.25 Cheltenham at 7/1 (General); 3pts win King Roland in 3.00 Cheltenham at 15/8 (General). PROFIT/LOSS=0pts

Stu Williams - Sky Bet Chase (Jan 25) - 1pt win My Old Gold in Sky Bet Chase at 10/1 (General). LOSS=1pt

Richard Mann (Jan 18) - 1pt win Little Brown Trout in 2.10 Lingfield at 4/1 (William Hill); 1pt win Furzig in 1.00 Lingfield at 9/2 (William Hill); 1pt win Cornerstone Lad in 3.15 Haydock at 9/2 (General). LOSS=3pts

Oli Bell (Jan 18) - 1pt e.w Ballymoy in 2.25 Ascot at 7/1 (General - 1/5/ 1-2-3). 1pt win Definitly Red in 2.40 Haydock at 6/1 (General). 1pt e.w Allysson Monterg in 3.00 Ascot at 9/1 (General - 1/5 1-2-3). 2pts win Un De Sceaux in 3.35 Ascot at 6/4 (888Sport). LOSS=7pts

Simon Holt (Jan 18) - 2pts win Soul Emotion in 2.25 Ascot at 9/2 (General). 1pt win Imperial Knight in 4.15 Haydock at 11/1 (William Hill). 1pt win Billingsley in 3.45 Haydock at 5/1 (General). 1pt win Tactical Manoeuvre in 1.05 Taunton at 7/2 (William Hill). PROFIT=5.5pts

Stu Williams (Peter Marsh, Jan 18) - 1pt win Calipso Collonges at 14/1 (General). LOSS=1pt

Ben Linfoot Value Bet (Jan 11) 1pt win Hold The Note in 1.50 Warwick at 10/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral), 1pt win Keen On in 2.25 Warwick at 7/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt win Tight Call in 2.40 Kempton at 12/1 (bet365), 1pt win Captain Chaos in 3.00 Warwick at 16/1 (General). LOSS=4pts

Oli Bell (Jan 11) - 1pt win Harry Senior in 2.25 Warwick at 7/2 (General); 1pt e.w. Tight Call in 2.40 Kempton at 12/1 (bet365); 1pt win Le Breuil in 3.00 Warwick at 15/2 (General); 1pt e.w. Its All Guesswork in 3.35 Warwick at 14/1 (bet365). LOSS=5pts

Simon Holt (Jan 11) - 2pts win Le Breuil in 3.00 Warwick at 15/2 (General); 1pt e.w. Debestyman in 2.40 Kempton at 16/1 (bet365). LOSS=4pts

Ben Linfoot Value Bet (Jan 4) - 1pt win Vinnie The Hoddie in 1.20 Sandown at 15/2 (General), 1pt win Sir Ivan in 2.40 Wincanton at 11/1 (General), 1pt win Vieux Lion Rouge in 3.00 Sandown at 16/1 (General). PROFIT=9pts

Simon Holt (Jan 4) - 2pts win Mystical Clouds in 1.20 Sandown at 9/2 (bet365); 1pt win Darebin in 1.50 Sandown at 13/2 (bet365); 1pt win On Tour in 3.00 Sandown at 14/1 (bet365). LOSS=4pts

Oli Bell (Jan 4) - 1pt win Delire D'Estruval in 1.50 Sandown at 9/2 (General); 1pt win Son Of Camas in 2.25 Sandown at 3/1 (General); 1pt win Rootless Tree in 2.40 Wincanton at 7/2 (General); 1pt win Jepeck in 3.00 Sandown at 4/1 (General); 2pts win Gunnery in 3.35 Sandown at 11/4 (General). LOSS=6pts

Oli Bell (Jan 1) - 1pt e.w. Mister Whitaker in 2.00 Cheltenham at 10/1 (General); 1pt win Normal Norman in 2.15 Musselburgh at 5/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Kilbricken Storm in 2.35 Cheltenham at 10/1 (General); 2pts win Emitom in 3.10 Cheltenham at 7/2 (General). LOSS=3pts

Simon Holt (Jan 1) - 1pt win Singlefarmpayment in 12.50 Cheltenham at 9/2 (General); 2pts win Cepage in 2.00 Cheltenham at 8/1 (General); 1pt win Sir Chauvelin in 2.15 Musselburgh at 7/1 (William Hill). PROFIT=4pts

Matt Brocklebank (Jan 1) - 1pt win Commodore in 12.50 Cheltenham at 16/1 (bet365); 1pt win Anytime Will Do in 2.35 Cheltenham at 12/1 (NR). LOSS=1pt

Football:

Sky Bet EFL (Feb 1) - 2pts 13+ corners in Charlton v Barnsley at 12/5 (Unibet), 1pt Peterborough (-1 handicap) to beat Ipswich at 13/2 (Boyle Sports). Result pending.

Saturday's Premier League (Feb 1) - 1pt Willian to score anytime at 17/4 (Unibet); 1pt Over 1.5 second half goals in Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd at 19/10 (BetVictor); 1pt Wolves to beat Man Utd at 13/5 (Unibet) Result pending

Premier League - West Ham v Liverpool (Jan 29) - 1pt Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to score anytime at 3/1 (Unibet, 888Sport). PROFIT=3pts

Carabao Cup - Man City v Man United (Jan 29) - 0.5 pt Anthony Martial to score first at 11/1 (Unibet, 888Sport); 0.5pt Over 1.5 Man United goals at 10/3 (General). LOSS=1pt

Sky Bet EFL (Jan 28) - 2pts 13+ corners in Leeds v Millwall at 9/4 (Sky Bet), 2pts 13+ corners in Reading v Bristol City at 11/4 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=3.5pts

Carabao Cup - Aston Villa v Leicester (Jan 28) - 1pt Leicester to win & over 2.5 goals at 5/4 (General) LOSS=1pt

Monday FA Cup (Jan 27) - 1pt Arsenal to win and both teams to score at 27/10 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=2.7pts

Sunday FA Cup (Jan 26) - 1pt 12+ total corners in Man City v Fulham at 2/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Man Utd -1 on the handicap at 21/20 (General) PROFIT=0.05pts

Sky Bet EFL (Jan 25) - 2pts Burton (-1 handicap) to beat Accrington at 14/5 (Spread Ex), 2pts Over 12.5 corners in Peterborough v Rotherham at 12/5 (Bet365). PROFIT=2.8pts

FA Cup fourth round Saturday (Jan 25) - 1pt Spurs to score 2+ goals at Southampton at 11/10 (Sky Bet, Bet365); 1pt Chelsea win & both teams to score at 2/1 (General); 1pt One-goal winning margin in Brentford v Leicester at 11/8 (Betway). PROFIT=2.38pts

Tranmere v Watford (Jan 23) - 1pt Connor Jennings to score anytime at 7/2 (Betfair, PaddyPower). LOSS=1pt

Wolves v Liverpool (Jan 23) - 2pt BTTS at 10/11 (Betfred); 1pt Over 10.5 corners at 13/10 (BoyleSports). PROFIT=0.82pts

Wednesday's Premier League tips (Jan 22) - 1pt Nampalys Mendy 80+ Passes Completed in Leicester v West Ham at 5/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Erik Lamela to score anytime in Tottenham v Norwich at 5/2 (Unibet), 1pt James Tarkowski 4+ Tackles in Manchester United v Burnley at 19/5 (Ladbrokes). LOSS=3pts

Tuesday's Premier League tips (Jan 21) - 1pt Watford to beat Aston Villa (-1 handicap) at 17/4 (Spread Ex); 1pt Lewis Dunk to score anytime in Bournemouth v Brighton at 19/2 (Unibet); 1pt 5+ corners each team in Sheff United v Man City at 11/4 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Yerry Mina to score anytime at 16/1 (William Hill). PROFIT=0.24pts

Liverpool v Man Utd (Jan 19) - 1pt Liverpool to win to nil at 6/4 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=1.5pts

Sunday's Premier League tips (Jan 19) - 1pt Leicester to win-to-nil at 12/5 (BoyleSports). LOSS=1pt

Premier League (Jan 18) - 1pt Watford to score in the first half v Spurs at 5/4 (Coral); 1pt Sheffield United +1 handicap at evens (General); 1pt Norwich to beat Bournemouth at 6/5 (General). PROFIT=1.2pts

Sky Bet EFL (Jan 18) - 2pts Over 12.5 corners in QPR v Leeds at 9/4 (Bet365), 1pt Josh Davison to score anytime in Preston v Charlton at 4/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power). PROFIT=3.5pts

Man United v Wolves (Jan 15) - 1pt Wolves draw no bet at 23/10 (BetVictor); 0.5pt Ruben Neves to score from outside the penalty area at 14/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=1.5pts

FA Cup replays (Jan 14) - 2pts Tottenham and Under 3.5 Goals in match at 11/10 (Coral); 1pt Rochdale to score against Newcastle at 11/10 (General) PROFIT=3.2pts

Sunday's Premier League tips (Jan 11) - 2pts Watford in draw no bet at evens (SportingBet); 1pt Man City to win to nil at 5/4 (Coral, BetVictor). PROFIT=1pt.

Saturday's Premier League tips (Jan 11) - 1pt Arsenal to beat Palace and both teams to score at 13/5 (BoyleSports, 888Sport); 1pt Over 1.5 total goals in second half at 11/10 (Betfair); 1pt Adama Traore to score anytime at 3/1 (Sporting Bet). LOSS=3pts

Tottenham v Liverpool ( Jan 11) - 1pt Liverpool to beat Spurs to nil at 9/4 (General) PROFIT=2.25pts

Sky Bet EFL (Jan 11) - 1pt Aapo Halme to score anytime in Barnsley v Huddersfield at 11/1 (Bet365), 1pt Andre Green to score anytime in Charlton v West Brom at 23/5 (Unibet). LOSS=2pts

Sheffield United v West Ham (Jan 10) - 2pts John Lundstram to have 1+ shots on target at 13/8 (Betfair), 1pt John Lundstram to have 2+ shots on target at 9/1 (Betfair). LOSS=3pts.

Leicester v Aston Villa (Jan 8) - 1pt Kortney Hause to be shown a card at 11/2 (Sky Bet), 1pt Neil Taylor to be shown a card at 5/1 (Bet365). LOSS=2pts

Man Utd v Man City Carabao Cup (Jan 7) - 1pt Man City to win & both teams to score at 21/10 (General). PROFIT=2.1pts

Arsenal v Leeds FA Cup (Jan 6) - 1pt Arsenal -1 on the handicap at Evens (General). LOSS=1pt

Sunday's FA Cup betting preview (Jan 5) - 1pt Andre Green to score anytime in Charlton v West Brom at 15/4 (Bet365); 1pt Tobias Figueiredo to score anytime in Chelsea v Nottingham Forest at 25/1 (General); 1pt Ben Osborn to score anytime in Sheffield United v AFC Flyde at 7/1 (NR); 1pt 11+ Everton shots v Liverpool at 6/5 (Sky Bet). LOSS=3pts

Saturday's FA Cup betting preview (Jan 4) - 2pts Time of first Man City goal v Port Vale - 0-10 minutes at 21/10 (Coral); 1pt Steven Fletcher to score anytime in Brighton v Sheff Weds at 13/5 (Betfair, PaddyPower). LOSS=3pts

Liverpool v Sheff Utd (Jan 2) - 1pt Liverpool to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at Evens (General). PROFIT=1pt

New Year's Day Premier League (Jan 1) - 1pt Burnley to win and under 3.5 goals at 7/4 (BoyleSports); 1pt Tottenham to beat Southamption at 23/20 (General); 1pt Man City to beat Everton and both teams to score at 7/5 (General); 1pt Arsenal to score 2+ goals at 11/10 (Sky Bet) PROFIT=0.5pts

Golf:

Waste Management Phoenix (Jan 30-Feb 2) - 1pt e.w. Byeong Hun An at 80/1 (Betfred, Betway 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Corey Conners at 80/1 (sportingbet 1/4 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Max Homa at 125/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Martin Laird at 150/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. J.J. Spaun at 300/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending

Saudi International (Jan 30-Feb 2) - 2pts e.w. Tom Lewis at 33/1 (Coral, Betway 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Min Woo Lee at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Gavin Green at 66/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Sam Horsfield at 125/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Dean Burmester at 150/1 (Betfred, Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

Farmers Insurance Open (Jan 23-26) - 2pts e.w. Tony Finau at 30/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Joaquin Niemann at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Cameron Champ at 80/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Keegan Bradley at 90/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Cameron Davis at 200/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 0.5pt e.w. Brandon Hagy at 500/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). PROFIT=1pt

Dubai Desert Classic (Jan 23-26) - 1.5pts e.w. Martin Kaymer at 40/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Danny Willett at 50/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Thomas Detry at 50/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Adri Arnaus at 100/1 (Sky Bet, Betway 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Brandon Stone at 150/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Sam Horsfield at 150/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). PROFIT=8pts

The American Express (Jan 16-19) - 1pt e.w. Brian Harman at 50/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Harris English at 60/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Daniel Berger at 66/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Bud Cauley at 90/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Maverick McNealy at 250/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. Chase Seiffert at 300/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). PROFIT=8pts

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Jan 16-19) - 2pts e.w. Thomas Pieters at 30/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Sergio Garcia at 40/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Martin Kaymer at 50/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Thomas Detry at 60/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Adri Arnaus at 125/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Ryan Fox at 150/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). LOSS=4pts

Sony Open (Jan 9-12) - 2pts e.w. Sungjae Im at 25/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Cameron Smith at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Nate Lashley at 150/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Graeme McDowell at 150/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Matt Every at 300/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 0.5pt e.w. Doc Redman at 200/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). PROFIT=80pts

SA Open (Jan 9-12) - 3pts e.w. Charl Schwartzel at 12/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Zander Lombard at 40/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Haydn Porteous at 80/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Laurie Canter at 250/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. David Law at 500/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). LOSS=14pts

Hong Kong Open (Jan 9-12) - 1pt e.w. Andrew Dodt at 40/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Soomin Lee at 100/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Yan-wei Liu at 100/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4,5). LOSS=6pts

Sentry Tournament of Champions (Jan 2-5) - 3pts e.w. Dustin Johnson at 11/1 (Unibet, 888sport 1/4 1,2,3,4); 1pt e.w. Jim Herman at 500/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 0.5pt e.w. Jim Herman to lead after R1 at 100/1 (Unibet, 888sport 1/4 1,2,3,4); 0.5pt e.w. Tyler Duncan to lead after R1 at 66/1 (Unibet, 888sport 1/4 1,2,3,4). LOSS=10pts

Six Nations:

Round One games (Feb 1-2) - 2pts Italy +12 on first-half handicap at 19/20 (BetVictor). 2pts Ireland -13 at evens (Betfair). Result pending

Snooker:

The Masters (Jan 12-19) - 2pts Neil Robertson to win The Masters at 9/2 (General); 1pt Jack Lisowski to win The Masters at 35/1 (bet365). LOSS=3pts

The Masters Specials (Jan 12-19) - 3pts Jack Lisowski to beat Kyren Wilson at 5/4 (General); 2pts Ali Carter (+2.5) to beat Mark Selby at 4/5 (Sky Bet); 2pt John Higgins to win the second quarter at 9/4 (General). LOSS=3.2pts

Cricket:

SA v England ODI Series (Feb 4-9) - 2pts England to win the series 3-0 at 10/3 (Sky Bet); 2pts Tom Curran top England series bowler at 3/1 (Bet365 Paddy Power)

South Africa v England fourth Test (Jan 24-28) - 2pts Vernon Philander top South Africa first innings bowler at 5/2 (General); 2pts Ollie Pope top England first innings runscorer at 11/2 (BoyleSports) ; 2pts Quinton de Kock top South Africa first innings runscorer at 4/1 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports). PROFIT=4pts

South Africa v England third Test (Jan 16-20) - 2pts Quinton de Kock top South Africa first innings runscorer at 5/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 0.5pts Vernon Philander top South Africa first innings runscorer at 66/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power). PROFIT=9.5pts

South Africa v England series preview (Dec 26-Jan 28) - 2pts Ollie Pope top England series batsman at 10/1 (Bet365, Betway); 2pts Zubayr Hamza top South Africa series batsman at 7/1 (Betway, BetVictor). LOSS=4pts

Australia v New Zealand Test series (Dec 12-Jan 7) - 2pts BJ Watling top New Zealand series batsman at 25/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 2pts Mitchell Starc top Australia series bowler at 11/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes). LOSS=4pts

Darts:

PDC Masters (Jan 31-Feb 2) - 2pts Gerwyn Price to win the Masters at 13/2 (Boylesports, Ladbrokes), 1pt e.w. Nathan Aspinall to win the Masters at 22/1 (BetVictor, 1/2 1,2), 0.5pts Dave Chisnall at 25/1 (Sporting Bet), 0.5pts Aspinall v Price final at 40/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Aspinall v Chisnall final at 80/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending

BDO World Darts Championship (Jan 4-12) - 1pt Richard Veenstra at 9/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred), 1pt Wesley Harms at 10/1 (Unibet, Betfred), 0.5pts Harms v Veenstra final at 25/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt e.w. Wayne Warren at 28/1 (bet365, Bet Victor 1/2 1, 2), 0.5pts e.w Paul Hogan at 40/1 (Sky Bet 1/2, 1/2), 0.5pts e.w Laura Turner at 40/1 (William Hill 1/2 1,2), 1pt Anastasia Dobromyslova at 9/1 (Boylesports). PROFIT=15.5pts

NFL:

Conference Championships (Jan 19) - 1pt Packers (+7.5) on the handicap at 10/11 (General); 1pt Chiefs (-6.5) & over 52.5 match points at 2/1 (Sky Bet) PROFIT=1pt

Divisional Round play-offs (Jan 11/12) - 1pt Lamar Jackson to score anytime at 13/10 (General); 1pt Dalvin Cook to score anytime at 6/5 (General); 1pt Kansas City Chiefs -6.5 and Under 50.5 Total Match Points at 5/2 (Sky Bet) LOSS=3pts

Wild card weekend Jan 4/5 - 1pt Bills to beat the Texans at 5/4 (General); 1pt Patriots (-4.5) to beat the Titans & Under 45.5 Total Match Points at 5/2 (Sky Bet); 1pt Eagles +1.5 and under 47.5pts at 2/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Jared Cook & Dalvin Cook both to score touchdowns at 9/2 (Paddy Power). LOSS=4pts

Tennis:

Australian Open: Women's final tips (Feb 1) - 1.5pts Sofia Kenin to win at 6/4 (General)

Australian Open: Day 12 tips (Jan 31) - Thiem to win and both players to win a set at 6/4 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=0.23pt

Australian Open: Day 11 tips (Jan 30) - 1pt Kenin to win a set at 8/11 (General); 0.5pt Halep to win 2-1 at 3/1 (General) Result pending

Australian Open: Day 10 tips (Jan 29) - 0.5pt Thiem to beat Nadal at 9/4 (General); 2pts Halep and Muguruza both to win at 1.14/1 (General). PROFIT=3.4pts

Australian Open: Day nine tips (Jan 28) - 1pt over 10.5 1st Set Total Games in Raonic v Djokovic at 11/8 (General). LOSS=1pt

Australian Open: Day eight tips (Jan 27) - 1pt Nadal to beat Kyrgios and both players to win a set at 11/8 (Sky Bet); 1pt Pavlyuchenkova to beat Kerber at 4/5 (General); 1pt Medvedev to beat Wawrinka 3-0 at 6/4 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=1.18pts

Australian Open: Day seven tips (26) - 1pt Federer -6.5 aces v Fucsovics at 10/11 (Sky Bet); 1pt Federer to win & both players to win a set at 6/4 (Sky Bet); 2pts Raonic -3.5 games vs Cilic at 6/4 (Marathon). PROFIT=3.5pts

Australian Open: Day six tips (Jan 25) - 1pt Zarina Diyas to beat Kiki Bertens at 13/8 (General); 1pt double Halep and Pliskova to both win in straight sets at 2.82/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Medvedev to beat Popyrin in straight sets 4/5 (General). LOSS=1.2pts

Australian Open: Day five tips (Jan 24) : 1pt Tiebreak in Match - Yes, Millman v Federer at 6/5 (General); 1pt Julia Goerges to beat Alison Riske at 4/5 (General); 1pt Guido Pella to beat Fabio Fognini at 10/11 (General). LOSS=0.8pt

Australian Open: Day four tips (Jan 23) : 2pts First set correct score groups - Halep 6-0, 6-1 or 6-2 at 11/10 (Sky Bet); 1pt Pliskova to beat Siegemund 2-1 at 4/1 (General); 1pt Ymer v Khachanov four sets at 7/4 (Sky Bet, Spread Ex). PROFIT=0.2pts

Australian Open: Day three tips (Jan 22) - 2pts Ons Jabeur -1.5 games (vs Caroline Garcia) at 20/21 (BetVictor); 1pt Federer to win the first set 6-0, 6-1 or 6-2 at 7/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Coco Gauff -2.5games (vs Sorana Cirstea) at 4/5 (Bet365, Sky Bet and VBet). PROFIT=4.45pts

Australian Open: Day two tips (Jan 21) - 2pts under 31.5 games in Medvedev v Tiafoe at 10/11 (General); 1.5pts Duckworth to beat Bedene at 7/5 (General); 1pt over 37.5 games in Kecmanovic v Seppi at 10/11 (General); 0.5pt Tomljanovic to win & under 22.5 games at 3/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=3pts

Australian Open: Day one tips (Jan 20) - 1pt Jan-Lennard Struff +9.5 games (vs Djokovic) at 11/10 (General). 1pt Y.Wang to defeat Riske at 7/4 (General). 2pts Cabrera to beat Li at 6/5 (General). 1pt treble Peng, Zhang & Zheng all to win at 3.23/1 (General). LOSS=2.9pts

Australian Open men's Outright (Jan 20 - Feb 2) - 0.5pt e.w. Andrey Rublev to win the title at 66/1 (888Sport -1/2 1,2); 1pt Matteo Berrettini to win quarter three at 9/1 (General). Result pending

Australian Open women's Outright (Jan 20 - Feb 2) - 0.5pt e.w. Belinda Bencic to win the women's tournament at 33/1 (1/2 1,2) (General), 0.25pt e.w. Amanda Anisimova to win the women's tournament at 50/1 (1/2 1,2) (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Elena Rybakina to win Q1 at 25/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 0.5pt Dayana Yastremska to win Q2 at 16/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Amanda Anisimova to win Q4 at 12/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=3pts