Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets have performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in January 2020.
Points system explained
We use a points system, ranging from 0.5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (January 2020) is +3045.77pts
- January fixed-odds running total = +51.39pts
- January ante-post running total = +0.00pts
- January overall running total = +51.39pts
Racing:
Stu Williams (Feb 1) - 2pts win Good Boy Bobby in 2.25 Sandown at 4/1 (William Hill); 1pt win Golan Fortune in 3.00 Sandown at 7/1 (General); 1pt win Classic Ben in 3.35 Sandown at 5/1 (General); 2pt win Iconic Muddle in 4.10 Sandown at 3/1 (General); 1pt win Thatsy in 3.45 Leopardstown at 11/1 (General). Result pending
Oli Bell (Feb 2) - 1pt e.w Ena Baie in 12.55 Leipardstown at 14.1 (General - 1/4 1-2-3-4). 1pt win Asterion Forlonge in 1.55 Leopardstown at 5/1 (General). 1pt win Battleoverdoyen in 3.00 Leopardstown at 2/1 (General). 1pt win Presenting Percy in 3.30 Leopardstown 9/2 (General). Result pending
Oli Bell (Feb 1) - 2pts win Latest Exhibition in 12.50 Leopardstown at 11/4 (William Hill, Unibet); 2pts win Notebook in 2.00 Leopardstown at 15/8 (Unibet); 1pt e.w. Ask Dillon in 3.00 Sandown at 15/2 (General); 1pt e.w. Mister Malarkey in 3.35 Sandown at 8/1 (General); 1pt win Unexcepted in 3.45 Leopardstown at 4/1 (General). Result pending
Ben Linfoot Value Bet (Jan 25) - 1pt win Cloudy Glen in 1.15 Cheltenham at 15/2 (General), 1pt win Garde La Victoire in 1.50 Cheltenham at 14/1 (bet365, 888sport), 1pt win Litterale Ci in 2.40 Doncaster at 2.40 at 10/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral), 1pt win Solomon Grey in 3.15 Doncaster at 16/1 (bet365), 1pt win Monbeg River in 3.15 Doncaster at 20/1 (General). LOSS=5pts
Stu Williams - Sky Bet Chase (Jan 25) - 1pt win Champagne Court in 1.15 Cheltenham at 15/2 (General). 1pt win Highway One O One in 1.50 Cheltenham at 5/1 (General). 2pt win Champagne Well in 2.05 Doncaster at 11/4 (General). 1pt win Harry Senior in 3.00 Cheltenham at 11/2 (Bet365). PROFIT=1.5pts
Oli Bell (Jan 25) - 1pt win Simply The Betts in 1.15 Cheltenham at 6/1 (General); 2pts win Highway One O One in 1.50 Cheltenham at 4/1 (General); 1pt win Slate House in 2.25 Cheltenham at 7/1 (General); 3pts win King Roland in 3.00 Cheltenham at 15/8 (General). PROFIT/LOSS=0pts
Stu Williams - Sky Bet Chase (Jan 25) - 1pt win My Old Gold in Sky Bet Chase at 10/1 (General). LOSS=1pt
Richard Mann (Jan 18) - 1pt win Little Brown Trout in 2.10 Lingfield at 4/1 (William Hill); 1pt win Furzig in 1.00 Lingfield at 9/2 (William Hill); 1pt win Cornerstone Lad in 3.15 Haydock at 9/2 (General). LOSS=3pts
Oli Bell (Jan 18) - 1pt e.w Ballymoy in 2.25 Ascot at 7/1 (General - 1/5/ 1-2-3). 1pt win Definitly Red in 2.40 Haydock at 6/1 (General). 1pt e.w Allysson Monterg in 3.00 Ascot at 9/1 (General - 1/5 1-2-3). 2pts win Un De Sceaux in 3.35 Ascot at 6/4 (888Sport). LOSS=7pts
Simon Holt (Jan 18) - 2pts win Soul Emotion in 2.25 Ascot at 9/2 (General). 1pt win Imperial Knight in 4.15 Haydock at 11/1 (William Hill). 1pt win Billingsley in 3.45 Haydock at 5/1 (General). 1pt win Tactical Manoeuvre in 1.05 Taunton at 7/2 (William Hill). PROFIT=5.5pts
Stu Williams (Peter Marsh, Jan 18) - 1pt win Calipso Collonges at 14/1 (General). LOSS=1pt
Ben Linfoot Value Bet (Jan 11) 1pt win Hold The Note in 1.50 Warwick at 10/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral), 1pt win Keen On in 2.25 Warwick at 7/1 (Sky Bet, bet365), 1pt win Tight Call in 2.40 Kempton at 12/1 (bet365), 1pt win Captain Chaos in 3.00 Warwick at 16/1 (General). LOSS=4pts
Oli Bell (Jan 11) - 1pt win Harry Senior in 2.25 Warwick at 7/2 (General); 1pt e.w. Tight Call in 2.40 Kempton at 12/1 (bet365); 1pt win Le Breuil in 3.00 Warwick at 15/2 (General); 1pt e.w. Its All Guesswork in 3.35 Warwick at 14/1 (bet365). LOSS=5pts
Simon Holt (Jan 11) - 2pts win Le Breuil in 3.00 Warwick at 15/2 (General); 1pt e.w. Debestyman in 2.40 Kempton at 16/1 (bet365). LOSS=4pts
Ben Linfoot Value Bet (Jan 4) - 1pt win Vinnie The Hoddie in 1.20 Sandown at 15/2 (General), 1pt win Sir Ivan in 2.40 Wincanton at 11/1 (General), 1pt win Vieux Lion Rouge in 3.00 Sandown at 16/1 (General). PROFIT=9pts
Simon Holt (Jan 4) - 2pts win Mystical Clouds in 1.20 Sandown at 9/2 (bet365); 1pt win Darebin in 1.50 Sandown at 13/2 (bet365); 1pt win On Tour in 3.00 Sandown at 14/1 (bet365). LOSS=4pts
Oli Bell (Jan 4) - 1pt win Delire D'Estruval in 1.50 Sandown at 9/2 (General); 1pt win Son Of Camas in 2.25 Sandown at 3/1 (General); 1pt win Rootless Tree in 2.40 Wincanton at 7/2 (General); 1pt win Jepeck in 3.00 Sandown at 4/1 (General); 2pts win Gunnery in 3.35 Sandown at 11/4 (General). LOSS=6pts
Oli Bell (Jan 1) - 1pt e.w. Mister Whitaker in 2.00 Cheltenham at 10/1 (General); 1pt win Normal Norman in 2.15 Musselburgh at 5/1 (General); 1pt e.w. Kilbricken Storm in 2.35 Cheltenham at 10/1 (General); 2pts win Emitom in 3.10 Cheltenham at 7/2 (General). LOSS=3pts
Simon Holt (Jan 1) - 1pt win Singlefarmpayment in 12.50 Cheltenham at 9/2 (General); 2pts win Cepage in 2.00 Cheltenham at 8/1 (General); 1pt win Sir Chauvelin in 2.15 Musselburgh at 7/1 (William Hill). PROFIT=4pts
Matt Brocklebank (Jan 1) - 1pt win Commodore in 12.50 Cheltenham at 16/1 (bet365); 1pt win Anytime Will Do in 2.35 Cheltenham at 12/1 (NR). LOSS=1pt
Football:
Sky Bet EFL (Feb 1) - 2pts 13+ corners in Charlton v Barnsley at 12/5 (Unibet), 1pt Peterborough (-1 handicap) to beat Ipswich at 13/2 (Boyle Sports). Result pending.
Saturday's Premier League (Feb 1) - 1pt Willian to score anytime at 17/4 (Unibet); 1pt Over 1.5 second half goals in Crystal Palace v Sheff Utd at 19/10 (BetVictor); 1pt Wolves to beat Man Utd at 13/5 (Unibet) Result pending
Premier League - West Ham v Liverpool (Jan 29) - 1pt Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to score anytime at 3/1 (Unibet, 888Sport). PROFIT=3pts
Carabao Cup - Man City v Man United (Jan 29) - 0.5 pt Anthony Martial to score first at 11/1 (Unibet, 888Sport); 0.5pt Over 1.5 Man United goals at 10/3 (General). LOSS=1pt
Sky Bet EFL (Jan 28) - 2pts 13+ corners in Leeds v Millwall at 9/4 (Sky Bet), 2pts 13+ corners in Reading v Bristol City at 11/4 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=3.5pts
Carabao Cup - Aston Villa v Leicester (Jan 28) - 1pt Leicester to win & over 2.5 goals at 5/4 (General) LOSS=1pt
Monday FA Cup (Jan 27) - 1pt Arsenal to win and both teams to score at 27/10 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=2.7pts
Sunday FA Cup (Jan 26) - 1pt 12+ total corners in Man City v Fulham at 2/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Man Utd -1 on the handicap at 21/20 (General) PROFIT=0.05pts
Sky Bet EFL (Jan 25) - 2pts Burton (-1 handicap) to beat Accrington at 14/5 (Spread Ex), 2pts Over 12.5 corners in Peterborough v Rotherham at 12/5 (Bet365). PROFIT=2.8pts
FA Cup fourth round Saturday (Jan 25) - 1pt Spurs to score 2+ goals at Southampton at 11/10 (Sky Bet, Bet365); 1pt Chelsea win & both teams to score at 2/1 (General); 1pt One-goal winning margin in Brentford v Leicester at 11/8 (Betway). PROFIT=2.38pts
Tranmere v Watford (Jan 23) - 1pt Connor Jennings to score anytime at 7/2 (Betfair, PaddyPower). LOSS=1pt
Wolves v Liverpool (Jan 23) - 2pt BTTS at 10/11 (Betfred); 1pt Over 10.5 corners at 13/10 (BoyleSports). PROFIT=0.82pts
Wednesday's Premier League tips (Jan 22) - 1pt Nampalys Mendy 80+ Passes Completed in Leicester v West Ham at 5/1 (Sky Bet), 1pt Erik Lamela to score anytime in Tottenham v Norwich at 5/2 (Unibet), 1pt James Tarkowski 4+ Tackles in Manchester United v Burnley at 19/5 (Ladbrokes). LOSS=3pts
Tuesday's Premier League tips (Jan 21) - 1pt Watford to beat Aston Villa (-1 handicap) at 17/4 (Spread Ex); 1pt Lewis Dunk to score anytime in Bournemouth v Brighton at 19/2 (Unibet); 1pt 5+ corners each team in Sheff United v Man City at 11/4 (Sky Bet); 0.5pt Yerry Mina to score anytime at 16/1 (William Hill). PROFIT=0.24pts
Liverpool v Man Utd (Jan 19) - 1pt Liverpool to win to nil at 6/4 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=1.5pts
Sunday's Premier League tips (Jan 19) - 1pt Leicester to win-to-nil at 12/5 (BoyleSports). LOSS=1pt
Premier League (Jan 18) - 1pt Watford to score in the first half v Spurs at 5/4 (Coral); 1pt Sheffield United +1 handicap at evens (General); 1pt Norwich to beat Bournemouth at 6/5 (General). PROFIT=1.2pts
Sky Bet EFL (Jan 18) - 2pts Over 12.5 corners in QPR v Leeds at 9/4 (Bet365), 1pt Josh Davison to score anytime in Preston v Charlton at 4/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power). PROFIT=3.5pts
Man United v Wolves (Jan 15) - 1pt Wolves draw no bet at 23/10 (BetVictor); 0.5pt Ruben Neves to score from outside the penalty area at 14/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=1.5pts
FA Cup replays (Jan 14) - 2pts Tottenham and Under 3.5 Goals in match at 11/10 (Coral); 1pt Rochdale to score against Newcastle at 11/10 (General) PROFIT=3.2pts
Sunday's Premier League tips (Jan 11) - 2pts Watford in draw no bet at evens (SportingBet); 1pt Man City to win to nil at 5/4 (Coral, BetVictor). PROFIT=1pt.
Saturday's Premier League tips (Jan 11) - 1pt Arsenal to beat Palace and both teams to score at 13/5 (BoyleSports, 888Sport); 1pt Over 1.5 total goals in second half at 11/10 (Betfair); 1pt Adama Traore to score anytime at 3/1 (Sporting Bet). LOSS=3pts
Tottenham v Liverpool ( Jan 11) - 1pt Liverpool to beat Spurs to nil at 9/4 (General) PROFIT=2.25pts
Sky Bet EFL (Jan 11) - 1pt Aapo Halme to score anytime in Barnsley v Huddersfield at 11/1 (Bet365), 1pt Andre Green to score anytime in Charlton v West Brom at 23/5 (Unibet). LOSS=2pts
Sheffield United v West Ham (Jan 10) - 2pts John Lundstram to have 1+ shots on target at 13/8 (Betfair), 1pt John Lundstram to have 2+ shots on target at 9/1 (Betfair). LOSS=3pts.
Leicester v Aston Villa (Jan 8) - 1pt Kortney Hause to be shown a card at 11/2 (Sky Bet), 1pt Neil Taylor to be shown a card at 5/1 (Bet365). LOSS=2pts
Man Utd v Man City Carabao Cup (Jan 7) - 1pt Man City to win & both teams to score at 21/10 (General). PROFIT=2.1pts
Arsenal v Leeds FA Cup (Jan 6) - 1pt Arsenal -1 on the handicap at Evens (General). LOSS=1pt
Sunday's FA Cup betting preview (Jan 5) - 1pt Andre Green to score anytime in Charlton v West Brom at 15/4 (Bet365); 1pt Tobias Figueiredo to score anytime in Chelsea v Nottingham Forest at 25/1 (General); 1pt Ben Osborn to score anytime in Sheffield United v AFC Flyde at 7/1 (NR); 1pt 11+ Everton shots v Liverpool at 6/5 (Sky Bet). LOSS=3pts
Saturday's FA Cup betting preview (Jan 4) - 2pts Time of first Man City goal v Port Vale - 0-10 minutes at 21/10 (Coral); 1pt Steven Fletcher to score anytime in Brighton v Sheff Weds at 13/5 (Betfair, PaddyPower). LOSS=3pts
Liverpool v Sheff Utd (Jan 2) - 1pt Liverpool to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at Evens (General). PROFIT=1pt
New Year's Day Premier League (Jan 1) - 1pt Burnley to win and under 3.5 goals at 7/4 (BoyleSports); 1pt Tottenham to beat Southamption at 23/20 (General); 1pt Man City to beat Everton and both teams to score at 7/5 (General); 1pt Arsenal to score 2+ goals at 11/10 (Sky Bet) PROFIT=0.5pts
Golf:
Waste Management Phoenix (Jan 30-Feb 2) - 1pt e.w. Byeong Hun An at 80/1 (Betfred, Betway 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Corey Conners at 80/1 (sportingbet 1/4 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Max Homa at 125/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Martin Laird at 150/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. J.J. Spaun at 300/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). Result pending
Saudi International (Jan 30-Feb 2) - 2pts e.w. Tom Lewis at 33/1 (Coral, Betway 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Min Woo Lee at 66/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Gavin Green at 66/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Sam Horsfield at 125/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Dean Burmester at 150/1 (Betfred, Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
Farmers Insurance Open (Jan 23-26) - 2pts e.w. Tony Finau at 30/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Joaquin Niemann at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Cameron Champ at 80/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Keegan Bradley at 90/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Cameron Davis at 200/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 0.5pt e.w. Brandon Hagy at 500/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). PROFIT=1pt
Dubai Desert Classic (Jan 23-26) - 1.5pts e.w. Martin Kaymer at 40/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Danny Willett at 50/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Thomas Detry at 50/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Adri Arnaus at 100/1 (Sky Bet, Betway 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Brandon Stone at 150/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Sam Horsfield at 150/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). PROFIT=8pts
The American Express (Jan 16-19) - 1pt e.w. Brian Harman at 50/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Harris English at 60/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Daniel Berger at 66/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Bud Cauley at 90/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Maverick McNealy at 250/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. Chase Seiffert at 300/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). PROFIT=8pts
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Jan 16-19) - 2pts e.w. Thomas Pieters at 30/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Sergio Garcia at 40/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Martin Kaymer at 50/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Thomas Detry at 60/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Adri Arnaus at 125/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Ryan Fox at 150/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7). LOSS=4pts
Sony Open (Jan 9-12) - 2pts e.w. Sungjae Im at 25/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Cameron Smith at 50/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Nate Lashley at 150/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Graeme McDowell at 150/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Matt Every at 300/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 0.5pt e.w. Doc Redman at 200/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8). PROFIT=80pts
SA Open (Jan 9-12) - 3pts e.w. Charl Schwartzel at 12/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1.5pts e.w. Zander Lombard at 40/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Haydn Porteous at 80/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Laurie Canter at 250/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 0.5pt e.w. David Law at 500/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). LOSS=14pts
Hong Kong Open (Jan 9-12) - 1pt e.w. Andrew Dodt at 40/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Soomin Lee at 100/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Yan-wei Liu at 100/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4,5). LOSS=6pts
Sentry Tournament of Champions (Jan 2-5) - 3pts e.w. Dustin Johnson at 11/1 (Unibet, 888sport 1/4 1,2,3,4); 1pt e.w. Jim Herman at 500/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 0.5pt e.w. Jim Herman to lead after R1 at 100/1 (Unibet, 888sport 1/4 1,2,3,4); 0.5pt e.w. Tyler Duncan to lead after R1 at 66/1 (Unibet, 888sport 1/4 1,2,3,4). LOSS=10pts
Six Nations:
Round One games (Feb 1-2) - 2pts Italy +12 on first-half handicap at 19/20 (BetVictor). 2pts Ireland -13 at evens (Betfair). Result pending
Snooker:
The Masters (Jan 12-19) - 2pts Neil Robertson to win The Masters at 9/2 (General); 1pt Jack Lisowski to win The Masters at 35/1 (bet365). LOSS=3pts
The Masters Specials (Jan 12-19) - 3pts Jack Lisowski to beat Kyren Wilson at 5/4 (General); 2pts Ali Carter (+2.5) to beat Mark Selby at 4/5 (Sky Bet); 2pt John Higgins to win the second quarter at 9/4 (General). LOSS=3.2pts
Cricket:
SA v England ODI Series (Feb 4-9) - 2pts England to win the series 3-0 at 10/3 (Sky Bet); 2pts Tom Curran top England series bowler at 3/1 (Bet365 Paddy Power)
South Africa v England fourth Test (Jan 24-28) - 2pts Vernon Philander top South Africa first innings bowler at 5/2 (General); 2pts Ollie Pope top England first innings runscorer at 11/2 (BoyleSports) ; 2pts Quinton de Kock top South Africa first innings runscorer at 4/1 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports). PROFIT=4pts
South Africa v England third Test (Jan 16-20) - 2pts Quinton de Kock top South Africa first innings runscorer at 5/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 0.5pts Vernon Philander top South Africa first innings runscorer at 66/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power). PROFIT=9.5pts
South Africa v England series preview (Dec 26-Jan 28) - 2pts Ollie Pope top England series batsman at 10/1 (Bet365, Betway); 2pts Zubayr Hamza top South Africa series batsman at 7/1 (Betway, BetVictor). LOSS=4pts
Australia v New Zealand Test series (Dec 12-Jan 7) - 2pts BJ Watling top New Zealand series batsman at 25/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 2pts Mitchell Starc top Australia series bowler at 11/4 (Coral, Ladbrokes). LOSS=4pts
Darts:
PDC Masters (Jan 31-Feb 2) - 2pts Gerwyn Price to win the Masters at 13/2 (Boylesports, Ladbrokes), 1pt e.w. Nathan Aspinall to win the Masters at 22/1 (BetVictor, 1/2 1,2), 0.5pts Dave Chisnall at 25/1 (Sporting Bet), 0.5pts Aspinall v Price final at 40/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pts Aspinall v Chisnall final at 80/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
BDO World Darts Championship (Jan 4-12) - 1pt Richard Veenstra at 9/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred), 1pt Wesley Harms at 10/1 (Unibet, Betfred), 0.5pts Harms v Veenstra final at 25/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt e.w. Wayne Warren at 28/1 (bet365, Bet Victor 1/2 1, 2), 0.5pts e.w Paul Hogan at 40/1 (Sky Bet 1/2, 1/2), 0.5pts e.w Laura Turner at 40/1 (William Hill 1/2 1,2), 1pt Anastasia Dobromyslova at 9/1 (Boylesports). PROFIT=15.5pts
NFL:
Conference Championships (Jan 19) - 1pt Packers (+7.5) on the handicap at 10/11 (General); 1pt Chiefs (-6.5) & over 52.5 match points at 2/1 (Sky Bet) PROFIT=1pt
Divisional Round play-offs (Jan 11/12) - 1pt Lamar Jackson to score anytime at 13/10 (General); 1pt Dalvin Cook to score anytime at 6/5 (General); 1pt Kansas City Chiefs -6.5 and Under 50.5 Total Match Points at 5/2 (Sky Bet) LOSS=3pts
Wild card weekend Jan 4/5 - 1pt Bills to beat the Texans at 5/4 (General); 1pt Patriots (-4.5) to beat the Titans & Under 45.5 Total Match Points at 5/2 (Sky Bet); 1pt Eagles +1.5 and under 47.5pts at 2/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Jared Cook & Dalvin Cook both to score touchdowns at 9/2 (Paddy Power). LOSS=4pts
Tennis:
Australian Open: Women's final tips (Feb 1) - 1.5pts Sofia Kenin to win at 6/4 (General)
Australian Open: Day 12 tips (Jan 31) - Thiem to win and both players to win a set at 6/4 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=0.23pt
Australian Open: Day 11 tips (Jan 30) - 1pt Kenin to win a set at 8/11 (General); 0.5pt Halep to win 2-1 at 3/1 (General) Result pending
Australian Open: Day 10 tips (Jan 29) - 0.5pt Thiem to beat Nadal at 9/4 (General); 2pts Halep and Muguruza both to win at 1.14/1 (General). PROFIT=3.4pts
Australian Open: Day nine tips (Jan 28) - 1pt over 10.5 1st Set Total Games in Raonic v Djokovic at 11/8 (General). LOSS=1pt
Australian Open: Day eight tips (Jan 27) - 1pt Nadal to beat Kyrgios and both players to win a set at 11/8 (Sky Bet); 1pt Pavlyuchenkova to beat Kerber at 4/5 (General); 1pt Medvedev to beat Wawrinka 3-0 at 6/4 (Sky Bet). PROFIT=1.18pts
Australian Open: Day seven tips (26) - 1pt Federer -6.5 aces v Fucsovics at 10/11 (Sky Bet); 1pt Federer to win & both players to win a set at 6/4 (Sky Bet); 2pts Raonic -3.5 games vs Cilic at 6/4 (Marathon). PROFIT=3.5pts
Australian Open: Day six tips (Jan 25) - 1pt Zarina Diyas to beat Kiki Bertens at 13/8 (General); 1pt double Halep and Pliskova to both win in straight sets at 2.82/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Medvedev to beat Popyrin in straight sets 4/5 (General). LOSS=1.2pts
Australian Open: Day five tips (Jan 24): 1pt Tiebreak in Match - Yes, Millman v Federer at 6/5 (General); 1pt Julia Goerges to beat Alison Riske at 4/5 (General); 1pt Guido Pella to beat Fabio Fognini at 10/11 (General). LOSS=0.8pt
Australian Open: Day four tips (Jan 23): 2pts First set correct score groups - Halep 6-0, 6-1 or 6-2 at 11/10 (Sky Bet); 1pt Pliskova to beat Siegemund 2-1 at 4/1 (General); 1pt Ymer v Khachanov four sets at 7/4 (Sky Bet, Spread Ex). PROFIT=0.2pts
Australian Open: Day three tips (Jan 22) - 2pts Ons Jabeur -1.5 games (vs Caroline Garcia) at 20/21 (BetVictor); 1pt Federer to win the first set 6-0, 6-1 or 6-2 at 7/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Coco Gauff -2.5games (vs Sorana Cirstea) at 4/5 (Bet365, Sky Bet and VBet). PROFIT=4.45pts
Australian Open: Day two tips (Jan 21) - 2pts under 31.5 games in Medvedev v Tiafoe at 10/11 (General); 1.5pts Duckworth to beat Bedene at 7/5 (General); 1pt over 37.5 games in Kecmanovic v Seppi at 10/11 (General); 0.5pt Tomljanovic to win & under 22.5 games at 3/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=3pts
Australian Open: Day one tips (Jan 20) - 1pt Jan-Lennard Struff +9.5 games (vs Djokovic) at 11/10 (General). 1pt Y.Wang to defeat Riske at 7/4 (General). 2pts Cabrera to beat Li at 6/5 (General). 1pt treble Peng, Zhang & Zheng all to win at 3.23/1 (General). LOSS=2.9pts
Australian Open men's Outright (Jan 20 - Feb 2) - 0.5pt e.w. Andrey Rublev to win the title at 66/1 (888Sport -1/2 1,2); 1pt Matteo Berrettini to win quarter three at 9/1 (General). Result pending
Australian Open women's Outright (Jan 20 - Feb 2) - 0.5pt e.w. Belinda Bencic to win the women's tournament at 33/1 (1/2 1,2) (General), 0.25pt e.w. Amanda Anisimova to win the women's tournament at 50/1 (1/2 1,2) (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Elena Rybakina to win Q1 at 25/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 0.5pt Dayana Yastremska to win Q2 at 16/1 (Sky Bet), 0.5pt Amanda Anisimova to win Q4 at 12/1 (Sky Bet). LOSS=3pts
Long-term or ante-post previews
Racing:
Antepost Angle: Betfair Hurdle (Feb 8) - 1pt win Thebannerkingrebel in Betfair Hurdle at 14/1 (General); 1pt win Oakley in Betfair Hurdle at 20/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Angle (Cheltenham Festival) - 1pt win Al Dancer in Racing Post Arkle at 25/1 (General). Result pending
Antepost Angle: Cheltenham Festival - 1pt win Cilaos Emery in Queen Mother Champion Chase at 10/1 (General); 1pt win Fakir D'Oudairies in Marsh Novices' Chase at 14/1 (Ladbrokes). Result pending
Antepost Angle (Cheltenham Festival) - 1pt win Native River in Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup at 20/1 (General); 1pt win Riders Onthe Storm in Ryanair Chase at 14/1 (Sky Bet, bet365). Result pending
Football:
Champions League Golden Boot - 1pt e.w. Duvan Zapata to finish as top goalscorer at 80/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Paco Alcacer to finish as top goalscorer at 50/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Champions League 2019/20 - 2pts e.w. Bayern Munich to win the Champions League at 14/1 (BetVictor), 1pt e.w. Atletico Madrid to win the Champions League at 22/1 (General), 4pts RB Leipzig to reach the quarter-finals at 5/2 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Premier League Golden Boot picks - 4pts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be top goalscorer at 8/1 (Bet365); 2pts e.w. Moise Kean to be top goalscorer at 66/1 (1,2,3,4 1/4 General). Result pending
Premier League 2019/20 - 2pts Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham - top three exact order at 5/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts e.w. Leicester (+33) on season handicap at 16/1 (1/4, Sky Bet); 0.5pts Crystal Palace, Newcastle & Norwich all to be relegated at 100/1 (bet365). Result pending
Europa League 2019/20 - 3pts e.w. Sevilla to win the Europa League at 14/1 (1-2 1/2); 4pts Rennes to win Group E at 9/2 (General). Result pending
FA Cup 2019/20 - 2pts e.w. Leicester to win the FA Cup at 14/1 (General); 2pts West Ham to reach the semi-finals at 13/2 (Sky Bet); 1pt e.w. West Ham to win the FA Cup at 40/1 (General) Result Pending
Sky Bet Championship 2019/20 - 2pts Stoke City to win the title at 12/1 (General), 2pts Hull City to be relegated at 5/1 (Sky Bet), 2pts Reading to finish bottom at 10/1 (General), 3pts Bristol City to finish in the top-six at 10/3 (Black Type), 1pt Hull, Millwall and Reading all to be relegated at 200/1 (Sky Bet). Result pending
Sky Bet League One 2019/20 - 2pts Peterborough United to win the title at 11/1 (Black Type), 2pts Peterborough United to win the league (+7 handicap) at 18/1 (Bet365), 6pts Bolton Wanderers to be relegated at 5/6 (General). Result pending
Sky Bet League Two 2019/20 - 3pts Plymouth to win the league title at 12/1 (Black Type), 3pts Plymouth to score the most goals at 9/1 (Sky Bet), 3pts Macclesfield to finish bottom at 7/1 (BetVictor). Result pending
Sky Bet EFL top goalscorer 2019/20 - 1pt e.w. Lyle Taylor to be the top goalscorer in the Sky Bet Championship at 66/1 (1/4 1-4) (General); 1pt e.w. Sam Gallagher to be the top goalscorer in the Sky Bet Championship at 80/1 (1/4 1-4) (Sky Bet); 2pts e.w. Freddie Ladapo to be the top goalscorer in Sky Bet League One at 25/1 (1/4 1-4) (Sky Bet); 1pt e.w. Matt Warburton to finish as top goalscorer in Sky Bet League Two at 80/1 (1/4 1-4) (Bet365). Result pending
Rugby union:
Six Nations outright - 3pts France at 13/2 (Betfair and Sportingbet); 6pts France at 10/3 without England (BetVictor); 6pts No Grand Slam at 11/10 (general). Result pending
Gallagher Premiership outright - 5pts Sale Sharks to finish in the top four at 2/1 (BetVictor); 2pts e.w. Denny Solomona to be top tryscorer at 12/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Golf:
PGA Tour Money List - 5pts e.w. Rory McIlroy to win the 2020 Money List at 4/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4); 1pt e.w. Hideki Matsuyama to win the 2020 Money List at 66/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4) (BoyleSports). Result pending
Antepost Angle: Majors 2020 - 1pt e.w. Thomas Pieters to win the Masters at 150/1 (BoyleSports, Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Sungjae Im to win the PGA Championship at 125/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 0.5pt e.w. Jazz Janewattananond to win the PGA Championship at 300/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 2pts e.w. Patrick Reed to win the US Open at 80/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Adam Scott to win the Open at 40/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6), 1pt e.w. Charl Schwartzel to win the Open at 200/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
NFL:
Super Bowl 54 - 3pts Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at 8/1 (General); 2pts Patrick Mahomes to be named MVP at 6/1 (General); 1pt Carson Wentz named Comeback Player of the Year at 8/1 (General). Result pending
Record archive
- December 2019 record = -14.34pts
- November 2019 record = +125.40
- October 2019 record = -81.83pts
- September 2019 record = -65.48pts
- August 2019 record = +131.12pts
- July 2019 record = +63.68pts
- June 2019 record = +2.54pts
- May 2019 record = -104.78pts
- April 2019 record = +1.91pts
- March 2019 record = -19.69pts
- February 2019 record = -64.97pts
- January 2019 record = +63.92pts
- December 2018 record = +129.45pts
- November 2018 record = -81.82pts
- October 2018 record = -106.91pts
- September 2018 record = +7.01pts
- August 2018 record = -7.00pts
- July 2018 record = -142.67pts
- June 2018 record = -70.93pts
- May 2018 record = -81.08pts
- April 2018 record = +151.94pts
- March 2018 record = +1.86pts
- February 2018 record = +48.16pts
- January 2018 record = -101.13pts
- December 2017 record = -46.21pts
- November 2017 record = +135.15pts
- October 2017 record = -44.61pts
- September 2017 record = -58.83pts
- August 2017 record = +101.29pts
- July 2017 record = -16.51pts
- June 2017 record = +4.08pts
- May 2017 record = +78.17pts
- April 2017 record = +98.87pts
- March 2017 record = -56.28pts
- February 2017 record = -53.46pts
- January 2017 record = +7.18pts