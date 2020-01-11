Sky Bet EFL: Match previews and best bets for fixtures on Saturday January 11

The Sky Bet Championship returns following FA Cup weekend. Tom Carnduff has two goalscorers to back at 23/5 and 11/1.
Recommended bets
1pt Aapo Halme to score anytime in Barnsley v Huddersfield at 11/1
1pt Andre Green to score anytime in Charlton v West Brom at 23/5
Barnsley v Huddersfield
A Yorkshire derby between two sides looking to avoid relegation takes place at Oakwell as Barnsley welcome Huddersfield.
The hosts rightly take 11/10 favouritism in this game given their upturn in form since Gerhard Struber took charge.
The impact wasn't necessarily immediate, but they have now seen just two defeats in their previous eight Sky Bet Championship fixtures.
Their Christmas/New Year period was largely a positive one with just one defeat from four. They beat Millwall at the Den and earned points against promotion hopefuls West Brom and Swansea.
They are a side who also see goals at both ends of the pitch. Struber has now hit the ten league game mark with Barnsley and of those ten games, six have seen over 2.5 goals.
They've also only failed to score in two of those ten fixtures - both of those games were away fixtures at Swansea and Middlesbrough.
Value is there to be had on backing the home team to score and the 11/1 anytime price on Aapo Halme grabbing a goal in this contest is worth consideration.
The centre-back has been utilised in midfield by Struber since his arrival and the former Leeds man has three goals on his tally. While he is a defensive-minded player, he does present an attacking threat.
Halme has posted three shots in his last three games and scored in the Boxing Day draw against West Brom. He's no stranger to having efforts towards goal; three came against Bristol City while there were two in their home defeat to Leeds earlier in the campaign.
He could be among the chances again this weekend given Huddersfield's defensive woes. They've only managed to keep one clean sheet in their last five Championship away fixtures - including shipping five in their defeat at Bristol City.
A home win does look appealing at an odds-against price, but the best bet sits with backing Halme to net anytime at great odds of 11/1.
Best bet: Aapo Halme to score anytime at 11/1
Opta facts
- Barnsley have won one of their last nine league games against Huddersfield (D3 L5), a 2-1 win in August 2013.
- Huddersfield Town are looking to complete a league double over Barnsley for the first time since the 2002-03 season.
- Barnsley have lost just once in their last eight league games at Oakwell (W2 D5 L1), going unbeaten in the last four, all of which have come under Gerhard Struber (W2 D2).
- Huddersfield conceded more goals versus Stoke last time out (5), than they did in their previous five league games combined (4).
- Huddersfield have won just one of their last five away games in the Championship (W1 D1 L3), winning 1-0 at Charlton in December. However, the Terriers have won three of their last six away league games in Yorkshire (W3 D2 L1).
- Conor Chaplin has had a hand in five goals in his last four home league games for Barnsley, scoring four and assisting one.
Charlton v West Brom
Yet another meeting between these two as the Baggies got the better of Charlton in the FA Cup third round last week.
Kenneth Zohore's first-half strike was the difference between the two teams in a game that West Brom deserved to walk away with victory.
Charlton's injury crisis saw a host of changes for that game though with a significant number of youngsters in the starting XI. They'll stand more of a chance here as they welcome back some regular first team starters.
Andre Green was the tip in that game and while he didn't get onto the scoresheet, I'm satisfied enough with his performance to back him to find the net here at an attractive price of 23/5.
Furthermore, given Charlton's injury problems up front, there's every chance he will operate as a striker as opposed to his natural winger role.
That possibility is also boosted by Lyle Taylor's current contract situation. Green may be slightly out of position but it's not an area of the pitch that is unfamiliar to him.
Having joined the club on-loan this month, Green has admitted that he has already settled into his new surroundings and feels comfortable with this group of players.
"I think I’ve settled in quite quickly," he told the Charlton Athletic website.
"Everyone seems together. There’s a few injuries so everyone’s a bit here, there and everywhere, but you can tell the boys are a together group and that just makes it a lot easier for me to slot in."
Even with the Cup result last week, there's a strong case for be made for the hosts scoring at least once here.
Their previous two home league games saw them scoring two goals on both occasions while they hit another two in a draw with Cardiff and three when they beat Derby at the Valley.
The Baggies have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last three league away games too. Both teams to score is an attractive option at a price of 4/5. However, it's worth gambling on a goalscorer as Green's anytime odds provide much better value.
Charlton's togetherness and team spirit during a time of significant injuries and a takeover behind the scenes has been nothing short of impressive.
West Brom may be title hopefuls, but the 11/8 price of Charlton-Draw in the double chance market can also be worth consideration.
Best bet: Andre Green to score anytime at 23/5
Opta facts
- Charlton have lost just one of their last 14 home league matches against West Brom (W8 D5 L1), though this is their first league meeting at the Valley since March 2008.
- West Brom are unbeaten in four league games against Charlton (W1 D3), since a 1-2 defeat at the Hawthorns in September 2005 in the top-flight.
- Charlton’s 3-2 victory against Bristol City on Boxing Day ended a five-match winless run at the Valley in league competition (D2 L3). They last won consecutive Championship home games in April 2016.
- WBA have lost only once in their last six away league games in London, winning three times in the process (D2 L1).
- West Brom have only lost two of their 26 league games in 2019-20 – the lowest total in the Championship. Indeed, this is just the second time in their league history the Baggies have lost two of their opening 26 games in a season – also 1901-02 when they were promoted to the top-flight as champions.
- Macauley Bonne has scored five league goals from seven shots on target at the Valley this season – more than any other Charlton player.
Odds correct at 1120 GMT (09/01/20)
