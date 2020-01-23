Tranmere v Watford betting preview: Prediction, preview and best bets for FA Cup third-round replay at Prenton Park

Check out our preview of Saturday's action in the third round of the FA Cup
George Pitts · Journalist
Last Updated
20:29 · January 23, 2020 · 3 min read

Thursday sees Tranmere host Watford in their re-arranged FA Cup third-round replay. George Pitts looks at the betting.

Recommended bets

1pt Connor Jennings to score anytime at 7/2

Tranmere v Watford

Paul Mullin slots home a penalty for Tranmere to make it 3-3 at Watford in the FA Cup
So much for the magic of the FA Cup - should Tranmere secure a famous tie with Manchester United in the fourth round then they will have less than a three-day turnaround before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men come to town.

The fixture is being replayed after Storm Brendan washed out last week's Prenton Park meeting. As annoying as it is, it does mean that the Sky Bet League One side face a Watford outfit who were playing in the Premier League just 48 hours earlier. Time for them to capitalise.

Nigel Pearson's side lost late on at Aston Villa on Tuesday to end a solid recent unbeaten run under the former Leicester boss, which has seen them in with a chance of survival come May.

But playing so soon after could make this contest, albeit with youth and fringe players, even tougher on the Wirral.

Although Micky Mellon's side are without a win in their last seven, this is a cup game and remember anything can happen. To come from three down at Vicarage Road in the first tie is some achievement anyway.

It is disappointing to see the hosts so short priced to score, but it shows the bookies are smart to the differing circumstances. With this in mind, with the home advantage and a roaring crowd behind them, Tranmere can at least get off to a good start and the price of just under 2/1 for them to score first is appealing.

But more tempting is a potential goalscorer for the hosts - on attacker Connor Jennings, who has seven goals to his name this term in all competitions, including in the reverse fixture.

He averages two shots per game in the league and has already shown his ability against the Hornets, so the 7/2 odds are even more appealing for a small play.

Score prediction: Tranmere 1-2 Watford (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Best bet: Connor Jennings to score anytime at 7/2

Opta facts

Watford celebrate Tom Dele-Bashiru's goal at Tranmere
  • Tranmere have won five of their last six home games with Watford in all competitions (L1), although this is the first such meeting since November 2000 (2-0 win).
  • Watford’s last competitive win against Tranmere came back in April 1999 (2-1) in the second tier (D2 L1 since), with Peter Kennedy and Michel Ngonge getting on the scoresheet and the Hornets also being shown two red cards (Richard Johnson & Allan Smart).
  • Tranmere are winless in their last seven FA Cup home games against teams from a higher division (excl. qualifiers), losing each of the last five in a row.
  • Watford have failed to win any of their last seven FA Cup third round replays played away from home (D3 L4) since beating Preston North End in January 1950. The Hornets have failed to score in their last five such matches in the competition.
  • Tranmere’s Connor Jennings has been directly involved in six goals in his last eight FA Cup starts (five goals, one assist).

Odds correct at 1800 GMT on 22/01/20

