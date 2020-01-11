Oli Bell best bets and tips for Classic Chase day at Warwick

Posted at 1655 GMT on 10/01/20

Related horse racing links

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

Sky Bet's responsible gambling tools are detailed here and if you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.