West Ham United v Liverpool betting preview: Free Premier League tips, score prediction, best bet and stats

Liverpool play their game in hand on Wednesday, travelling to West Ham looking to extend their lead at the top to 19 points. George Pitts looks at the betting.
Recommended bets
1pt Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to score anytime at 3/1
West Ham v Liverpool
- 1945 GMT kick-off at the London Stadium
West Ham are without a win in their last four in all competitions and, with a number of injury concerns, David Moyes could really do with a few bodies adding to his squad before Friday's transfer window deadline.
They were poor against Sky Bet Championship leaders West Brom, managed by former boss Slaven Bilic, on Saturday in the FA Cup and the last thing they need is the visit of unbeaten Liverpool, flying high at the top of the table.
The Reds' 40-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League has been incredible and, of all teams to end it, West Ham would not be on the list - although it is the first time they will have met this season. Can they be their Kryptonite? Probably not but they can try.
After pretty much six days' rest for Liverpool due to the heavy rotation in the FA Cup at the weekend, which led to that criticism of Jurgen Klopp following his comments about the replay, they should be pretty refreshed.
Klopp may be taking the stick at the minute but, come May, he will not mind when he inevitably has a Premier League winner's medal around his neck.
Without Sadio Mane due to a short term injury, the German will have to make a change on the left and it looks likely to be either Divock Origi or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with January signing Takumi Minamino still being gradually introduced to English football.
Oxlade-Chamberlain may well be given the nod in a further advanced role over Origi and it could be worth taking the 3/1 anytime price available on him before it shortens.
He has had a decent run in the side of late and he is not afraid of trying his luck, averaging two shots per game in Europe and 1.5 per game in the Premier League.
In three of their last five games he has had two shots on goal and in the game before that, against Brighton, he registered four efforts in just under 80 minutes.
The 26-year-old has six goals in all this season but he is without one in his last eight Reds appearances, so he would be the first to admit he is due one.
In that advanced role at the London Stadium, against a Hammers defence featuring an ageing Pablo Zabaleta, he has a great chance of finding the back of the net.
Elsewhere, the win-to-nil could be on at 11/8. Their defence has improved after a rocky start, with the return of Alisson Becker in goal making them even stronger and they have had a clean sheet in seven of their last eight. Tempting, but we will stick with the Ox.
Prediction: West Ham 0-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Best bet: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to score anytime at 3/1
Opta stats
- West Ham are winless in six Premier League matches against Liverpool (D2 L4) since winning 2-0 in January 2016 under Slaven Bilic.
- Liverpool lost their first two away games – both at Upton Park - against West Ham under Jürgen Klopp in all competitions but have won two of their subsequent three (D1) – all at London Stadium.
- Liverpool have beaten all 18 of the sides they’ve faced in the Premier League this season – the only side they are yet to beat are West Ham. The Reds last beat every league side they faced in a season in 1895-96 in the second-tier and have never achieved the feat in the top-flight.
- Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 21 Premier League matches played on Wednesday (W15 D6) since losing 1-3 against Stoke City in December 2012. Manager Jürgen Klopp has managed 14 games on the day without losing (W9 D5), more than any other manager in Premier League history has managed on a specific day without tasting defeat.
- West Ham midfielder Mark Noble has scored three goals in four Premier League appearances under David Moyes this season – during the Scotsman’s first spell in charge in 2017-18, Noble scored just four times in 22 games.
- Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away at Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday – the Reds haven’t gone two games without a win in all competitions since February 2019, drawing with Bayern Munich and Manchester United.
- West Ham boss David Moyes has lost 16 Premier League games against Liverpool, only losing more against Arsenal (17); his win ratio against Liverpool of 11% (3 wins in 27 games) is his worst against any side he’s faced more than once in the Premier League.
- Among the 86 managers who have managed 10 or more away Premier League games in London, Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp has the second-best win percentage of any manager (61%, 14 wins in 23), behind only Pep Guardiola (74%).
- West Ham’s Michail Antonio has scored in four of his five Premier League appearances against Liverpool, netting four goals; only Jamie Vardy (7) and Harry Kane (5) have scored more goals against Klopp’s Liverpool than Antonio’s tally of four.
- Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored in his first four Premier League games in London for the Reds (five goals) but has since failed to find the net in his last nine matches in the capital.
