Hong Kong Open betting preview and free tips featuring Open champion Shane Lowry

Recommended bets

1pt e.w. Andrew Dodt at 40/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4,5)

1pt e.w. Soomin Lee at 100/1 (1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6)

1pt e.w. Yan-wei Liu at 100/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4,5)

Protests in the region late last year forced the rescheduling of the Hong Kong Open, which has temporarily lost its European Tour status as a result. Instead of taking up its now traditional late-year, early-season slot, this likeable tournament has been shunted back to January and taken off our television screens, and but for the appearance of two world-class players and a couple more overseas guests, it would not be discernible from any other Asian Tour event.

But with Open champion Shane Lowry in town, Presidents Cup hero Tony Finau joining him, and Asian Tour king Jazz Janewattananond challenging both for favouritism, this event still carries plenty of intrigue with the trio set to battle not just each other, but a fiddly, tight Fanling course which can make anyone look foolish.

Rory McIlroy won here as a reigning US Open champion in 2011, but more recently the tournament has been notable for some bigger-priced winners whose obvious suitability to the layout helped overcome bigger and better names. That was the case when Aaron Rai fended off Matt Fitzpatrick, when Sam Brazel beat Rafael Cabrera Bello, and when Wade Ormsby did the very same thing a year later.

Justin Rose's 2015 triumph confirms once again that when a world-class player turns up anywhere, they have to be respected, but these market leaders aren't without their flaws. Finau's strike-rate alone is enough to temper enthusiasm, and while Lowry won his first start back in 2019, this has the look of a tune-up for the Middle East. He's not played in Hong Kong for a long time and will have been handsomely rewarded for agreeing to make the trip so early in the year.

The formula for success is to hit the ball straight. Rai and Ormsby are two of the most reliably accurate drivers on the European Tour, as was Miguel Angel Jimenez in the years of his first, second, third and fourth triumphs here. Big-hitting Scott Hend took this title because he relished clubbing down, not because he got away with being aggressive, because for the most part it simply is not an option. There's just no space to the sides of the fairways, and with the course running firm again it's precise golf which will be rewarded.

Ormsby and talented US youngster Brandon Wu will both be well suited by that and the former is tempting enough at 22/1, but at almost twice the price preference is for ANDREW DODT.

Thanks to Ormsby, Brazel and Hend, it's clear that Australians have a good record here and so they should - Fanling is built in the mould of an Australian course, its fast-running fairways and tricky greens keeping everyone honest.

Dodt, who has won titles in India, Thailand and Malaysia, was third when last playing here, beaten by Brazel, tied with Tommy Fleetwood and with Masters champion Danny Willett just behind in what was a strong renewal.

Also 18th in 2015, sixth at halfway in 2013 and second after the first round in 2012, he's dropped many a hint that he could win here under the right circumstances, and teeing up on the back of a pre-Christmas boost back home makes this an excellent opportunity.

Dodt ranked third in driving accuracy and fifth in greens when last seen, finishing just a shot behind Ormsby and four off Adam Scott in the Australian PGA, and if he turns up here in similar form really ought to be making life difficult for the favourites.