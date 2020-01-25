Oli Bell best bets for Cheltenham Trials Day and Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster

Oli Bell previews the ITV Racing action and fancies novice Slate House to really put it up to his rivals in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham.
Posted at 1230 GMT on 24/01/20
GET THE FULL PICTURE: Don't miss out on FREE video replays and our fantastic My Stable tracker. Log in now and become a Sporting Life Insider.
Related horse racing links
- Sky Bet's racing odds
- Free horse racing betting tips
- Cheltenham Festival guide
- All today's racecards
- Today's fast results
- Today's full results
- Non-runners
- Today's Goings
- Today's Naps Table
Responsible gambling
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
Sky Bet's responsible gambling tools are detailed here and if you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.