Sky Bet EFL: Match previews and best bets for fixtures on Saturday January 25

We still have plenty of action in the Sky Bet EFL despite FA Cup weekend and Tom Carnduff picks out two best bets.
Recommended bets
2pts Burton (-1 handicap) to beat Accrington at 14/5
2pts Over 12.5 corners in Peterborough v Rotherham at 12/5
Burton v Accrington
Burton's recent form has fired them firmly back into contention for a play-off spot.
Nigel Clough's men have won five of their last six Sky Bet League One fixtures which has moved them to within two points of sixth. The bad news being that the likes of Sunderland and Portsmouth have also been winning games in recent weeks.
A point of concern for Albion was their form in front of their own supporters but four consecutive wins have demonstrated that the problem is firmly behind them.
That puts them third in the home form charts over the past five games and they take on an Accrington side with just one win in their last five league games away.
Stanley have failed to win any of their last three but should stay clear of relegation with a current seven-point gap between themselves and Tranmere in 21st.
Burton are the football NAP for this weekend's Sky Bet EFL action with even money across the board available on them securing all three points on offer.
It's worth squeezing that extra bit of value though and going with a home victory and a comfortable margin with it. There's a best price of 14/5 available on Burton -1 which is too good to turn down in this one.
Two of those four victories came by a margin of two goals while Accrington were comfortably beaten 4-1 in their last away contest.
Best bet: Burton (-1 handicap) to beat Accrington at 14/5
Opta facts
- After failing to win their first three home league against Accrington in the EFL (D1 L2), Burton have won each of their last four versus them at the Pirelli, with the last two coming by a three-goal margin.
- Accrington won the reverse fixture 2-0 against Burton in December; they haven’t won home and away against the Brewers in the same league campaign since 2011-12.
- After a run of just one win in seven league games (D3 L3), Burton Albion have now won five of their last six in League One (L1), including the last three in a row.
- Accrington Stanley have lost their last three league games, having been unbeaten in their previous six beforehand (W4 D2).
- Burton Albion’s Scott Fraser has created a league-high 69 chances for his teammates in League One this season.
Peterborough v Rotherham
A game that looked a certain away win on recent form before Peterborough hammered Wycombe 4-0 on Tuesday night.
It will still be a tough test though as they face a Rotherham side who are flying at the moment. They've won their last five in the league and that has fired them to the top of the standings.
They've also got a strong away record with 26 points gained from 13 games. That's why they take favouritism in this contest, but the outright market is one to avoid given how open it could be.
That may sound odd given the fact that Rotherham beat Peterborough 4-0 at the end of December. That convincing victory for Posh over the side currently in second last time out could suggest they're hitting form again.
Instead it could be worth looking at a high corner count in a game between two sides who will look to be on the front foot.
Peterborough's last two games have seen them take a total of 18 corners, while Rotherham had eight in their recent victory over Bristol Rovers.
The meeting between the two at the New York Stadium brought a huge total of eleven corners for the Millers. Posh also conceded a total of 12 corners in their home game against Gillingham.
The signs point towards another big corner count here with good prices on offer. Both sides have a strong case for victory, but it's safer to back the 12/5 best price available on over 12.5 corners across the 90 minutes.
Best bet: Over 12.5 corners at 12/5
Opta facts
- Peterborough have won three of their last six league contests with Rotherham (D1 L2), as many as their previous 19 in the top four tiers (D9 L7).
- Rotherham inflicted Peterborough’s joint-heaviest ever defeat at home in the Football League in December 1999 (5-0 – also Northampton 5-0 in October 1985).
- Peterborough’s 4-0 win against Wycombe on Tuesday ended a run of six league games without a win for the Posh (D2 L4).
- Rotherham have won their last five league games by an aggregate score of 14-3. They last had a longer league winning run in February 2018 (7 games).
- Peterborough have scored more home goals than any other League One side this season (29), while Rotherham have scored more on the road than any other side in the division (24).
