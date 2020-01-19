Burnley v Leicester betting preview: Prediction, preview and best bets for Premier League game

Super Sunday starts with Burnley v Leicester at Turf Moor. George Pitts takes a look at the betting.
Recommended bets
1pt Leicester to win to nil at 12/5
For details of advised bookmakers and each-way terms, visit our transparent tipping record
Burnley v Leicester
- 1400 GMT kick-off on Sky Sports Premier League
Leicester have a good chance to bounce back from a disappointing home defeat to Southampton as they travel to Burnley, where a poor run of results has seen them get dragged to within three points of the drop zone.
The Clarets have won just three of their last 10 in all competitions and have lost successive games at Turf Moor.
With Ashley Barnes out, they will be left relying on Chris Wood and Jay Rodgriguez for goals against the league's joint-second best defence in Leicester.
In that poor 10-game run, Burnley have failed to score in five games and with this in mind, the 5/2 available on Leicester to win-to-nil does appeal, in what could be a tight game in Lancashire.
Brendan Rodgers' side have lost three of their last six, but two of those were back-to-back games against Man City and Liverpool and, although they remain 11 clear of Man United in fifth, the Foxes will be keen to return to winning ways.
With back-to-back victories on the road and the joint-best points total away from home in the league, along with Burnley's inconsistent Turf Moor showings, City look good value to do the job.
Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 40/1)
Best bet: Leicester to win to nil at 12/5
Key stats
- Burnley have won two of their nine Premier League games against Leicester City (D2 L5), both home wins in January 2017 and April 2018.
- Leicester are looking to record a league double over Burnley for the first time since the 2012-13 season in the Championship; the Foxes haven’t won three consecutive league games against the Clarets since September 1906.
- Burnley are on the longest current run of Premier League games without a draw, with the Clarets winning five and losing 10 of their last 15 matches. At Turf Moor, Burnley have gone 18 league games without a draw (W8 L10).
- Leicester have won seven away Premier League matches this season – they’ve only won more in two top-flight campaigns; nine in 1965/66 and 11 in 2015/16.
- Leicester have lost three of their last five Premier League matches (W2), as many as they had in their previous 21 in the competition (W13 D5 L3).
- Burnley have had just 72 open play sequences of 10+ passes in the Premier League this season, fewer than any other side. Of these, just 10 have resulted in either a shot or a touch in the opposition box, also a league-low figure.
- Burnley have now gone 10 Premier League games without scoring a first-half goal, since beating West Ham 3-0 in November. The last team to have a longer run of games without netting in the opening 45 minutes were Burnley themselves in May 2015 (12 games).
- Excluding own goals, only Liverpool (16) have had more different goalscorers in the Premier League than Leicester this season (14). Indeed, only in 2016-17 (16) have the Foxes ever had more different scorers in the competition than they do this term.
- Burnley manager Sean Dyche has lost all four of his managerial meetings with Brendan Rodgers – the only manager he has faced more while losing each match is Arsène Wenger (seven defeats in seven games).
- Only Trent Alexander-Arnold (27) has created more chances from set plays than Leicester’s James Maddison this season (25). However, Burnley have conceded fewer goals from set piece situations than any other Premier League side this season (2, excluding penalties).
Odds correct as of 1400 GMT on 17/01/20
