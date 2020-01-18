Sky Bet EFL: Match previews and best bets for fixtures on Saturday January 18

Tom Carnduff takes a look at the latest round of games in the Sky Bet EFL, including best bets at prices of 9/4 and 4/1.
Recommended bets
2pts Over 12.5 corners in QPR v Leeds at 9/4
1pt Josh Davison to score anytime in Preston v Charlton at 4/1
QPR v Leeds (12:30 GMT)
Are Leeds in crisis? Social media seems to think so.
Last weekend's defeat against Sheffield Wednesday, combined with a lack of activity in the transfer market, has seemingly led to some worry from supporters.
The bad news is that this weekend takes them to QPR; Leeds don't have a great record in London.
"It’s not about a geographic matter," Bielsa told his pre-match press conference.
"Every time, match opponent and analysis is different. To say that we don’t ever win in London, to think that if we play the same opponent in Birmingham, we would win.
"They are questions that are very different to interpretate. What’s in London? An additional difficulty? I ignore this."
Leeds should win this game but little factors like that do leave doubt in the mind. The visitors are odds-on in the betting, a price that is far too short considering the talking points surrounding the game.
Instead, it's worth taking the value on offer in the corners market for the Sky Bet Championship's early kick-off.
The Whites continue to see their games have a high corner count, while the same can be said for QPR's fixtures at home.
Their 5-1 victory over Swansea in the FA Cup brought a huge total of 17, while their 6-1 win against Cardiff in the game before saw 14.
Over QPR's last four games at home, their corner average has stood at 13.75. For Leeds, the average stands at 14 across their last four league games away.
It's worth playing to the averages here but with the added safety net in case this contest falls just under. Over 12.5 stands at a best price of 9/4 which is where the best bet can be found.
Best bet: Over 12.5 corners at 9/4
Opta facts
- QPR have won four of their last five home games against Leeds in all competitions, beating them twice during the 2018-19 season in the league and FA Cup.
- Leeds have won four of their last five league games against QPR, with their one defeat in this run coming away from home last season.
- QPR have scored at least five goals in their last two home games in all competitions – they last scored 5+ goals in three consecutive home matches in December 1930.
- Leeds United have won just one of their last 18 away league games in London (W1 D5 L12), losing each of their last five in a row.
- Bright Osayi-Samuel has been directly involved in seven goals in his last eight appearances for QPR in all competitions (4 goals, 3 assists).
- In his club management career, Marcelo Bielsa has lost three consecutive away games against an opponent only once, losing three in a row away at Santos Laguna as manager of Atlas between December 1993 and November 1994.
Preston v Charlton
Charlton's 2-2 draw with West Brom can only be viewed as a fantastic result given their ongoing injury problems.
That was made even worse by Chelsea's decision to recall midfielder Conor Gallagher from his loan spell at the club this week. He has since signed for Swansea.
The positive is that they have agreed a fee for Peterborough playmaker Marcus Maddison but are yet to sort personal terms with the player.
Lee Bowyer continues to defy the odds and they'll be hopeful that they can capitalise on Preston's poor form when they travel to Deepdale on Saturday.
North End have failed to win any of their last six games in all competitions and it has thrown them out of the top-six. Alex Neil's side could return to the play-off places though with victory.
The form of both sides provides little appeal in going for the outright market - especially considering Preston's odds-on price for victory.
Instead, the 4/1 on Charlton youngster Josh Davison grabbing a goal is the best bet in this contest.
Davison has been thrown into first-team contention following injuries to Jonathan Leko, Chuks Aneke and Macauley Bonne. Lyle Taylor's contract issue alongside injuries of his own have also seen him missing.
The 20-year-old has therefore been leading the line and grabbed a goal in that draw with the Baggies last time out.
"I didn’t think it went in at first and I just didn’t know what to do, so just went a celebrated! It was an unbelievable feeling," he said of his strike.
"There was a chance against West-Brom in the last game [FA Cup] where Naby Sarr did exactly the same and I hit the bar.
"So, I knew he’d win it and I’d back him to win it, so I put myself in that area, got the flick and put it in."
He's started the last two league games and has seen plenty of efforts on goal. The contests against West Brom and Swansea saw a combined total of five shots.
It's worth backing the Addicks forward to get on the scoresheet in a game that could be a high-scoring contest.
Best bet: Josh Davison to score anytime at 4/1
Opta facts
- Preston have won their last three league games against Charlton Athletic – they have never won four in a row against the Addicks.
- Charlton have won one of their last 19 away league matches against Preston (W1 D5 L13), a 2-0 victory in November 2007.
- Preston have won just two of their last 12 games in all competitions (D3 L7), losing each of their last three at home.
- Charlton Athletic have had the fewest shots (247) and faced the most shots (426) in the Championship this season.
- Since winning three league games in a row against Blackburn, Charlton and Huddersfield, Preston have scored just six Championship goals in 11 games – four fewer than any other side in that time.
- Only Wigan (24) and Blackburn (19) have dropped more points from winning positions than Charlton (17) in the Championship this season.
Odds correct at 2100 GMT (16/01/20)
