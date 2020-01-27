Bournemouth v Arsenal betting preview: Free FA Cup tips, prediction and Opta stats for fourth round game at the Vitality Stadium

Football
Our preview and best bets for Bournemouth v Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round
Our preview and best bets for Bournemouth v Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round
Paul Higham · Journalist
Last Updated
20:54 · January 27, 2020 · 3 min read

The FA Cup fourth round concludes with Arsenal visiting Bournemouth and Paul Higham suspects their need will be stronger on the night.

Recommended bets

1pt Arsenal to win & both teams to score at 27/10

For details of advised bookmakers and each-way terms, visit our transparent tipping record

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

  • Monday Jan 27 - 8pm BT Sport 1

The fourth round closes with a first ever FA Cup meeting between these two but their third meeting this season, and definitely another case of this being a far more worthwhile endeavour for the visitors than Bournemouth given the state of their respective campaigns.

Mikel Arteta has cause for optimism again at Arsenal after their battling point at Chelsea, although that was a third draw in a row and by far the best after stalemates against Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.

Eddie Howe finally got a welcome win after a rotten run of form but injuries are still crippling his squad and with Aston Villa to come on Saturday he's far more likely to make wholesale changes to try and continue their bid for Premier League survival.

Arteta knows a decent cup run can only help as he settles into the job, so there should be more strength in the visiting line-up even without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he sits out the last game of his suspension.

Gabriel Martinelli has impressed in place of the captain, though, scoring in his last two games, and he'll again prove to be a threat to whatever Cherries defence is put out.

With David Luiz banned and Sokratis Papastathopoulos possibly to cover after returning from injury, there's every chance the hosts find the net, but with priorities elsewhere Arsenal should want this more and get themselves in the hat for the next round.

Best bet: Arsenal to win & both teams to score at 27/10

Bournemouth vs Arsenal - Opta stats

  • This will be the first ever FA Cup meeting between Bournemouth and Arsenal, and only the 12th meeting overall between the sides.
  • Arsenal have won eight of their previous 11 matches against Bournemouth in all competitions (W8 D2 L1), sharing a 1-1 draw in the most recent meeting in the Premier League during December.
  • Bournemouth have only reached the FA Cup fifth round on four previous occasions, most recently during the 2015-16 campaign (also 1928-29, 1956-57 and 1988-89).
  • Arsenal have progressed from seven of their last eight FA Cup fourth round ties, with their only failure in that run coming last season, losing 3-1 at home to Manchester United.
  • Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in three of his previous four appearances against Bournemouth – all in the Premier League – including netting in both games at the Vitality Stadium.

Odds correct at 1410 GMT on 26/01/20

Follow Sporting Life on social media - find us on Facebook here or tweet @SportingLifeFC

Related football links

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

Sky Bet's responsible gambling tools are detailed here and if you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read Football

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 6m
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 3h
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals3

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1m
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator4

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's Premier League preview package and free tips5

Saturday's Premier League tips

Game by game previews, Super 6 predictions and best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Last updated 6h

Most Read Football

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 6m
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 3h
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals3

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1m
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator4

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's Premier League preview package and free tips5

Saturday's Premier League tips

Game by game previews, Super 6 predictions and best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Last updated 6h

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 4h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 4h
All Football TipsTips & Previews