Australian Open day seven tips: Scott Ferguson's best bets from Melbourne

Recommended bets

1pt Federer -6.5 aces v Fucsovics at 10/11

1pt Federer to win & both players to win a set at 6/4

2pts Raonic -3.5 games vs Cilic at 6/4

Marton Fucsovics v Roger Federer

The conspiracy theorists will be out in force as Federer once again gets the prime evening slot. After a marathon third round win over John Millman, the Swiss maestro receives the maximum permitted time to recover for this clash with Fucsovics. Would any other player get such VIP treatment seemingly every time? Ask a few Djokovic fans on Twitter and there's only one answer: no.

Fucsovics has hit the ground running in 2020, winning seven matches already including three strong victories over highly-rated younger players at Melbourne Park. After seeing off 13th seed Denis Shapovalov in four sets in the first round, he has dispatched Jannik Sinner and Tommy Paul without dropping another set.

His compact, forceful baseline play works on all surfaces, absorbing pressure and frustrating those who want to hit winner after winner - a style not unlike the aforementioned Millman. After enduring a horror run throughout most of 2019, he is back to peak fitness and has matched his best-ever Grand Slam result, reaching the fourth round here as he did in 2018.

There's little more to say about Federer. To be able to do what he does so well aged 38 is simply remarkable.

How does he respond after the Millman match? I expect him to look for cheaper points and stretch that little bit more on serve - making the aces handicap worthy of investigation. The Hungarian's serve is decent but the most aces he has served in any round so far is six; Federer is more likely to get into the teens.

Fucsovics' entourage will have taken a good look at how Millman managed to push Federer to the absolute limit, and in his current form, he might just be able to take that to claiming a set. In each their two clashes to date, he's managed to get to a tiebreak, so he's not far away.