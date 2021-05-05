Europa League betting tips: Arsenal v Villarreal best bets and preview

Goals from Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang provided Arsenal with a 2-0 victory and, crucially, momentum ahead of the second leg of what is undoubtedly the biggest game of Arsenal’s season.

Arteta made changes ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle on Sunday, but the Gunners were mightily impressive at St James’ Park, comfortably sweeping aside a team who have been in top form in recent weeks.

As poor as Arsenal were that evening, that goal means this tie is a long way from being over, and in fact, it puts Mikel Arteta’s side in a decent position as they welcome Villarreal to the Emirates.

A Nicolas Pepe penalty gave Arsenal a lifeline in Spain last week, the Gunners 2-0 down at the time, and with just 10 men left on the field after Dani Ceballos’ red card.

Villarreal backed up their victory over Arsenal with a 1-0 win over Getafe at the weekend, but they were arguably lucky to come away with all three points on that occasion, creating very little in the way of clear cut opportunities, posting an expected goals tally of just 0.23.

Despite winning the match, Villarreal will be disappointed with the result against the Gunners last week, two goals to the good and with a man extra, but still conceding that all-important away goal.

It puts Unai Emery’s side in a precarious position ahead of the second leg, and that is something that could play into Arsenal’s hands.

If Villarreal sit back and protect their lead, they invite unnecessary pressure, but if they step on to Arsenal, Arteta has enough speed at his disposal to exploit the spaces the Spanish side will leave.

Despite being behind in the fixture, the Gunners are actually in a pretty good position ahead of the second leg, and a price of 8/9 for an ARSENAL WIN seems a little big, particularly given this is surely make or break for Arteta.

Side with goals at the Emirates

For all Arsenal’s tribulations in the Premier League this season, they have performed well in the Europa League, winning nine of their 13 matches in the competition, scoring 33 times.

It will be difficult for Villarreal to stop Arsenal scoring in this match, particularly with Aubameyang now back among the goals, but Villarreal have hardly been bereft of goals in this competition either, scoring 30 goals in their 13 matches, and in fact, Emery’s side are the joint-fourth highest scorers in La Liga this season.

There is a lot at stake for both clubs in this match, so goals are expected.

OVER 2.5 GOALS is currently available at a standout price of 5/6, and the advice would be to get behind that as quickly as possible. It may not last long.