'Wenger Out.' A movement that garnered support from Arsenal F.C to Zimbabwe, from the White House to Wrestlemania.

Last Tuesday marked the three-year anniversary of campaigners getting their wish, when Arsene Wenger announced he would step down in the summer of 2018. At this point, it's clear they were guilty of peaking over the fence, adamant that the grass is greener on the other side. Arsenal have since finished fifth and eighth in the Premier League, and currently sit tenth in the table, highlighting their demise since the Frenchman left the club. Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta, who will face off in Thursday's Europa League semi-final between Villarreal and Arsenal, have been the two men charged with moving the Gunners forward, with disappointing results.

Thomas Partey in discussion with Mikel Arteta

Arsenal started life under Emery positively, rebounding from two opening defeats with a ten-game win streak, followed by a further ten-game unbeaten run. However, contrary to the toxicity around the club prior to his arrival, Emery inherited a team that was performing relatively well from a data perspective.

Arsenal's 10-match rolling xG averages 2017/18 - Present

What is expected goals (xG)? Expected goals (xG) is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity

is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity Expected goals for (xGF) is the xG created by a team

is the xG created by a team Expected goals against (xGA) is xG conceded by a team

Despite excellent early results and maintaining a reasonable gap between their 10-match rolling xG averages for some time, Emery ultimately failed to improve Arsenal compared to Wenger's final season. Unai Emery's end A convincing Europa League final defeat to Chelsea is viewed as the beginning of the end for Emery, but his Arsenal team had been on the slide for an extended span entering that game, especially on the defensive end. They averaged 2.27 xGA per game across the last five games of the 2018/19 Premier League season, dropping out of a coveted top-four spot with a whimper as a result. Emery's efforts to correct his leaky defence came at a cost at the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign. As shown by the visualisation above, Arsenal's xGF trendline plummeted in unison with their xGA trendline. The Gunners had become boring to watch, a characteristic that doesn't sit well with their fans.

Unai Emery's last 10 matches as Arsenal manager

In the ten games prior to Emery's December sacking, Arsenal managed just one win while averaging 1.37 xGF and 1.32 xGA per game, underlying numbers more aligned with a mid-table team. Sitting in eighth place, a change was needed. Enter Mikel Arteta. Arsenal's underlying numbers remained underwhelming for the rest of the 2019/20 season, ending the campaign in the same position as when Arteta took over, but his success in the FA Cup displayed the potential the Spaniard has as a manager, outfoxing his old boss Pep Guardiola before beating Chelsea in the final. Are Arsenal better under Arteta? Entering Thursday's match-up, Arteta has managed Arsenal for around the same number of games as Emery did. Although their records are eerily similar, the data paints a different picture. The Gunners may have won more games with Emery at the helm, but after a disappointing start to the 2020/21 season, the path Arsenal are on under Arteta is far more encouraging than results would have you believe.

Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta's records as Arsenal manager