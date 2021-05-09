Golf betting tips: Final-round preview of the Wells Fargo Championship

After a year's absence from the tour due to the pandemic Quail Hollow has reminded us all this week what a fantastic test of golf it is, particularly when the breezes pick up.

While the par fives are gettable and there are a couple of driveable par fours with so much water in play, there is no let up even on those 'easier' holes, and with the closing three-hole ‘Green Mile’ stretch playing as the hardest closing holes on tour, any under-par round this week has undoubtedly moved players forward.

What has certainly been an advantage here since the course was modified for the 2017 PGA Championship is length off the tee, and that has proven to be the case again this week with the top four on the leaderboard heading into Sunday all known as some of the biggest hitters on tour.

Top of that list and going into Sunday with a two-shot lead on 9-under is KEITH MITCHELL.

Mitchell, who had shown signs of a return to form at the Valero Texas Open three starts ago and then when finishing fourth at the pairs event with Brandt Snedeker next time out, was on a lot of people's radar as the tour returned to his favoured Bermuda greens in Florida last week. However, after three solid rounds he fell apart on Sunday closing with an 82 and taking 42 putts!

What we weren’t to know, though, and indeed Mitchell didn’t know until he saw his coach on Tuesday, was that his putter had become bent by two degrees upright, and after a trip to the equipment truck to rectify the problem the one-time tour winner hasn’t looked back.

After opening up with rounds of 67 and 71 this week, Mitchell produced one of the only two bogey-free rounds on Saturday in a faultless 66. While Mitchell has been solid on the greens the key to his success so far this week has been his long game. He leads the field in strokes-gained-off-the-tee, is third from tee to green and 12th in approach play.

Keeping Mitchell company in the final pairing will be Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman starts the day two shots behind Mitchell on 7-under in a tie for second place with Gary Woodland, and it would take a brave man to bet against McIlroy overturning that deficit on a course at which he has twice been victorious before and is clearly incredibly comfortable.

As we know, though, McIlroy has been undergoing some swing changes under the tutelage of Pete Cowen and he announced this week that he is moving from hitting a draw off the tee to a fade.

There have been some promising signs from the four-time major champion this week and it is of course perfectly understandable that he is favourite heading into today, despite starting two behind. You could clearly see, however, on Saturday, particularly on the back nine, that he is still battling his swing with the changes perhaps not fully bedded in yet, and the putter has actually been his biggest weapon this week statistically.

Granted, it could easily all click for him today but I am not convinced and Mitchell, who showed plenty of guts when seeing off Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler by a shot to win the Honda Classic just over two years ago, appeals far more at bigger odds.

Looking at the recent history of this event and the last two editions since the course changes were made have both been won by either the outright or a co-54-hole leader and with Mitchell’s game looking solid on all fronts I'm more than happy to take what I see as a pretty generous 11/4.

The other two players within three shots of the lead are Woodland, who as already mentioned, will start alongside McIlroy on 7-under, and Luke List, who sits a further shot back on 6-under and this duo will make up the penultimate pair.

Coincidentally, as well as sharing the same score after three rounds, McIlroy and Woodland also share a coach in Pete Cowen, and Woodland has also talked this week about having been spending time with the man who guided him to his US Open triumph as he aims to get back on track after injuries derailed him in 2020.

Similarly to McIlroy, though, Woodland’s swing still looks a work in progress, something which was particularly evident when he hit out of bounds on the par-five 7th on Saturday, and he is not for me.

List, meanwhile, remains a maiden on tour despite having had numerous chances and I have a hard time envisaging him posting his first victory in this company.

If Mitchell were to seriously stumble then the players starting on 5 and 4-under would certainly come into consideration, and from that point of view the obvious candidates to consider would be the superstar in the making Viktor Hovland, Patrick Reed or perhaps Abraham Ancer, who will all tee off on 4-under.

However, in an event that has not been afraid to throw in a shock winner or two over the years, I will instead risk a small investment on SATOSHI KODAIRA, who starts the day four back on 5-under.

I sided with Kodaira at Hilton Head the week after his fellow countryman Hideki Matsuyama claimed the green jacket at Augusta as I felt Matsuyama’s win could be a huge inspiration to the former RBC Heritage champion.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be for Kodaira that week or indeed last time out at the Valspar as he missed both cuts, but this week he has sprung to life.

Kodaira’s upturn in fortune has been built around a hot putter and he currently ranks first for the week on the greens. With the last two winners here ranking first and second in putting, this statistic catches the eye.

With 50/1 available and three each-way places on offer I'm happy to take a small risk that now he's got himself into contention Kodaira can keep things going and ride the inspiration gained from Matsuyama’s win to a big finish later today.

Published at 0930 BST on 09/05/21