Premier League betting tips: West Brom v West Ham best bets and preview

West Ham face a huge game in their bid for European football as they visit relegated West Bromwich Albion. Michael Beardmore has a preview and best bets.

What a difference a few weeks can make. It was only just over a month ago that West Ham looked genuine contenders for a Champions League spot, a 3-2 victory over Leicester making it 10 wins in 15 since the turn of the year. Now, after picking up just four points from the past 15 available, they are left nervously clinging on to seventh place, a position that is likely to yield Europa League football if they hang on.

Kick-off time: 20:15 BST, Wednesday

One win from their final two games should do it – and given they are away to relegated West Brom before hosting Southampton, that’s eminently achievable but the Hammers have certainly wobbled recently. West Brom, meanwhile, are already relegated but have become far from a pushover, particularly at The Hawthorns where they have won two and drawn four of their past eight games. It should have been five draws and only one defeat in those eight matches, if not for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson’s bonkers headed injury-time winner on Sunday.

The return of the famously boisterous Baggies support will boost the hosts further and I just can’t be having the Hammers at fairly heavily odds-on, 8/13 generally. They haven’t coped with the pressure recently but it’s also tough to back a relegated team so the DRAW absolutely leaps out at a massive 7/2 with SBK (16/5 generally). Click here to back the draw with Sky Bet This is a game where I expect goals – neither side is known for keeping clean sheets this season – and it’s tough to ignore Hammers centre-half CRAIG DAWSON TO SCORE FIRST at 25/1 with Bet365. Dawson has landed us a couple of big price winners this season and if the Baggies can concede at a set-piece to a goalkeeper, then their former defender is almost certain to score, right? Click here to back Craig Dawson to score first with Sky Bet We can take Bet365’s each way terms of 1-98 at a third of the odds to give us more than 8/1 on Dawson – who has bagged four goals in 22 games for the Hammers – to score anytime.

Craig Dawson to score first at 25/1 (Bet365) (e.w. terms 1/3 odds 1-98 places) Score prediction: West Brom 2-2 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct 17:00 BST (18/05/21)