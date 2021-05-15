Tennis betting tips: Preview and best bets for Geneva Open

Roger Federer returns to action at this week’s Geneva Open but our tennis tipster Andy Schooler is happy to oppose the Swiss.
2pts win Casper Ruud at 4/1 (BetVictor)
1pt e.w. Fabio Fognini at 14/1 (Sky Bet)
Roger Federer will be back making headlines this coming week as he returns to action.
Tennis fans will rejoice in great numbers; punters should be happy too.
Federer’s presence here means the main title contenders are all a bigger price than they should be.
Despite home advantage, a first-round bye and a frankly pretty weak field to beat, it’s hard to see Federer winning title number 104 on this occasion.
His meeting with either Jordan Thompson or Pablo Andujar will be his first match since March and only his third since January 2020.
It will also be played on his weakest surface.
Federer admitted when making what turned out to be a two-match comeback in Doha in March that his focus was firmly on the grasscourt season – in particular Wimbledon – and his return on the red dirt seems all about getting the feel for matchplay again.
He’ll play here and at the French Open before hitting the grass in Halle, possibly before that in Stuttgart.
Playing at this event for the first time – and possibly for the last in Paris – looks to have something of a box-ticking exercise about it and I just don’t see how a rusty Federer (and he did look rusty in Doha) wins this week.
I’ll happily take him on with CASPER RUUD in the top half of the draw.
I last tipped Ruud in Munich a few weeks ago when he was unexpectedly crushed in the semi-finals by Nikoloz Basilashvili.
However, he’s since been to the last four of the Madrid Open – his third consecutive appearance in the semis of a clay Masters event.
After opting out of Rome, he should be raring to go and keen to get a title under his belt before Roland Garros begins at the end of the month.
Ruud’s strong claycourt game has seen him claim victories over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Diego Schwartzman and Pablo Carreno Busta in the past few weeks, while his continually underrated serve should be boosted by the touch of altitude at this venue, which sits almost 400m above sea level. He’s certainly gone well in such conditions in the past, reaching last year’s final in Santiago and making the 2019 semis in Kitzbuhel.
The Norwegian’s quarter of the draw doesn’t look particularly strong with Benoit Paire the other seed in it. Should he come through it, Ruud could meet Federer in the last four although, as suggested, I wouldn’t be surprised to find someone else waiting in line, possibly Cristian Garin, who is a potential quarter-final opponent for the Fed Express.
The bottom half of the draw looks the weaker of the two.
It is led by Denis Shapovalov, a player who has failed to hit the heights on clay, although last week he produced a fine performance to push Rafael Nadal to the brink in Rome. He eventually lost their last-16 clash in a final-set tie-break having held match point at one stage.
He’ll hope to build on that but odds of 11/2 are too short for me.
The issue is, who does convince in this section? It’s not easy to give a positive answer.
Reilly Opelka should have a chance if he continues his Rome form which brought a surprise deep run.
The altitude should aid his serve but, that said, he’s also got little time to get used to the different conditions to those found down at sea level in the Italian capital.
Perhaps it’s worth waiting to see who the three qualifiers are in this half of the draw but this column doesn’t have that luxury and instead I'll give FABIO FOGNINI another chance.
We all know the Italian by now. He has oodles of claycourt talent but also a stinking temperament. The last time I tipped Fognini, he was defaulted in Barcelona. It said much.
However, the draw certainly gives him an opportunity this week and it’s not like he has no form in the book.
Fognini made the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo and while he made early exits in both Madrid and Rome, losing to eventual runner-up Matteo Berrettini at the former and Kei Nishikori at the latter are hardly dreadful results.
Importantly, he’s also got a strong track record at altitude with two of his five most recent titles coming in such conditions (on clay in Sao Paulo and Gstaad). He also made the semis here in 2018.
This week Fognini will open against Guido Pella, a player who hasn’t won a completed match since arriving on the European clay.
Thiago Monteiro, a potential second-round foe, is 1-5 on the European red dirt this year, while the other option, Laslo Djere, hasn’t won a match since reaching the Cagliari final a month ago.
Shapovalov could follow in the last eight with Grigor Dimitrov, another struggling to convince on clay, hence his wild card here, Fognini’s seeded semi-final opponent.
I understand why some people won’t be happy to put Fognini’s name on their betslip but at 14/1 he’s just about a big enough price for me in what isn’t a strong field.
Posted at 1630 BST on 15/05/21
