Tennis betting tips: Preview and best bets for Geneva Open

Gonet Geneva Open

Geneva, Switzerland (outdoor clay)

Roger Federer will be back making headlines this coming week as he returns to action.

Tennis fans will rejoice in great numbers; punters should be happy too.

Federer’s presence here means the main title contenders are all a bigger price than they should be.

Despite home advantage, a first-round bye and a frankly pretty weak field to beat, it’s hard to see Federer winning title number 104 on this occasion.

His meeting with either Jordan Thompson or Pablo Andujar will be his first match since March and only his third since January 2020.

It will also be played on his weakest surface.

Federer admitted when making what turned out to be a two-match comeback in Doha in March that his focus was firmly on the grasscourt season – in particular Wimbledon – and his return on the red dirt seems all about getting the feel for matchplay again.

He’ll play here and at the French Open before hitting the grass in Halle, possibly before that in Stuttgart.

Playing at this event for the first time – and possibly for the last in Paris – looks to have something of a box-ticking exercise about it and I just don’t see how a rusty Federer (and he did look rusty in Doha) wins this week.

I’ll happily take him on with CASPER RUUD in the top half of the draw.

I last tipped Ruud in Munich a few weeks ago when he was unexpectedly crushed in the semi-finals by Nikoloz Basilashvili.

However, he’s since been to the last four of the Madrid Open – his third consecutive appearance in the semis of a clay Masters event.

After opting out of Rome, he should be raring to go and keen to get a title under his belt before Roland Garros begins at the end of the month.

Ruud’s strong claycourt game has seen him claim victories over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Diego Schwartzman and Pablo Carreno Busta in the past few weeks, while his continually underrated serve should be boosted by the touch of altitude at this venue, which sits almost 400m above sea level. He’s certainly gone well in such conditions in the past, reaching last year’s final in Santiago and making the 2019 semis in Kitzbuhel.

The Norwegian’s quarter of the draw doesn’t look particularly strong with Benoit Paire the other seed in it. Should he come through it, Ruud could meet Federer in the last four although, as suggested, I wouldn’t be surprised to find someone else waiting in line, possibly Cristian Garin, who is a potential quarter-final opponent for the Fed Express.