Premier League betting tips: Burnley v West Ham best bets and preview

1pt Both Teams to score & Over 2.5 Goals at 11/10 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)

Those losses highlighted a problem that has plagued the Hammers in recent weeks — a tendency to concede goals.

West Ham travel to Burnley in a bid to reinvigorate their Champions League qualification push, dropping to sixth place after defeats to Newcastle and Chelsea.

Injuries have undoubtedly been a factor in the defensive downturn of David Moyes' side, but allowing 11 goals from 10.37 expected goals against (xGA) across the last five games is a worrying trait for a team challenging for a top-four spot.

Fortunately, West Ham's attack has stepped up to keep them in the hunt, scoring 11 goals in the same span to net them seven points.

The Hammers failed to find the back of the net last time out, but that is hardly a surprise given Chelsea's incredible defensive record under Thomas Tuchel.

Burnley safe again

Burnley all-but guaranteed their 2021/22 Premier League place with an outstanding 4-0 win at Wolves last weekend, inspired by a Chris Wood hat-trick.

That win continued what has been a curious pattern in matches involving the Clarets in recent times. Goals.

Sean Dyche's side aren't exactly known for participating in games with chances at both ends, but that has been the case for a prolonged period now.