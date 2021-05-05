Premier League betting tips: Leicester v Newcastle best bets and preview

Friday night football is here as Leicester host Newcastle in the Premier League. Joe Rindl has a preview and a best bet.
1pt Leicester to win and BTTS at 12/5 with Boyle Sports
We’ve got an intriguing Friday night fixture in the Premier League with Champions League-chasing Leicester hosting relegation-threatened Newcastle. Both sides are likely to achieve their targets - be it top four or top 17 - it’s just a case of getting over the line.
We’ll start with the hosts. It’s easy to understate Leicester’s progress because their recruitment, management and recent miracle title all make it seem as if the Foxes belong in the top six.
Financially they really don’t. Their annual revenue is still less than half of Arsenal’s and is substantially short of Everton’s and West Ham’s.
What we have is a top manager in Brendon Rodgers surely guiding his unfancied side to a second consecutive Premier League top five finish. If Leicester were to slip out of the top four, they’ll do it having had back-to-back seasons of serious overachievement.
But the memories of Leicester choking at the finish line last term surrounds the King Power.
A second Champions League season in the club’s history is within grasp again. With four games to go the gap to West Ham in fifth is five points. They’ll make it this time, right?
As for Newcastle, well, they’re probably already safe, but a win on Friday would relegate West Brom and mean Fulham would have to beat Burnley on Monday night.
It would be nice for Steve Bruce and his players if they were to wrap up survival with a win rather than opponents dropping points.
Not so long ago it looked as if the Magpies were praying for rival slip-ups while they themselves were in the midst of a seven game winless run, but back-to-back victories over Burnley and West Ham, combined with a handy 1-1 draw at Liverpool show they’re a team on the up.
Last time out against Arsenal they had an off day - losing 2-0 while barely threatening. Expect a stronger showing in the East Midlands.
Both teams will be playing to win and with the return of Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson there’s now attacking talent at either end of the pitch.
Doing my research this week I was surprised to see Newcastle joint top of the Prem’s both teams to score table.
Couple that with Leicester’s flailing defensive record - they’ve kept just two clean sheets in their past 11 - and a BTTS punt looks very appealing.
This game is Leicester’s banker, their guaranteed three points as they look ahead to their run-in which includes Manchester United, Chelsea, Spurs and Chelsea again in the FA Cup final.
With that in mind I’m happy to bet on LEICESTER TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 12/5 with Boyle Sports.
Score prediction: Leicester 2-1 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Odds correct 1500 BST (05/05/21)
