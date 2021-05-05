Premier League betting tips: Leicester v Newcastle best bets and preview

We’ve got an intriguing Friday night fixture in the Premier League with Champions League-chasing Leicester hosting relegation-threatened Newcastle. Both sides are likely to achieve their targets - be it top four or top 17 - it’s just a case of getting over the line.

We’ll start with the hosts. It’s easy to understate Leicester’s progress because their recruitment, management and recent miracle title all make it seem as if the Foxes belong in the top six.

Financially they really don’t. Their annual revenue is still less than half of Arsenal’s and is substantially short of Everton’s and West Ham’s.

What we have is a top manager in Brendon Rodgers surely guiding his unfancied side to a second consecutive Premier League top five finish. If Leicester were to slip out of the top four, they’ll do it having had back-to-back seasons of serious overachievement.

But the memories of Leicester choking at the finish line last term surrounds the King Power.

A second Champions League season in the club’s history is within grasp again. With four games to go the gap to West Ham in fifth is five points. They’ll make it this time, right?