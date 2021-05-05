Is there a EURO 2020 fantasy football game? Points scoring, transfers and more explained

The good news for fantasy football players is that UEFA have confirmed that there will be a EURO 2020 fantasy football game.

While we haven't yet got a confirmed date for when the game will launch, we can expect this to be two to three weeks before the tournament gets underway in June. Like other fantasy football games throughout the season, you will be able to go up against friends and colleagues in private mini-leagues, or test your skills against the rest of Europe with public leagues available for all players, those in your country and among fellow fans of your team.

When is EURO 2020? The tournament gets underway with Turkey v Italy on Friday June 11 and finishes with the final on Sunday July 11. Where can I watch EURO 2020? Viewers in the UK will be able to watch all games of EURO 2020. As has been the case in recent years, the coverage will be split between the BBC and ITV. When are the kick-off times for EURO 2020? All games take place at a UK-friendly time. In the group stages, games will take place at 14:00, 17:00 and 20:00 (all times BST) on each day.

The EURO 2020 fantasy football game is a hybrid of the two major fantasy football games here (Fantasy Premier League and Sky Sports Fantasy Football) with points earned in similar ways. However, there are some key differences in squad selection, captaincy and substitutions, alongside the way points are scored too. Here, we outline everything you need to know for the EURO 2020 fantasy football game.

How do you earn points on EURO 2020 fantasy football? The points scoring in UEFA's EURO 2020 fantasy football game are similar to those of fantasy games throughout the season. Points can be won in the usual manner for goals and assists while defenders will be rewarded for clean sheets. A crucial point to remember for when the tournament reaches the knockout stages is that players will keep scoring points in extra-time. However, they can't score points in penalty shoot-outs. Below is the full list of points scoring as outlined on the UEFA EURO 2020 website. All players Appearance - 1

60 mins on pitch - 2

Long-range goal - 1

Assist - 3

Winning a penalty - 2

Conceding a penalty - -1

Missing a penalty - -2

Yellow card - -1

Red card - -3

Own goal - -2 Goalkeepers Scoring a goal - 6

Saving a penalty - 5

Clean sheet* - 4

Every 3 saves - 1

Every 2 goals conceded - -1 Defenders Scoring a goal - 6

Clean sheet* - 4

Every 2 goals conceded - -1 Midfielders Scoring a goal - 5

Clean sheet* - 1 Forwards Scoring a goal - 4 *Points will only be awarded if the player plays at least 60 minutes of the game.

What are the rules for picking your squad? Like FPL, you will need to select a squad of 15 players for the tournament. This is made up of: 2 goalkeepers

5 defenders

5 midfielders

3 forwards Formations aren't restricted too much. The minimum you will need for each matchday is a goalkeeper, at least three defenders, at least two midfielders and at least one forward in your starting XI.

What is the budget on EURO 2020 fantasy football? With it being the European Championship, the currency is € rather than £ but it doesn't change the value of players. You have €100 million to spend on your 15-man squad. This rises to €105 million from the round of 16 onwards with more higher valued players expected to feature in the knockout stages.

Do I need to select a captain? Like other fantasy football games, you will need to select a captain for each matchday. This is straightforward, with your captain scoring double points for that matchday. The captaincy works more closely to Sky Sports Fantasy Football than FPL on the EURO 2020 game with the option to switch your captain within a matchday. For example, if your player features on the first day of a matchday, you can switch captaincy to another player who hasn't yet played on that matchday. This needs to be done before the other games have kicked off. It's important to remember that this is more of a 'safety net' option rather than having multiple players scoring double. So, if your captain scores twice on the first game of the matchday, you won't want to switch the captaincy. However, if he scores two points, you can switch to another player who you believe will do better.

Can I make substitutions? You are able to make as many substitutions as you like between matchdays. A crucial point to remember when it comes to the EURO 2020 fantasy football game is the ability to switch around players in your squad during matchdays. Once the matches on one day have finished, and before the games on the following matchday get underway, you will be able to substitute out up to four players and replace them with players on your bench. A point to flag up here is that players who are sent off are not allowed to be subbed out. Any players who you take out will score no points for that matchday - don't get caught out by thinking that all players will score points. Only those in the final XI will earn points. If you don't make any manual changes to your team within a matchday, automatic substitutions will come into play for those players who don't feature. Like FPL, you will need to sort your bench into priority order for who you want to come into your team first. This is subject to the formation rules. You need to ensure that no manual changes are made during a matchday for automatic substitutions to kick in. This also counts for changes made to the priority order of your bench. If you change the order during a matchday, this will count as a manual change and automatic subs will no longer apply for the remainder of that matchday.

What are the rules for transfers? Like any fantasy football game, you will be able to transfer players in and out of your squad at any stage of the tournament. Before EURO 2020 gets underway, transfers are unlimited on the basis that you stay within the initial €100 million budget. Each matchday provides the chance to make free transfers, with further moves made beyond the free transfers carrying a -4 points hit - this is similar to FPL. If you don't use the full quota of free transfers, you will only be able to carry one forward to the next matchday. Once the knockout stage starts, you can't carry any free transfers forward.

How many transfers can I make? Before the tournament starts - Unlimited

During the group stage - 2 per matchday

Before the round of 16 - Unlimited

Before the quarter-finals - 3

Before the semi-finals - 5

Before the final - 5

Are there any chips that you can use? Like FPL, there are chips available to use throughout the tournament. The EURO 2020 game gives you two chips to use - of which you can only use them once. A familiar one to many will be the WILDCARD. This allows you to make an unlimited number of changes as long as you stay within the €100 million budget and to the formation rules. Once you have made your changes, those players will remain in your squad for the remainder of the tournament unless they are transferred out. The transfers are permanent. The other chip available to players is LIMITLESS. Think 'Free Hit' on FPL, which changes your squad for one matchday only. However, the big thing here is that your team for that week has no budget restrictions. Once that matchday has concluded, your team will return to how it was before you played the Limitless chip. If you've already made transfers and then play the Limitless chip, the transfers you've made previously will be cancelled, along with any points deductions. That is as long as this is done before a matchday gets underway. Once you have played either chip, it can't be cancelled.

When is the deadline for each matchday? The EURO 2020 fantasy football deadline works in similar fashion to the Sky Sports Fantasy Football game. Teams will be locked in for that matchday as soon as the first game on the matchday kicks off.

What are the rules for assists? In similar fashion to FPL and Sky Sports Fantasy Football, a player will earn points for an assist when he plays the final ball to a player to score. This can be a pass, header, shot or a cross which then leads to a team scoring. Set-piece situations will also lead to points scored for an assist. The same can be said for own goals. If a player passes or crosses and the ball is put into the net by a defender, they will be given points for an assist. If a player shoots and it strikes the woodwork or an opposition defender and the team then scores from the rebound, the player with the initial shot will be credited with an assist. While assist points are earned for players fouled for a penalty which is scored on fantasy games throughout the season, the difference with the EURO 2020 fantasy game is that they will earn two points for winning the penalty - this is regardless of the outcome of it.