Premier League betting tips: Newcastle v Arsenal best bets and preview

A late equaliser against Liverpool last time out will also have done Newcastle’s confidence no harm, and they will likely be champing at the bit ahead of the visit of Arsenal.

The return to fitness of Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson has been a huge catalyst for Newcastle’s recent upturn in both results and performances, with the former in particular making a big impact in the last couple of weeks.

Newcastle come into this fixture in arguably the best form they have been in all season, unbeaten in their last four matches, including wins against Burnley and West Ham.

Nicolas Pepe’s penalty gave Arsenal a lifeline in their Europa League semi-final against Villarreal on Thursday evening, with the Gunners having gone 2-0 down before also having Dani Ceballos sent off.

Pepe’s strike gives Arsenal a valuable away goal however, and means they are far from out of the contest.

Undoubtedly, Mikel Arteta will have more than one eye on the return leg at the Emirates on Thursday, but he must surely also realise the importance of momentum at a time like this.

This is potentially a chance for Arteta to rest his more influential players ahead of the biggest game of the Gunners’ season, but it is also a great opportunity for Arsenal to build up a head of steam before Unai Emery’s Villarreal make the trip to London on Thursday.

Whilst this is something of a dead rubber for Arsenal, the same can be said for Newcastle, and with the Magpies highly unlikely to get relegated from their current position, the only real incentive to win is the difference between finishing 14th rather than 16th.

Gunners away form worth noting

Arsenal’s away from has been slightly better than their home form this season, particularly over the last couple of months.

In fact, Arsenal’s defeat away at Villarreal on Thursday evening was the first time they have lost an away match in their last eight fixtures, a run that includes wins over the likes of Leicester and Slavia Prague, as well as draws against Benfica and West Ham.

Newcastle are in good form at present, but this is an absolute make or break week for Mikel Arteta as the Arsenal manager, and he cannot afford any mistakes.

Arsenal have drifted in the betting since their defeat to Villarreal, and understandably so, but that means the Gunners are now odds-against in places to beat the Toon.

Arteta can ill afford for his team to take his foot off the gas in this fixture, whereas Newcastle can already begin planning for next season, and for that reason, a price of 21/20 about an ARSENAL WIN makes appeal.