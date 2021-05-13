Women's Champions League final betting tips: Chelsea v Barcelona best bets and preview

Chelsea Women have a chance at a quadruple when they take on Barcelona in their first ever Champions League final on Sunday. Our tipster Joe Rindl has the preview and two best bets.

Football betting tips: Chelsea v Barcelona 1pt Barcelona to win and under 2.5 goals at 3/1 (Sky Bet) 2pts Barcelona to win and under 3.5 goals at 11/8 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There’s never been a better time to be a fan of women’s football in the UK. England Lionesses have reached the semi-final of their last three major tournaments. The Women’s Super League is attracting the biggest names in the sport, live on Sky Sports and the BBC from next season. And for the first time since 2007, an English team is in the final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

What a year 2021 could turn out to be for Chelsea. Both their men’s and women’s sides are in the final of Europe’s premier competition, the first club to achieve such a feat. But while Thomas Tuchel’s men are still battling for a top four spot, domestically Emma Hayes’ women have been utterly ruthless this season. Hayes' team are on course for an incredible quadruple, lifting the league this month and strolling to the League Cup crown in March. Just the Champions League final in Gothenburg, Sweden, and the FA Cup to be played at some point next term, stand between the Blues and legendary status. Read: Today's Best Football Bets

READ: Today's Best Football Bets

You could argue Chelsea’s men received a somewhat favourable draw in Europe this season. Well, the women’s side have had to get there the hard way, overcoming five-time finalists Wolfsburg in the quarters and Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in the semis. And that’s thanks in large part to their devastating forward line of England’s Fran Kirby and Australia’s Sam Kerr. The pair have scored a staggering 52 goals between them in all competitions and have an almost telepathic understanding of each other's movement and positioning.

It also helps having one of the best managers in the business. Hayes, a UWCL winning assistant with Arsenal 14 years ago, has led Chelsea to four league titles since taking the helm in 2012. I can’t remember a time when she’s been wrong tactically this season. She’s also refreshingly no-nonsense. In February she labelled reports linking her to the manager job at League One Wimbledon as “an insult to women’s football”. How good are Barcelona Femeni?

Chelsea’s opponents Barcelona have been equally dominant domestically, blowing away their opponents week after week. Barca have won all 26 of their league games so far this season, scoring 128 and conceding just five. The Spanish giants edged past Paris St-Germain in the final four, the side who were favourites for the competition having beaten seven-time winners Lyon the round before. I watched them dismantle Manchester City in the first leg of their quarter-final, with former Arsenal forward Asisat Oshoala and tournament joint-top scorer Jennifer Hermoso particularly lively. And worryingly for the Blues they’re also formidable at the back, having not conceded three or more goals in a game since their 4-1 loss to Lyon in the 2019 Champions League final. Chelsea will be underdogs. Who to back in the Women's Champions League final?

3️⃣ DAYS TO GO 🏆



🏟 Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg



🤔 What will happen here in the #UWCLfinal on Sunday? — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) May 13, 2021

There are plenty of value punts out there. Personally, I’m tempted by the unders market. Both these sides have seen fewer than 3.5 goals scored in six of their past seven European outings, despite being freescorers in their respective leagues. Combine that with backing 7/10 favourites Barca and you’re in business with an 11/8 shout on BARCELONA TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS with Sky Bet. Click here to back Barcelona to win and under 3.5 goals with Sky Bet But I’m very happy to go one further and am extremely tempted by BARCELONA TO WIN AND UNDER 2.5 GOALS, which is a tasty 3/1 with the same bookmaker. Click here to back Barcelona to win and under 2.5 goals with Sky Bet

Chelsea v Barcelona best bets and score prediction 1pt Barcelona to win and under 2.5 goals at 3/1 (Sky Bet)

2pts Barcelona to win and under 3.5 goals at 11/8 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Chelsea 0-2 Barcelona (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1715 BST (13/05/21)

Nikita Parris exclusive interview! England and Lyon striker on My Sporting Mind S2 E13