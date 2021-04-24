Premier League betting tips: Tottenham v Sheffield United best bets and preview

Liam Kelly previews Sunday night's game between Spurs and Sheff Utd, forecasting a solid rebound performance from the home side.
As disappointing as it was, Tottenham have no time to dwell on their League Cup final defeat, jumping straight back into the race for a top-four spot in the Premier League.
Facing an already-relegated Sheffield United side represents an excellent opportunity to get back on track, despite some spirited performances the Blades have put in recently.
Paul Heckingbottom's side beat Brighton 1-0 at Bramall Lane last weekend, their fifth win of the season, but they did allow Brighton to create - and predictably miss - chances, allowing 17 shots equating to 1.96 expected goals against (xGA).
United have continued to be a porous defence under Heckingbottom, allowing an average of 2.44 xGA per game in the five games since he took charge.
The Blades have carried very little threat going forward, too, so Spurs should have the confidence to dominate this fixture.
With that in mind, TOTTENHAM TO HAVE 18 OR MORE SHOTS appears good value at 11/5. The onus is on Ryan Mason's side to take the game to their opponent, and attempts on goal should come no matter what the game state.
If Sheffield United manage to hold Tottenham at bay for a prolonged period, an onslaught from the home side is likely, whereas if Spurs take the lead, they remain one of the most dangerous teams in the league on the counter.
Spurs have dispatched of much better sides with consummate ease at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, recording 1.62 xGF per game on average at home, despite the negative style under Jose Mourinho.
This should be the perfect tonic for a desperately dire cup final display. If not, they should at least get plenty of shots away.
