Football accumulator tips, advice and NAP: Seven Saturday selections, March 20

We scour the Sky Bet EFL Saturday fixtures and pick out seven strong candidates to help you build your 3pm accumulator, also picking out one best bet.
2pts Sunderland to beat Lincoln at 10/11 (Sky Bet) (NAP)
SUNDERLAND are flying along under Lee Johnson (W15, D7 L3) whose appointment looks like it could end their three-year stay in Sky Bet League One.
Ten unbeaten (eight wins) for the Black Cats plays a Lincoln team in danger of unravelling having won once in eight, and twice in 11 matches.
The home side should not be a shade under evens here.
There seems to be no stopping surprise package BARNSLEY, now unbeaten in 12, with nine wins from 10 league games.
Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, cannot get going under new boss Darren Moore (W0 D1 L3), who's been unable to arrest a decline that's seen them collect one point from nine games. They look destined for Sky Bet League One.
The Sky Bet Championship title is all but sewn up for NORWICH after a club record ninth straight win took them 10 points clear.
They should have too much for a Blackburn side whose season is petering out after one victory from 11 games.
WATFORD have won eight from nine and like Norwich look increasingly likely to clinch an instant return to the Premier League.
Birmingham were much-improved defensively to beat Reading in Lee Bowyer’s first game in charge and will make it tough, but they’ve won four in 20 for a reason.
In-form, play-off chasing FLEETWOOD, four wins and two draws in their last six, host struggling, rock-bottom Swindon, four straight defeats and 14 losses out of 20.
Home banker, surely.
Five straight wins has taken HULL to the top of Sky Bet League One and with a superb chance of making an instant return to the Championship.
Shrewsbury have tailed off of late, winning just one of their last five to slip down to 17th.
BOLTON are on the charge in Sky Bet League Two, with an unbeaten run of 11 games (W9 D2) taking them into the play-off places.
Walsall could hardly be suffering a more contrasting fate, as one win since December 19 has plunged them from promotion contention to relegation scrap.
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.