Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life's preview of Sheffield United v Crystal Palace, including best bets and score prediction

Premier League betting tips: Sheffield United v Crystal Palace best bets and preview

By Jake Pearson
12:07 · THU May 06, 2021

Sheffield United welcome Crystal Palace for the Saturday 3pm game in the Premier League, and Jake Pearson has previewed the match, providing his best bet and score prediction.

Premier League betting tips: Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

1pt Sheffield United to win at 2/1 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The term dead rubber immediately springs to mind ahead of Crystal Palace’s visit to Bramall Lane, with Sheffield United already relegated, and the Eagles having all but secured another season of Premier League football.

The fact that this game has nothing riding on it does not make it a bad betting prospect, however. Things still either will or will not happen, irrelevant of the fact that they bear no consequence.

Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 19/10 | Draw 11/5 | Away 6/4

The shackles are off for Sheffield United, and have been since their 1-0 defeat to Wolves last month, a result that saw them officially relegated to the Championship.

The Blades showed good spirit to beat Brighton 1-0 the following week though, providing Paul Heckingbottom with his first win as Sheffield United manager.

Unfortunately, they quickly followed what was just their fifth win of the season with a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham last week, a Gareth Bale hat-trick heaping more gloom on the steel city club.

Fortunately for Sheffield United though, the face a Crystal Palace side who are actually in worse form than they are, surely a rare treat for Heckinbottom’s men this season.

Palace are winless in four, losing their last three, and though those defeats have come against Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester City, they have conceded eight goals in those three fixtures, and confidence around Selhurst will be undoubtedly low.

United’s home form improving

There is no getting away from the fact that Sheffield United have been poor this season, but their home form has been far better than their away form, with four of their five victories coming at Bramall Lane. In fact, 76% of the points they have gained this season have come at home, and their home form does seem to be improving as the season draws to a close.

After failing to win any of their opening eight home matches this season, picking up just one point in that time, the Blades have actually won 33% of their home fixtures since the turn of the year, including two of their last four, and this could prove a good opportunity for them to keep that run going.

Blades look overpriced

Sheffield United’s price looks a little too big in this fixture, particularly when digging back through their recent betting history.

Two of Sheffield United’s recent home victories came against Newcastle and West Brom, teams who were both fighting for Premier League survival, and the Blades were priced up at 11/8 and 11/10 to win those games respectively.

Yet, against a Crystal Palace side who have little to play for, they are as big as 2/1.

From Palace’s point of view, this is more or less the shortest price they have been to win away from home all season, which seems odd given there is nothing riding on the fixture.

Sheffield United have endured a nightmare season, but they have a chance to end it with their heads held high, slightly.

They face Everton, Newcastle and Burnley in their last three matches and this would be a great way to build up a bit of momentum going into those fixtures.

As stated, 2/1 for a SHEFFIELD UNITED TO WIN looks a little big, so that is the recommended bet in this fixture.

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Sheffield United to win at 2/1 (General)

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct 1200 BST (06/05/21)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips