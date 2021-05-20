Sky Bet League Two play-off betting tips: Forest Green v Newport preview and best bets

Newport head to Gloucestershire protecting a two-goal advantage against Forest Green in the League Two play-offs. Michael Beardmore has a preview and best bets.

Newport have done us proud in the Sky Bet League Two play-offs so far – not only justifying our faith in them as our 29/10 outright picks but providing a 9/5 winner by keeping a clean sheet in their 2-0 first-leg victory against Forest Green. That was an amazing seventh shut-out in the Exiles’ past 10 games – Michael Flynn’s men have been a defensive machine as they bid to secure third-tier football for the South Wales club for the first time in more than 30 years.

Two successive play-off shut-outs is a tough ask but I just cannot ignore the 9/4 Bet365 and Sky Bet offer on NEWPORT TO KEEP A CLEAN SHEET again. Forest Green have been starved of goals recently, only 10 in their past 13 games, firing blanks in eight of those 13, and have been forced into rushing top scorer Jamille Matt back from a hand injury that was believed to be season-ending. CLICK HERE to back Newport to keep a clean sheet with Sky Bet Matt came on as a substitute to little effect in the first-leg defeat as Newport held the visitors at bay with relative ease. It will be a tougher task away but the numbers suggest they are fully capable.

Of course, we can expect Forest Green to throw the metaphorical kitchen sink at them and I believe that will open the door for some value in the cards market. Regular Newport card merchants Joss Labadie and Josh Sheehan are short-priced in midfield but defender MICKEY DEMETRIOU TO BE SHOWN A CARD catches the eye at 8/1 with Bet365. CLICK HERE to back Mickey Demetriou to be shown a card with Sky Bet He has two yellows and one red to his name this season but his tackle and foul count has noticeably upped during Newport’s run-in as games increase in importance. His defensive colleagues Liam Shephard and Scot Bennett are more liable to a booking this season but they are 7/2 apiece so the 8/1 springs out on a defender in a game where Newport, and Demetriou, are surely likely to commit a few fouls in defending their first-leg advantage.

